Pollyfill for node.js
path.parse, parses a filepath into an object.
Install with npm:
$ npm install parse-filepath --save
var parsePath = require('parse-filepath');
parsePath(filepath);
This can be used as a polyfill for the native node.js
path.parse() method, and it also adds a few properties:
path: the original filepath
isAbsolute: (getter) true if the given path is absolute
absolute: (getter) fully resolved, absolute filepath
dirname: alias for
dir
basename: alias for
base
extname: alias for
ext
stem: alias for
name
Example
var parsePath = require('parse-filepath');
console.log(parsePath('foo/bar/baz/index.js'));
Returns:
{ root: '',
dir: 'foo/bar/baz',
base: 'index.js',
ext: '.js',
name: 'index',
// aliases
extname: '.js',
basename: 'index.js',
dirname: 'foo/bar/baz',
stem: 'index',
// original path
path: 'foo/bar/baz/index.js',
// getters
absolute: [Getter/Setter],
isAbsolute: [Getter/Setter] }
