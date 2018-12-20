openbase logo
parse-commit-message

by tunnckoCoreLabs
3.2.3 (see all)

(!! moved to tunnckoCore/opensource !! try `parse-commit-message@canary`) Parse, stringify or validate a commit messages that follows Conventional Commits Specification

Readme

parse-commit-message npm version github release License

Extensible parser for git commit messages following Conventional Commits Specification

Please consider following this project's author, Charlike Mike Reagent, and ⭐ the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Code style CircleCI linux build CodeCov coverage status DavidDM dependency status Renovate App Status Make A Pull Request Semantically Released

If you have any how-to kind of questions, please read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct documents.
For bugs reports and feature requests, please create an issue or ping @tunnckoCore at Twitter.

Become a Patron Conventional Commits NPM Downloads Weekly NPM Downloads Monthly NPM Downloads Total Share Love Tweet

Project is semantically & automatically published with new-release on CircleCI and released by New Release GitHub App.

Highlights

  • Understands and follows Conventional Commits Specification
  • Closed cycle: utilities for parsing, stringifying and validation
  • Infinitely extensible through plugins, two built-in
  • Thoroughly tested with 100% coverage and 64+ tests
  • Collecting mentions from commit message
  • Detection of breaking changes in commit

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

This project requires Node.js ^8.10.0 || >=10.13.0. Install it using yarn or npm.
We highly recommend to use Yarn when you think to contribute to this project.

$ yarn add parse-commit-message

Type definitions

For TypeScript support, please consider sending a PR here (adding src/index.d.ts) or inform us when you PR to the DefinitelyTyped.

For FlowType support, PR adding .js.flow files in the src/ for every respective file.

type Header = {
  type: string;
  scope?: string | null;
  subject: string;
};

The scope may exist or not. When exist it should be non-empty string.

Commit

type Commit = {
  header: Header;
  body?: string | null;
  footer?: string | null;
  increment?: string | boolean;
  isBreaking?: boolean;
  mentions?: Array<Mention>;
};

Note: It may also include properties set by the plugins - the isBreaking, increment and mentions are such. They are there when you apply the increment and mentions plugins.

ProTip: The increment may be a Boolean false if the commit type, for example, is chore.

See .applyPlugins and .plugins.

Mention

type Mention = {
  handle: string;
  mention: string;
  index: number;
};

See collect-mentions for more.

API

Generated using docks.

src/commit.js

.parseCommit

Receives a full commit message string and parses it into an Commit object and returns it. Basically the same as .parse, except that it only can accept single string.

The parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation, so you may want to pass the result to validateCommit or checkCommit, or to validateCommit with ret option set to true.

Params

  • commit {string} a message like 'fix(foo): bar baz\n\nSome awesome body!'

Returns

  • Commit a standard object like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Examples

import { parseCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';

const commitObj = parseCommit('foo: bar qux\n\nokey dude');
console.log(commitObj);
// => {
//   header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
//   body: 'okey dude',
//   footer: null,
// }

.stringifyCommit

Receives a Commit object, validates it using validateCommit, builds a "commit" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .stringify, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

  • commit {Commit} a Commit object like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Returns

  • string a commit nessage stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Examples

import { stringifyCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';

const commitStr = stringifyCommit({
  header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' },
  body: 'okey dude',
});
console.log(commitStr); // => 'foo: bar qux\n\nokey dude'

.validateCommit

Validates given Commit object and returns boolean. You may want to set ret to true return an object instead of throwing. Basically the same as .validate, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

  • commit {Commit} a Commit like { header: Header, body?, footer? }
  • [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

  • undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Commit and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validateCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';

const commit = {
  header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' },
  body: 'okey dude',
};

const commitIsValid = validateCommit(commit);
console.log(commitIsValid); // => true

const { value } = validateCommit(commit, true);
console.log(value);
// => {
//   header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
//   body: 'okey dude',
//   footer: null,
// }

.checkCommit

Receives a Commit and checks if it is valid. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .check, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

  • commit {Commit} a Commit like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Returns

  • Commit returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.

