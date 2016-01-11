openbase logo
pdu

parse-database-url

by Victor Costan
0.3.0 (see all)

Database configuration URL parser for node.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

90.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DATABASE_URL parser for node.js

Build Status NPM Version

This is an npm package that parses database configurations passed in as URLs. This is typically useful in Heroku deployments, where the database configuration is given in the DATABASE_URL environment variable.

Supported Platforms

This library is tested against the following platforms.

Keep in mind that the versions above are not hard requirements.

Installation and Usage

The preferred installation method is to add the library to the dependencies section in your package.json.

{
  "dependencies": {
    "parse-database-url": "*"
  }
}

Alternatively, npm can be used to install the library directly.

npm install parse-database-url

Once the library is installed, require-ing it returns the function that parses URLs.

var parseDbUrl = require("parse-database-url");

And you can use that to parse URLs :)

var dbConfig = parseDbUrl(process.env["DATABASE_URL"]);

Development

The library comes with unit tests. Please make sure they pass before submitting a pull request.

npm install
npm test

If you modify the parser, please add test cases showing your changes to test/parse_cases.json.

The library is Copyright (c) 2013 Victor Costan, and distributed under the MIT License.

