CSV parser for node.js.
Install with npm:
$ npm install parse-csv --save
Based on mr-data-converter by @shancarter. Copyright (c) 2011 Shan Carter.
var csv = require('parse-csv');
var str = [
'id,fruit,vegetable',
'1,apple,carrot',
'2,orange,corn',
'3,banana,potato'
].join('\n');
var obj = csv.toJSON(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(obj);
Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid and render it using the specified renderer. The
.json renderer is used by default.
Params
method {String}: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the
.json method will be used.
str {String|Object}: String of CSV or options.
options {Object}
returns {String}
Example
var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;
var res = csv(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(res);
// results in:
// [{"id":"1","fruit":"apple","vegetable":"carrot"},
// {"id":"2","fruit":"orange","vegetable":"corn"},
// {"id":"3","fruit":"banana","vegetable":"potato"}]
Parse a string of CSV to a datagrid, format it using one of the
.json* renderer methods, then parse it back to JSON.
Params
method {String}: The name of the renderer method to use, or a string of CSV. If CSV, the
.json method will be used.
str {String|Object}: String of CSV or options.
options {Object}
returns {String}
Example
var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;
var res = csv.toJSON('jsonDict', str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(res);
// results in:
// { '1': { fruit: 'apple', vegetable: 'carrot' },
// '2': { fruit: 'orange', vegetable: 'corn' },
// '3': { fruit: 'banana', vegetable: 'potato' } }
Create a new
Parser with the given
options.
Params
options {Options}
Example
var csv = require('parse-csv');
var parser = new csv.Parser();
Parse CSV or tab-delimited string into a data-grid formatted JavaScript object.
Params
str {String}
options {Object}
returns {Object}
Example
var parser = new Parser();
var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;
var datagrid = parser.parse(str);
// results in:
// { data:
// [ [ '1', 'apple', 'carrot' ],
// [ '2', 'orange', 'corn' ],
// [ '3', 'banana', 'potato' ] ],
// header:
// { names: [ 'id', 'fruit', 'vegetable' ],
// types: [ '-1': 'string' ] } }
Create a new
Renderer with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var csv = require('parse-csv');
var renderer = new csv.Renderer();
The following render methods are available when the renderer is used directly. Or specify the renderer on
options.renderer when using the main export function.
.as: Actionscript
.asp: ASP/VBScript
.html: HTML
.json: JSON - Properties
.jsonArrayCols: JSON - Column Arrays
.jsonArrayRows: JSON - Row Arrays
.jsonDict: JSON - Dictionary
.mysql: MySQL
.php: PHP
.python: Python - Dict
.ruby: Ruby
.xmlProperties: XML - Properties
.xml: XML - Nodes
.xmlIllustrator: XML - Illustrator
Example
To render CSV as HTML:
var csv = require('parse-csv');
var renderer = new csv.Renderer();
var str = `
id,fruit,vegetable
1,apple,carrot
2,orange,corn
3,banana,potato`;
var html = renderer.html(str, {headers: {included: true}});
console.log(html);
Results in:
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th class="id-cell">id</th>
<th class="fruit-cell">fruit</th>
<th class="vegetable-cell">vegetable</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr class="firstRow">
<td class="id-cell">1</td>
<td class="fruit-cell">apple</td>
<td class="vegetable-cell">carrot</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="id-cell">2</td>
<td class="fruit-cell">orange</td>
<td class="vegetable-cell">corn</td>
</tr>
<tr class="lastRow">
<td class="id-cell">3</td>
<td class="fruit-cell">banana</td>
<td class="vegetable-cell">potato</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Available parser options and the actual defaults used.
{
headers: {
included: false,
downcase: true,
upcase: true
},
delimiter: 'tab',
decimalSign: 'comma'
}
Available renderer options and the actual defaults used.
{
headers: {
included: true,
downcase: true,
upcase: true
},
delimiter: 'tab',
decimalSign: 'comma',
outputDataType: 'json',
columnDelimiter: "\t",
rowDelimiter: '\n',
inputHeader: {},
outputHeader: {},
dataSelect: {},
outputText: '',
newline: '\n',
indent: ' ',
commentLine: '//',
commentLineEnd: '',
tableName: 'converter',
useUnderscores: true,
includeWhiteSpace: true,
useTabsForIndent: false
}
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Generate readme and API documentation with verb:
$ npm install verb && npm run docs
Or, if verb is installed globally:
$ verb
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