Examples

import { checkCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';

try {
  checkCommit({ header: { type: 'fix' } });
} catch(err) {
  console.log(err);
  // => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}

// throws because can accept only Commit objects
checkCommit('foo bar baz');
checkCommit(123);
checkCommit([{ header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar' } }]);

src/header.js

.parseHeader

Parses given header string into an header object. Basically the same as .parse, except that it only can accept single string and returns a Header object.

The parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation, so you may want to pass the result to validateHeader or checkHeader, or to validateHeader with ret option set to true.

Params

  • header {string} a header stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Returns

  • Header a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Examples

import { parseHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';

const longCommitMsg = `fix: bar qux

Awesome body!`;

const headerObj = parseCommit(longCommitMsg);
console.log(headerObj);
// => { type: 'fix', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' }

.stringifyHeader

Receives a header object, validates it using validateHeader, builds a "header" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .stringify, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

  • header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Returns

  • string a header stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Examples

import { stringifyHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';

const headerStr = stringifyCommit({ type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' });
console.log(headerStr); // => 'foo: bar qux'

.validateHeader

Validates given header object and returns boolean. You may want to pass ret to return an object instead of throwing. Basically the same as .validate, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

  • header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }
  • [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

  • undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Header and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validateHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';

const header = { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' };

const headerIsValid = validateHeader(header);
console.log(headerIsValid); // => true

const { value } = validateHeader(header, true);
console.log(value);
// => {
//   header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
//   body: 'okey dude',
//   footer: null,
// }

const { error } = validateHeader({
  type: 'bar'
}, true);

console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string

.checkHeader

Receives a Header and checks if it is valid. Basically the same as .check, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

  • header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Returns

  • Header returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.

Examples

import { checkHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';

try {
  checkHeader({ type: 'fix' });
} catch(err) {
  console.log(err);
  // => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}

// throws because can accept only Header objects
checkHeader('foo bar baz');
checkHeader(123);
checkHeader([]);
checkHeader([{ type: 'foo', subject: 'bar' }]);

src/index.js

.applyPlugins

Apply a set of plugins over all of the given commits. A plugin is a simple function passed with Commit object, which may be returned to modify and set additional properties to the Commit object.

The commits should be coming from parse, validate (with ret option) or the check methods. It does not do checking and validation.

Params

  • plugins {Array<Function>} a simple function like (commit) => {}
  • commits {string|object|array} a value which should already be gone through parse

Returns

  • Array<Commit> plus the modified or added properties from each function in plugins

Examples

import dedent from 'dedent';
import { applyPlugins, plugins, parse, check } from './src';

const commits = [
  'fix: bar qux',
  dedent`feat(foo): yea yea

  Awesome body here with @some mentions
  resolves #123

  BREAKING CHANGE: ouch!`,
  'chore(ci): updates for ci config',
  {
    header: { type: 'fix', subject: 'Barry White' },
    body: 'okey dude',
    foo: 'possible',
  },
];

// Parses, normalizes, validates
// and applies plugins
const results = applyPlugins(plugins, check(parse(commits)));

console.log(results);
// => [ { body: null,
//   footer: null,
//   header: { scope: null, type: 'fix', subject: 'bar qux' },
//   mentions: [],
//   increment: 'patch',
//   isBreaking: false },
// { body: 'Awesome body here with @some mentions\nresolves #123',
//   footer: 'BREAKING CHANGE: ouch!',
//   header: { scope: 'foo', type: 'feat', subject: 'yea yea' },
//   mentions: [ [Object] ],
//   increment: 'major',
//   isBreaking: true },
// { body: null,
//   footer: null,
//   header:
//    { scope: 'ci', type: 'chore', subject: 'updates for ci config' },
//   mentions: [],
//   increment: false,
//   isBreaking: false },
// { body: 'okey dude',
//   footer: null,
//   header: { scope: null, type: 'fix', subject: 'Barry White' },
//   foo: 'possible',
//   mentions: [],
//   increment: 'patch',
//   isBreaking: false } ]

.plugins

An array which includes mentions and increment built-in plugins. The mentions is an array of objects. Basically what's returned from the collect-mentions package.

