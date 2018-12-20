Extensible parser for git commit messages following Conventional Commits Specification
This project requires Node.js ^8.10.0 || >=10.13.0. Install it using
yarn or npm.
We highly recommend to use Yarn when you think to contribute to this project.
$ yarn add parse-commit-message
For TypeScript support, please consider sending a PR here (adding
src/index.d.ts)
or inform us when you PR to the DefinitelyTyped.
For FlowType support, PR adding
.js.flow files in the
src/ for every respective file.
type Header = {
type: string;
scope?: string | null;
subject: string;
};
The
scope may exist or not. When exist it should be non-empty string.
type Commit = {
header: Header;
body?: string | null;
footer?: string | null;
increment?: string | boolean;
isBreaking?: boolean;
mentions?: Array<Mention>;
};
Note: It may also include properties set by the plugins - the
isBreaking,
increment and
mentions
are such. They are there when you apply the
increment and
mentions plugins.
ProTip: The
increment may be a Boolean
false if the commit type, for example, is
chore.
See .applyPlugins and .plugins.
type Mention = {
handle: string;
mention: string;
index: number;
};
See collect-mentions for more.
Generated using docks.
Receives a full commit message
string and parses it into an
Commit object
and returns it.
Basically the same as .parse, except that
it only can accept single string.
The
parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation,
so you may want to pass the result to
validateCommit or
checkCommit,
or to
validateCommit with
ret option set to
true.
Params
commit {string} a message like
'fix(foo): bar baz\n\nSome awesome body!'
Returns
Commit a standard object like
{ header: Header, body?, footer? }
Examples
import { parseCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';
const commitObj = parseCommit('foo: bar qux\n\nokey dude');
console.log(commitObj);
// => {
// header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
// body: 'okey dude',
// footer: null,
// }
Receives a
Commit object, validates it using
validateCommit,
builds a "commit" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found.
Basically the same as .stringify, except that
it only can accept single
Commit object.
Params
commit {Commit} a
Commit object like
{ header: Header, body?, footer? }
Returns
string a commit nessage stirng like
'fix(foo): bar baz'
Examples
import { stringifyCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';
const commitStr = stringifyCommit({
header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' },
body: 'okey dude',
});
console.log(commitStr); // => 'foo: bar qux\n\nokey dude'
Validates given
Commit object and returns
boolean.
You may want to set
ret to
true return an object instead of throwing.
Basically the same as .validate, except that
it only can accept single
Commit object.
Params
commit {Commit} a
Commit like
{ header: Header, body?, footer? }
[ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default
false
Returns
undefined if
ret is
true then returns
{ value, error } object,
where
value is
Commit and
error a standard
Error
Examples
import { validateCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';
const commit = {
header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' },
body: 'okey dude',
};
const commitIsValid = validateCommit(commit);
console.log(commitIsValid); // => true
const { value } = validateCommit(commit, true);
console.log(value);
// => {
// header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
// body: 'okey dude',
// footer: null,
// }
Receives a
Commit and checks if it is valid. Method throws if problems found.
Basically the same as .check, except that
it only can accept single
Commit object.
Params
commit {Commit} a
Commit like
{ header: Header, body?, footer? }
Returns
Commit returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.
Examples
import { checkCommit } from 'parse-commit-message';
try {
checkCommit({ header: { type: 'fix' } });
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}
// throws because can accept only Commit objects
checkCommit('foo bar baz');
checkCommit(123);
checkCommit([{ header: { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar' } }]);
Parses given
header string into an header object.
Basically the same as .parse, except that
it only can accept single string and returns a
Header object.
The
parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation,
so you may want to pass the result to
validateHeader or
checkHeader,
or to
validateHeader with
ret option set to
true.
Params
header {string} a header stirng like
'fix(foo): bar baz'
Returns
Header a
Header object like
{ type, scope?, subject }
Examples
import { parseHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';
const longCommitMsg = `fix: bar qux
Awesome body!`;
const headerObj = parseCommit(longCommitMsg);
console.log(headerObj);
// => { type: 'fix', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' }
Receives a
header object, validates it using
validateHeader,
builds a "header" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found.
Basically the same as .stringify, except that
it only can accept single
Header object.
Params
header {Header} a
Header object like
{ type, scope?, subject }
Returns
string a header stirng like
'fix(foo): bar baz'
Examples
import { stringifyHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';
const headerStr = stringifyCommit({ type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' });
console.log(headerStr); // => 'foo: bar qux'
Validates given
header object and returns
boolean.
You may want to pass
ret to return an object instead of throwing.
Basically the same as .validate, except that
it only can accept single
Header object.
