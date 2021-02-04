A robust parser for degrees, minutes, seconds latitude and longitude values, with comprehensive tests.
Try it out in the browser.
var parseDMS = require('parse-dms');
parseDMS('59°12\'7.7"N 02°15\'39.6"W')
Returns an object with properties
lat
lon if it can infer them, or a single number if only one coordinate is provided and it cannot infer lat or lon.
If a DMS coordinate pair is given with no hemisphere letters, then the order is assumed to be lat, lon.
Will throw an error if it cannot parse the string or if degrees, minutes, or seconds are out of range.
Should be able to handle most weird ways that people write DMS values, but if you find one that it cannot handle please submit an issue, or better, submit a pull request with a new test. The regex used is here: https://regex101.com/r/kS2zR1/3
See
test/index.js for more details on what it can parse.
npm test
Pull requests welcome with tests.