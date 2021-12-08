Parse a JSON string that has git merge conflicts, resolving if possible.

If the JSON is valid, it just does JSON.parse as normal.

If either side of the conflict is invalid JSON, then an error is thrown for that.

USAGE

const data = fs.readFileSync( 'package-lock.json' , 'utf8' ) const parsed = parseConflictJson(data, reviverFunction, preference) parsed.isDiff(data)

Algorithm

If prefer is set to theirs , then the vaules of theirs and ours are switched in the resolver function. (Ie, we'll apply their changes on top of our object, rather than the other way around.)