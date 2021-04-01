English language parser for retext producing nlcst nodes.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install parse-english
import inspect from 'unist-util-inspect'
import {ParseEnglish} from 'parse-english'
var tree = new ParseEnglish().parse(
'Mr. Henry Brown: A hapless but friendly City of London worker.'
)
console.log(inspect(tree))
Yields:
RootNode[1] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
└─ ParagraphNode[1] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
└─ SentenceNode[23] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
├─ WordNode[2] (1:1-1:4, 0-3)
│ ├─ TextNode: "Mr" (1:1-1:3, 0-2)
│ └─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:3-1:4, 2-3)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:4-1:5, 3-4)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:5-1:10, 4-9)
│ └─ TextNode: "Henry" (1:5-1:10, 4-9)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:10-1:11, 9-10)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:11-1:16, 10-15)
│ └─ TextNode: "Brown" (1:11-1:16, 10-15)
├─ PunctuationNode: ":" (1:16-1:17, 15-16)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:17-1:18, 16-17)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:18-1:19, 17-18)
│ └─ TextNode: "A" (1:18-1:19, 17-18)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:19-1:20, 18-19)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:20-1:27, 19-26)
│ └─ TextNode: "hapless" (1:20-1:27, 19-26)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:27-1:28, 26-27)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:28-1:31, 27-30)
│ └─ TextNode: "but" (1:28-1:31, 27-30)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:31-1:32, 30-31)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:32-1:40, 31-39)
│ └─ TextNode: "friendly" (1:32-1:40, 31-39)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:40-1:41, 39-40)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:41-1:45, 40-44)
│ └─ TextNode: "City" (1:41-1:45, 40-44)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:45-1:46, 44-45)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:46-1:48, 45-47)
│ └─ TextNode: "of" (1:46-1:48, 45-47)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:48-1:49, 47-48)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:49-1:55, 48-54)
│ └─ TextNode: "London" (1:49-1:55, 48-54)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:55-1:56, 54-55)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:56-1:62, 55-61)
│ └─ TextNode: "worker" (1:56-1:62, 55-61)
└─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:62-1:63, 61-62)
This package exports the following identifiers:
ParseEnglish.
There is no default export.
parse-english has the same API as
parse-latin.
All of
parse-latin is included, and the following support for the
English natural language:
tsp.,
tbsp.,
oz.,
ft., and more)
sec.,
min.,
tues.,
thu.,
feb., and more)
Inc. and
Ltd.)
Mr.,
Mmes.,
Sr., and more)
Dr.,
Rep.,
Gen.,
Prof.,
Pres., and more)
Ave.,
Blvd.,
Ft.,
Hwy., and more)
Ala.,
Minn.,
La.,
Tex., and more)
Alta.,
Qué.,
Yuk., and more)
Beds.,
Leics.,
Shrops., and more)
’n’,
’o,
’em,
’twas,
’80s,
and more)