Examples

import { plugins, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message';

console.log(plugins); // =>  [mentions, increment]
console.log(plugins[0]); // => [Function mentions]
console.log(plugins[0]); // => [Function increment]

const cmts = parse([
  'fix: foo @bar @qux haha',
  'feat(cli): awesome @tunnckoCore feature\n\nSuper duper baz!'
  'fix: ooh\n\nBREAKING CHANGE: some awful api change'
]);

const commits = applyPlugins(plugins, cmts);
console.log(commits);
// => [
//   {
//     header: { type: 'fix', scope: '', subject: 'foo bar baz' },
//     body: '',
//     footer: '',
//     increment: 'patch',
//     isBreaking: false,
//     mentions: [
//       { handle: '@bar', mention: 'bar', index: 8 },
//       { handle: '@qux', mention: 'qux', index: 13 },
//     ]
//   },
//   {
//     header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
//     body: 'Super duper baz!',
//     footer: '',
//     increment: 'minor',
//     isBreaking: false,
//     mentions: [
//       { handle: '@tunnckoCore', mention: 'tunnckoCore', index: 18 },
//     ]
//   },
//   {
//     header: { type: 'fix', scope: '', subject: 'ooh' },
//     body: 'BREAKING CHANGE: some awful api change',
//     footer: '',
//     increment: 'major',
//     isBreaking: true,
//     mentions: [],
//   },
// ]

.mappers

An object (named set) which includes mentions and increment built-in plugins.

Examples

import { mappers, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message';

console.log(mappers); // => { mentions, increment }
console.log(mappers.mentions); // => [Function mentions]
console.log(mappers.increment); // => [Function increment]

const flat = true;
const parsed = parse('fix: bar', flat);
console.log(parsed);
// => {
//   header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
//   body: 'Super duper baz!',
//   footer: '',
// }

const commit = applyPlugins([mappers.increment], parsed);
console.log(commit)
// => [{
//   header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
//   body: 'Super duper baz!',
//   footer: '',
//   increment: 'patch',
// }]

src/main.js

.parse

Receives and parses a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.

Params

  • commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed into an object like Commit type
  • [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

  • Array<Commit> if flat: true, returns a Commit

Examples

import { parse } from 'parse-commit-message';

const commits = [
  'fix(ci): tweaks for @circleci config',
  'chore: bar qux'
];
const result = parse(commits);
console.log(result);
// => [{
//   header: { type: 'fix', scope: 'ci', subject: 'tweaks for @circleci config' },
//   body: null,
//   footer: null,
// }, {
//   header: { type: 'chore', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
//   body: null,
//   footer: null,
// }]

// Or pass `flat = true` to return a single object
// when results contain only one item.
const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah

Awesome body!
resolves #123

Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>`;

const res = parse(commitMessage, true);

console.log(res);
// => {
//   header: { type: 'feat', scope: null, subject: 'awesome yeah' },
//   body: 'Awesome body!\nresolves #123',
//   footer: 'Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>',
// }

.stringify

Receives a Commit object, validates it using validate, builds a "commit" message string and returns it.

This method does checking and validation too, so if you pass a string, it will be parsed and validated, and after that turned again to string.

Params

  • commits {string|object|array} a Commit object, or anything that can be passed to check
  • [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

  • Array<string> an array of commit strings like 'fix(foo): bar baz', if flat: true, returns a string

Examples

import { parse, stringify } from 'parse-commit-message';

const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah

Awesome body!
resolves #123

Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>`;

const flat = true;
const res = parse(commitMessage, flat);

const str = stringify(res, flat);
console.log(str);
console.log(str === commitMessage);

.validate

Validates a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed. You may want to pass ret to return an object instead of throwing.