Params
header {Header} a
Header object like
{ type, scope?, subject }
[ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default
false
Returns
undefined if
ret is
true then returns
{ value, error } object,
where
value is
Header and
error a standard
Error
Examples
import { validateHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';
const header = { type: 'foo', subject: 'bar qux' };
const headerIsValid = validateHeader(header);
console.log(headerIsValid); // => true
const { value } = validateHeader(header, true);
console.log(value);
// => {
// header: { type: 'foo', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
// body: 'okey dude',
// footer: null,
// }
const { error } = validateHeader({
type: 'bar'
}, true);
console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
Receives a
Header and checks if it is valid.
Basically the same as .check, except that
it only can accept single
Header object.
Params
header {Header} a
Header object like
{ type, scope?, subject }
Returns
Header returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.
Examples
import { checkHeader } from 'parse-commit-message';
try {
checkHeader({ type: 'fix' });
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}
// throws because can accept only Header objects
checkHeader('foo bar baz');
checkHeader(123);
checkHeader([]);
checkHeader([{ type: 'foo', subject: 'bar' }]);
Apply a set of
plugins over all of the given
commits.
A plugin is a simple function passed with
Commit object,
which may be returned to modify and set additional properties
to the
Commit object.
The
commits should be coming from
parse,
validate (with
ret option)
or the
check methods. It does not do checking and validation.
Params
plugins {Array<Function>} a simple function like
(commit) => {}
commits {string|object|array} a value which should already be gone through
parse
Returns
Array<Commit> plus the modified or added properties from each function in
plugins
Examples
import dedent from 'dedent';
import { applyPlugins, plugins, parse, check } from './src';
const commits = [
'fix: bar qux',
dedent`feat(foo): yea yea
Awesome body here with @some mentions
resolves #123
BREAKING CHANGE: ouch!`,
'chore(ci): updates for ci config',
{
header: { type: 'fix', subject: 'Barry White' },
body: 'okey dude',
foo: 'possible',
},
];
// Parses, normalizes, validates
// and applies plugins
const results = applyPlugins(plugins, check(parse(commits)));
console.log(results);
// => [ { body: null,
// footer: null,
// header: { scope: null, type: 'fix', subject: 'bar qux' },
// mentions: [],
// increment: 'patch',
// isBreaking: false },
// { body: 'Awesome body here with @some mentions\nresolves #123',
// footer: 'BREAKING CHANGE: ouch!',
// header: { scope: 'foo', type: 'feat', subject: 'yea yea' },
// mentions: [ [Object] ],
// increment: 'major',
// isBreaking: true },
// { body: null,
// footer: null,
// header:
// { scope: 'ci', type: 'chore', subject: 'updates for ci config' },
// mentions: [],
// increment: false,
// isBreaking: false },
// { body: 'okey dude',
// footer: null,
// header: { scope: null, type: 'fix', subject: 'Barry White' },
// foo: 'possible',
// mentions: [],
// increment: 'patch',
// isBreaking: false } ]
An array which includes
mentions and
increment built-in plugins.
The
mentions is an array of objects. Basically what's returned from
the collect-mentions package.
Examples
import { plugins, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message';
console.log(plugins); // => [mentions, increment]
console.log(plugins[0]); // => [Function mentions]
console.log(plugins[0]); // => [Function increment]
const cmts = parse([
'fix: foo @bar @qux haha',
'feat(cli): awesome @tunnckoCore feature\n\nSuper duper baz!'
'fix: ooh\n\nBREAKING CHANGE: some awful api change'
]);
const commits = applyPlugins(plugins, cmts);
console.log(commits);
// => [
// {
// header: { type: 'fix', scope: '', subject: 'foo bar baz' },
// body: '',
// footer: '',
// increment: 'patch',
// isBreaking: false,
// mentions: [
// { handle: '@bar', mention: 'bar', index: 8 },
// { handle: '@qux', mention: 'qux', index: 13 },
// ]
// },
// {
// header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
// body: 'Super duper baz!',
// footer: '',
// increment: 'minor',
// isBreaking: false,
// mentions: [
// { handle: '@tunnckoCore', mention: 'tunnckoCore', index: 18 },
// ]
// },
// {
// header: { type: 'fix', scope: '', subject: 'ooh' },
// body: 'BREAKING CHANGE: some awful api change',
// footer: '',
// increment: 'major',
// isBreaking: true,
// mentions: [],
// },
// ]
An object (named set) which includes
mentions and
increment built-in plugins.
