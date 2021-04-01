openbase logo
parse-english

by Titus
5.0.0 (see all)

English (natural language) parser

Documentation
Readme

parse-english

Build Coverage Downloads Size Chat

English language parser for retext producing nlcst nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install parse-english

Use

import inspect from 'unist-util-inspect'
import {ParseEnglish} from 'parse-english'

var tree = new ParseEnglish().parse(
  'Mr. Henry Brown: A hapless but friendly City of London worker.'
)

console.log(inspect(tree))

Yields:

RootNode[1] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
└─ ParagraphNode[1] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
   └─ SentenceNode[23] (1:1-1:63, 0-62)
      ├─ WordNode[2] (1:1-1:4, 0-3)
      │  ├─ TextNode: "Mr" (1:1-1:3, 0-2)
      │  └─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:3-1:4, 2-3)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:4-1:5, 3-4)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:5-1:10, 4-9)
      │  └─ TextNode: "Henry" (1:5-1:10, 4-9)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:10-1:11, 9-10)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:11-1:16, 10-15)
      │  └─ TextNode: "Brown" (1:11-1:16, 10-15)
      ├─ PunctuationNode: ":" (1:16-1:17, 15-16)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:17-1:18, 16-17)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:18-1:19, 17-18)
      │  └─ TextNode: "A" (1:18-1:19, 17-18)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:19-1:20, 18-19)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:20-1:27, 19-26)
      │  └─ TextNode: "hapless" (1:20-1:27, 19-26)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:27-1:28, 26-27)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:28-1:31, 27-30)
      │  └─ TextNode: "but" (1:28-1:31, 27-30)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:31-1:32, 30-31)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:32-1:40, 31-39)
      │  └─ TextNode: "friendly" (1:32-1:40, 31-39)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:40-1:41, 39-40)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:41-1:45, 40-44)
      │  └─ TextNode: "City" (1:41-1:45, 40-44)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:45-1:46, 44-45)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:46-1:48, 45-47)
      │  └─ TextNode: "of" (1:46-1:48, 45-47)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:48-1:49, 47-48)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:49-1:55, 48-54)
      │  └─ TextNode: "London" (1:49-1:55, 48-54)
      ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:55-1:56, 54-55)
      ├─ WordNode[1] (1:56-1:62, 55-61)
      │  └─ TextNode: "worker" (1:56-1:62, 55-61)
      └─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:62-1:63, 61-62)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: ParseEnglish. There is no default export.

parse-english has the same API as parse-latin.

Algorithm

All of parse-latin is included, and the following support for the English natural language:

  • Unit abbreviations (tsp., tbsp., oz., ft., and more)
  • Time references (sec., min., tues., thu., feb., and more)
  • Business Abbreviations (Inc. and Ltd.)
  • Social titles (Mr., Mmes., Sr., and more)
  • Rank and academic titles (Dr., Rep., Gen., Prof., Pres., and more)
  • Geographical abbreviations (Ave., Blvd., Ft., Hwy., and more)
  • American state abbreviations (Ala., Minn., La., Tex., and more)
  • Canadian province abbreviations (Alta., Qué., Yuk., and more)
  • English county abbreviations (Beds., Leics., Shrops., and more)
  • Common elision (omission of letters) (’n’, ’o, ’em, ’twas, ’80s, and more)

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

