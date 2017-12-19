Pollyfill for node.js path.parse , parses a filepath into an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install parse-filepath --save

Usage

var parsePath = require ( 'parse-filepath' ); parsePath(filepath);

This can be used as a polyfill for the native node.js path.parse() method, and it also adds a few properties:

path : the original filepath

: the original filepath isAbsolute : (getter) true if the given path is absolute

: (getter) true if the given path is absolute absolute : (getter) fully resolved, absolute filepath

: (getter) fully resolved, absolute filepath dirname : alias for dir

: alias for basename : alias for base

: alias for extname : alias for ext

: alias for stem : alias for name

Example

var parsePath = require ( 'parse-filepath' ); console .log(parsePath( 'foo/bar/baz/index.js' ));

Returns:

{ root : '' , dir : 'foo/bar/baz' , base : 'index.js' , ext : '.js' , name : 'index' , extname : '.js' , basename : 'index.js' , dirname : 'foo/bar/baz' , stem : 'index' , path : 'foo/bar/baz/index.js' , absolute : [Getter/Setter], isAbsolute : [Getter/Setter] }

