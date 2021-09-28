parseFullName() is designed to parse large batches of full names in multiple inconsistent formats, as from a database, and continue processing without error, even if given some unparsable garbage entries.
parseFullName():
Optionally, parseFullName() can also:
If this is not what you're looking for, is overkill for your application, or is in the wrong language, check the "Credits" section at the end of this file for links to several other excellent parsers which may suit your needs better.
var parseFullName = require('parse-full-name').parseFullName;
name = parseFullName('Mr. David Davis');
assert.strictEqual(name.title, 'Mr.');
assert.strictEqual(name.first, 'David');
assert.strictEqual(name.last, 'Davis');
parseFullName(nameToParse, partToReturn, fixCase, stopOnError, useLongLists)
nameToParse (string, required): the name to be parsed
partToReturn (string, optional): the name of a single part to return
fixCase (integer, optional): fix case of output name
stopOnError (integer, optional): makes parsing errors throw JavaScript errors
useLongLists (integer, optional): use long prefix, suffix, and title lists
var parseFullName = require('parse-full-name').parseFullName;
name = parseFullName('DE LORENZO Y GUTIEREZ, Mr. JÜAN MARTINEZ (MARTIN) Jr.','all',1,0,0);
assert.strictEqual(name.title, 'Mr.');
assert.strictEqual(name.first, 'Jüan');
assert.strictEqual(name.middle, 'Martinez');
assert.strictEqual(name.last, 'de Lorenzo y Gutierez');
assert.strictEqual(name.nick, 'Martin');
assert.strictEqual(name.suffix, 'Jr.');
assert.strictEqual(name.error, []);
If you find a name this function does not parse correctly, or any other bug, please report it here: https://github.com/dschnelldavis/parse-full-name/issues
Before creating this function I studied many other name-parsing functions. None quite suited my needs, but many are excellent at what they do, and this function uses ideas from several of them.
My thanks to all the following developers for sharing their work.
"If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants." — Isaac Newton