Examples
import { mappers, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message';
console.log(mappers); // => { mentions, increment }
console.log(mappers.mentions); // => [Function mentions]
console.log(mappers.increment); // => [Function increment]
const flat = true;
const parsed = parse('fix: bar', flat);
console.log(parsed);
// => {
// header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
// body: 'Super duper baz!',
// footer: '',
// }
const commit = applyPlugins([mappers.increment], parsed);
console.log(commit)
// => [{
// header: { type: 'feat', scope: 'cli', subject: 'awesome feature' },
// body: 'Super duper baz!',
// footer: '',
// increment: 'patch',
// }]
Receives and parses a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.
Params
commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed into an object like
Commit type
[flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item
Returns
Array<Commit> if
flat: true, returns a
Commit
Examples
import { parse } from 'parse-commit-message';
const commits = [
'fix(ci): tweaks for @circleci config',
'chore: bar qux'
];
const result = parse(commits);
console.log(result);
// => [{
// header: { type: 'fix', scope: 'ci', subject: 'tweaks for @circleci config' },
// body: null,
// footer: null,
// }, {
// header: { type: 'chore', scope: null, subject: 'bar qux' },
// body: null,
// footer: null,
// }]
// Or pass `flat = true` to return a single object
// when results contain only one item.
const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah
Awesome body!
resolves #123
Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>`;
const res = parse(commitMessage, true);
console.log(res);
// => {
// header: { type: 'feat', scope: null, subject: 'awesome yeah' },
// body: 'Awesome body!\nresolves #123',
// footer: 'Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>',
// }
Receives a
Commit object, validates it using
validate,
builds a "commit" message string and returns it.
This method does checking and validation too, so if you pass a string, it will be parsed and validated, and after that turned again to string.
Params
commits {string|object|array} a
Commit object, or anything that can be passed to
check
[flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item
Returns
Array<string> an array of commit strings like
'fix(foo): bar baz',
if
flat: true, returns a
string
Examples
import { parse, stringify } from 'parse-commit-message';
const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah
Awesome body!
resolves #123
Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>`;
const flat = true;
const res = parse(commitMessage, flat);
const str = stringify(res, flat);
console.log(str);
console.log(str === commitMessage);
Validates a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string,
object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.
You may want to pass
ret to return an object instead of throwing.
Params
commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like
Commit type
[ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default
false
Returns
undefined if
ret is
true then returns
{ value, error } object,
where
value is
Commit|Array<Commit> and
error a standard
Error
Examples
import { validate } from 'parse-commit-message';
console.log(validate('foo bar qux')); // false
console.log(validate('foo: bar qux')); // true
console.log(validate('fix(ci): bar qux')); // true
console.log(validate(['a bc cqux', 'foo bar qux'])); // false
console.log(validate({ qux: 1 })); // false
console.log(validate({ header: { type: 'fix' } })); // false
console.log(validate({ header: { type: 'fix', subject: 'ok' } })); // true
const commitObject = {
header: { type: 'test', subject: 'updating tests' },
foo: 'bar',
isBreaking: false,
body: 'oh ah',
};
console.log(validate(commitObject)); // true
const result = validate('foo bar qux', true);
console.log(result.error);
// => Error: expect \`commit\` to follow:
// <type>[optional scope]: <description>
//
// [optional body]
//
// [optional footer]
const res = validate('fix(ci): okey barry', true);
console.log(result.value);
// => [{
// header: { type: 'fix', scope: 'ci', subject: 'okey barry' },
// body: null,
// footer: null,
// }]
const commit = { header: { type: 'fix' } };
const { error } = validate(commit, true);
console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
const commit = { header: { type: 'fix', scope: 123, subject: 'okk' } };
const { error } = validate(commit, true);
console.log(error);
// => TypeError: header.scope should be non empty string when given
Receives a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.
Basically the return result is the same as if you run
.validate() with
the
ret option, but instead it throws if find problems.
Params
commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like
Commit type
[flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item
Returns
Array<Commit> returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw;
if
flat: true, returns a
Commit
Examples
import { check } from 'parse-commit-message';
try {
check({ header: { type: 'fix' } });
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
// => TypeError: header.subject should be non empty string
}
// Can also validate/check a strings, array of strings,
// or even mixed - array of strings and objects
try {
check('fix(): invalid scope, it cannot be empty')
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
// => TypeError: header.scope should be non empty string when given
}
A plugin that adds
increment and
isBreaking properties
to the
commit. It is already included in the
plugins named export,
and in
mappers named export.
See the .plugins and .mappers examples.
Params
commit {Commit} a standard
Commit object
Returns
Commit plus
{ increment: string, isBreaking: boolean }
A plugin that adds
mentions array property to the
commit.
It is already included in the
plugins named export,
and in
mappers named export.
Basically each entry in that array is an object,
directly returned from the collect-mentions.
See the .plugins and .mappers examples.
Params
commit {Commit} a standard
Commit object
Returns
Commit plus
{ mentions: Array<Mention> }