Params

  • commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like Commit type
  • [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

  • undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Commit|Array<Commit> and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validate } from 'parse-commit-message';

console.log(validate('foo bar qux')); // false
console.log(validate('foo: bar qux')); // true
console.log(validate('fix(ci): bar qux')); // true

console.log(validate(['a bc cqux', 'foo bar qux'])); // false

console.log(validate({ qux: 1 })); // false
console.log(validate({ header: { type: 'fix' } })); // false
console.log(validate({ header: { type: 'fix', subject: 'ok' } })); // true

const commitObject = {
  header: { type: 'test', subject: 'updating tests' },
  foo: 'bar',
  isBreaking: false,
  body: 'oh ah',
};
console.log(validate(commitObject)); // true

const result = validate('foo bar qux', true);
console.log(result.error);
// => Error: expect \`commit\` to follow:
// <type>[optional scope]: <description>
//
// [optional body]
//
// [optional footer]

const res = validate('fix(ci): okey barry', true);
console.log(result.value);
// => [{
//   header: { type: 'fix', scope: 'ci', subject: 'okey barry' },
//   body: null,
//   footer: null,
// }]

const commit = { header: { type: 'fix' } };
const { error } = validate(commit, true);
console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string

const commit = { header: { type: 'fix', scope: 123, subject: 'okk' } };
const { error } = validate(commit, true);
console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.scope should be non empty string when given

.check

Receives a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.

Basically the return result is the same as if you run .validate() with the ret option, but instead it throws if find problems.

Params

  • commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like Commit type
  • [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

  • Array<Commit> returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw; if flat: true, returns a Commit

Examples

import { check } from 'parse-commit-message';

try {
  check({ header: { type: 'fix' } });
} catch(err) {
  console.log(err);
  // => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}

// Can also validate/check a strings, array of strings,
// or even mixed - array of strings and objects
try {
  check('fix(): invalid scope, it cannot be empty')
} catch(err) {
  console.log(err);
  // => TypeError: header.scope should be non empty string when given
}

src/plugins/increment.js

increment

A plugin that adds increment and isBreaking properties to the commit. It is already included in the plugins named export, and in mappers named export.

See the .plugins and .mappers examples.

Params

  • commit {Commit} a standard Commit object

Returns

  • Commit plus { increment: string, isBreaking: boolean }

src/plugins/mentions.js

mentions

A plugin that adds mentions array property to the commit. It is already included in the plugins named export, and in mappers named export. Basically each entry in that array is an object, directly returned from the collect-mentions.

See the .plugins and .mappers examples.

Params

  • commit {Commit} a standard Commit object

Returns

  • Commit plus { mentions: Array<Mention> }

back to top

See Also

Some of these projects are used here or were inspiration for this one, others are just related. So, thanks for your existance!

back to top

Contributing

Follow the Guidelines

Please read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct documents for advices.
For bugs reports and feature requests, please create an issue or ping @tunnckoCore at Twitter.

Support the project

Become a Partner or Sponsor? 💵 Check the Partner, Sponsor or Omega-level tiers! 🎉 You can get your company logo, link & name on this file. It's also rendered on package page in npmjs.com and yarnpkg.com sites too! 🚀

Not financial support? Okey! Pull requests, stars and all kind of contributions are always welcome. ✨

OPEN Open Source

This project is following OPEN Open Source model

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is built on collective efforts and it's not strongly guarded by its founders.

There are a few basic ground-rules for its contributors

  1. Any significant modifications must be subject to a pull request to get feedback from other contributors.
  2. Pull requests to get feedback are encouraged for any other trivial contributions, but are not required.
  3. Contributors should attempt to adhere to the prevailing code-style and development workflow.

Wonderful Contributors

Thanks to the hard work of these wonderful people this project is alive! It follows the all-contributors specification.
Don't hesitate to add yourself to that list if you have made any contribution! ;) See how, here.


Charlike Mike Reagent
💻 📖 💬 👀 🔍

Consider showing your support to them. 💖

License

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Charlike Mike Reagent <mameto2011@gmail.com> & contributors.
Released under the Apache-2.0 License.

