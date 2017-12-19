openbase logo
pf

parse-filepath

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.2 (see all)

Parse a filepath and return an object of path parts. Falls back on native node.js `path.parse` if it exists

Readme

parse-filepath

Pollyfill for node.js path.parse, parses a filepath into an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install parse-filepath --save

Usage

var parsePath = require('parse-filepath');
parsePath(filepath);

This can be used as a polyfill for the native node.js path.parse() method, and it also adds a few properties:

  • path: the original filepath
  • isAbsolute: (getter) true if the given path is absolute
  • absolute: (getter) fully resolved, absolute filepath
  • dirname: alias for dir
  • basename: alias for base
  • extname: alias for ext
  • stem: alias for name

Example

var parsePath = require('parse-filepath');
console.log(parsePath('foo/bar/baz/index.js'));

Returns:

{ root: '',
  dir: 'foo/bar/baz',
  base: 'index.js',
  ext: '.js',
  name: 'index',

  // aliases
  extname: '.js',
  basename: 'index.js',
  dirname: 'foo/bar/baz',
  stem: 'index',

  // original path
  path: 'foo/bar/baz/index.js',

  // getters
  absolute: [Getter/Setter],
  isAbsolute: [Getter/Setter] }

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v, on March 29, 2016.

