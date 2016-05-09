CSV parser for node.js.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install parse-csv --save

Based on mr-data-converter by @shancarter. Copyright (c) 2011 Shan Carter.

Usage

var csv = require ( 'parse-csv' ); var str = [ 'id,fruit,vegetable' , '1,apple,carrot' , '2,orange,corn' , '3,banana,potato' ].join( '

' ); var obj = csv.toJSON(str, { headers : { included : true }}); console .log(obj);

API

Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid and render it using the specified renderer. The .json renderer is used by default.

Params

method {String} : The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the .json method will be used.

: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the method will be used. str {String|Object} : String of CSV or options.

: String of CSV or options. options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

var str = ` id,fruit,vegetable 1,apple,carrot 2,orange,corn 3,banana,potato` ; var res = csv(str, { headers : { included : true }}); console .log(res);

Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid, format it using one of the .json* renderer methods, then parse it back to JSON.

Params

method {String} : The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the .json method will be used.

: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the method will be used. str {String|Object} : String of CSV or options.

: String of CSV or options. options {Object}

returns {String}

Example

var str = ` id,fruit,vegetable 1,apple,carrot 2,orange,corn 3,banana,potato` ; var res = csv.toJSON( 'jsonDict' , str, { headers : { included : true }}); console .log(res);

Create a new Parser with the given options .

Params

options {Options}

Example

var csv = require ( 'parse-csv' ); var parser = new csv.Parser();

Parse CSV or tab-delimited string into a data-grid formatted JavaScript object.

Params

str {String}

options {Object}

returns {Object}

Example

var parser = new Parser(); var str = ` id,fruit,vegetable 1,apple,carrot 2,orange,corn 3,banana,potato` ; var datagrid = parser.parse(str);

Create a new Renderer with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

var csv = require ( 'parse-csv' ); var renderer = new csv.Renderer();

Available renderers

The following render methods are available when the renderer is used directly. Or specify the renderer on options.renderer when using the main export function.

.as : Actionscript

: Actionscript .asp : ASP/VBScript

: ASP/VBScript .html : HTML

: HTML .json : JSON - Properties

: JSON - Properties .jsonArrayCols : JSON - Column Arrays

: JSON - Column Arrays .jsonArrayRows : JSON - Row Arrays

: JSON - Row Arrays .jsonDict : JSON - Dictionary

: JSON - Dictionary .mysql : MySQL

: MySQL .php : PHP

: PHP .python : Python - Dict

: Python - Dict .ruby : Ruby

: Ruby .xmlProperties : XML - Properties

: XML - Properties .xml : XML - Nodes

: XML - Nodes .xmlIllustrator : XML - Illustrator

Example

To render CSV as HTML:

var csv = require ( 'parse-csv' ); var renderer = new csv.Renderer(); var str = ` id,fruit,vegetable 1,apple,carrot 2,orange,corn 3,banana,potato` ; var html = renderer.html(str, { headers : { included : true }}); console .log(html);

Results in:

< table > < thead > < tr > < th class = "id-cell" > id </ th > < th class = "fruit-cell" > fruit </ th > < th class = "vegetable-cell" > vegetable </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr class = "firstRow" > < td class = "id-cell" > 1 </ td > < td class = "fruit-cell" > apple </ td > < td class = "vegetable-cell" > carrot </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td class = "id-cell" > 2 </ td > < td class = "fruit-cell" > orange </ td > < td class = "vegetable-cell" > corn </ td > </ tr > < tr class = "lastRow" > < td class = "id-cell" > 3 </ td > < td class = "fruit-cell" > banana </ td > < td class = "vegetable-cell" > potato </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table >

Options

Parser options

Available parser options and the actual defaults used.

{ headers : { included : false , downcase : true , upcase : true }, delimiter : 'tab' , decimalSign : 'comma' }

Renderer options

Available renderer options and the actual defaults used.

{ headers : { included : true , downcase : true , upcase : true }, delimiter : 'tab' , decimalSign : 'comma' , outputDataType : 'json' , columnDelimiter : "\t" , rowDelimiter : '

' , inputHeader : {}, outputHeader : {}, dataSelect : {}, outputText : '' , newline : '

' , indent : ' ' , commentLine : '//' , commentLineEnd : '' , tableName : 'converter' , useUnderscores : true , includeWhiteSpace : true , useTabsForIndent : false }

