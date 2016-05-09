openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pc

parse-csv

by Jon Schlinkert
0.2.0 (see all)

CSV parser for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

parse-csv NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

CSV parser for node.js.

TOC

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install parse-csv --save

Based on mr-data-converter by @shancarter. Copyright (c) 2011 Shan Carter.

Usage

var csv = require('parse-csv');

var str = [
  'id,fruit,vegetable',
  '1,apple,carrot',
  '2,orange,corn',
  '3,banana,potato'
].join('\n');

var obj = csv.toJSON(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(obj);

API

csv

Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid and render it using the specified renderer. The .json renderer is used by default.

Params

  • method {String}: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the .json method will be used.
  • str {String|Object}: String of CSV or options.
  • options {Object}
  • returns {String}

Example

var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;

var res = csv(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(res);
// results in:
// [{"id":"1","fruit":"apple","vegetable":"carrot"},
// {"id":"2","fruit":"orange","vegetable":"corn"},
// {"id":"3","fruit":"banana","vegetable":"potato"}]

.toJSON

Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid, format it using one of the .json* renderer methods, then parse it back to JSON.

Params

  • method {String}: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the .json method will be used.
  • str {String|Object}: String of CSV or options.
  • options {Object}
  • returns {String}

Example

var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;

var res = csv.toJSON('jsonDict', str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(res);
// results in:
// { '1': { fruit: 'apple', vegetable: 'carrot' },
//   '2': { fruit: 'orange', vegetable: 'corn' },
//   '3': { fruit: 'banana', vegetable: 'potato' } }

Parser

Create a new Parser with the given options.

Params

  • options {Options}

Example

var csv = require('parse-csv');
var parser = new csv.Parser();

.parse

Parse CSV or tab-delimited string into a data-grid formatted JavaScript object.

Params

  • str {String}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}

Example

var parser = new Parser();

var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;

var datagrid = parser.parse(str);

// results in:
// { data:
//    [ [ '1', 'apple', 'carrot' ],
//      [ '2', 'orange', 'corn' ],
//      [ '3', 'banana', 'potato' ] ],
//   header:
//    { names: [ 'id', 'fruit', 'vegetable' ],
//      types: [ '-1': 'string' ] } }

Renderer

Create a new Renderer with the given options.

Params

  • options {Object}

Example

var csv = require('parse-csv');
var renderer = new csv.Renderer();

Available renderers

The following render methods are available when the renderer is used directly. Or specify the renderer on options.renderer when using the main export function.

  • .as: Actionscript
  • .asp: ASP/VBScript
  • .html: HTML
  • .json: JSON - Properties
  • .jsonArrayCols: JSON - Column Arrays
  • .jsonArrayRows: JSON - Row Arrays
  • .jsonDict: JSON - Dictionary
  • .mysql: MySQL
  • .php: PHP
  • .python: Python - Dict
  • .ruby: Ruby
  • .xmlProperties: XML - Properties
  • .xml: XML - Nodes
  • .xmlIllustrator: XML - Illustrator

Example

To render CSV as HTML:

var csv = require('parse-csv');
var renderer = new csv.Renderer();

var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;

var html = renderer.html(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(html);

Results in:

<table>
  <thead>
    <tr>
      <th class="id-cell">id</th>
      <th class="fruit-cell">fruit</th>
      <th class="vegetable-cell">vegetable</th>
    </tr>
  </thead>
  <tbody>
    <tr class="firstRow">
      <td class="id-cell">1</td>
      <td class="fruit-cell">apple</td>
      <td class="vegetable-cell">carrot</td>
    </tr>
    <tr>
      <td class="id-cell">2</td>
      <td class="fruit-cell">orange</td>
      <td class="vegetable-cell">corn</td>
    </tr>
    <tr class="lastRow">
      <td class="id-cell">3</td>
      <td class="fruit-cell">banana</td>
      <td class="vegetable-cell">potato</td>
    </tr>
  </tbody>
</table>

Options

Parser options

Available parser options and the actual defaults used.

{
  headers: {
    included: false,
    downcase: true,
    upcase: true
  },
  delimiter: 'tab',
  decimalSign: 'comma'
}

Renderer options

Available renderer options and the actual defaults used.

{
  headers: {
    included: true,
    downcase: true,
    upcase: true
  },

  delimiter: 'tab',
  decimalSign: 'comma',
  outputDataType: 'json',
  columnDelimiter: "\t",
  rowDelimiter: '\n',

  inputHeader: {},
  outputHeader: {},
  dataSelect: {},

  outputText: '',

  newline: '\n',
  indent: '  ',

  commentLine: '//',
  commentLineEnd: '',
  tableName: 'converter',

  useUnderscores: true,
  includeWhiteSpace: true,
  useTabsForIndent: false
}

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on May 09, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial