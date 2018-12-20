Extensible parser for git commit messages following Conventional Commits Specification

Highlights

Understands and follows Conventional Commits Specification

Closed cycle: utilities for parsing, stringifying and validation

validation Infinitely extensible through plugins, two built-in

Thoroughly tested with 100% coverage and 64+ tests

Collecting mentions from commit message

Detection of breaking changes in commit

Table of Contents

Install

This project requires Node.js ^8.10.0 || >=10.13.0. Install it using yarn or npm.

We highly recommend to use Yarn when you think to contribute to this project.

$ yarn add parse-commit-message

Type definitions

For TypeScript support, please consider sending a PR here (adding src/index.d.ts ) or inform us when you PR to the DefinitelyTyped.

For FlowType support, PR adding .js.flow files in the src/ for every respective file.

Header

type Header = { type : string ; scope?: string | null ; subject: string ; };

The scope may exist or not. When exist it should be non-empty string.

Commit

type Commit = { header: Header; body?: string | null ; footer?: string | null ; increment?: string | boolean ; isBreaking?: boolean ; mentions?: Array <Mention>; };

Note: It may also include properties set by the plugins - the isBreaking , increment and mentions are such. They are there when you apply the increment and mentions plugins.

ProTip: The increment may be a Boolean false if the commit type, for example, is chore .

See .applyPlugins and .plugins.

Mention

type Mention = { handle: string ; mention: string ; index: number ; };

See collect-mentions for more.

API

Generated using docks.

Receives a full commit message string and parses it into an Commit object and returns it. Basically the same as .parse, except that it only can accept single string.

The parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation, so you may want to pass the result to validateCommit or checkCommit , or to validateCommit with ret option set to true .

Params

commit {string} a message like 'fix(foo): bar baz



Some awesome body!'

Returns

Commit a standard object like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Examples

import { parseCommit } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const commitObj = parseCommit( 'foo: bar qux



okey dude' ); console .log(commitObj);

Receives a Commit object, validates it using validateCommit , builds a "commit" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .stringify, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

commit {Commit} a Commit object like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Returns

string a commit nessage stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Examples

import { stringifyCommit } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const commitStr = stringifyCommit({ header : { type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar qux' }, body : 'okey dude' , }); console .log(commitStr);

Validates given Commit object and returns boolean . You may want to set ret to true return an object instead of throwing. Basically the same as .validate, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

commit {Commit} a Commit like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

a like [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Commit and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validateCommit } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const commit = { header : { type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar qux' }, body : 'okey dude' , }; const commitIsValid = validateCommit(commit); console .log(commitIsValid); const { value } = validateCommit(commit, true ); console .log(value);

Receives a Commit and checks if it is valid. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .check, except that it only can accept single Commit object.

Params

commit {Commit} a Commit like { header: Header, body?, footer? }

Returns

Commit returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.

Examples

import { checkCommit } from 'parse-commit-message' ; try { checkCommit({ header : { type : 'fix' } }); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } checkCommit( 'foo bar baz' ); checkCommit( 123 ); checkCommit([{ header : { type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar' } }]);

Parses given header string into an header object. Basically the same as .parse, except that it only can accept single string and returns a Header object.

The parse* methods are not doing any checking and validation, so you may want to pass the result to validateHeader or checkHeader , or to validateHeader with ret option set to true .

Params

header {string} a header stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Returns

Header a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Examples

import { parseHeader } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const longCommitMsg = `fix: bar qux Awesome body!` ; const headerObj = parseCommit(longCommitMsg); console .log(headerObj);

Receives a header object, validates it using validateHeader , builds a "header" string and returns it. Method throws if problems found. Basically the same as .stringify, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Returns

string a header stirng like 'fix(foo): bar baz'

Examples

import { stringifyHeader } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const headerStr = stringifyCommit({ type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar qux' }); console .log(headerStr);

Validates given header object and returns boolean . You may want to pass ret to return an object instead of throwing. Basically the same as .validate, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

a object like [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Header and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validateHeader } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const header = { type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar qux' }; const headerIsValid = validateHeader(header); console .log(headerIsValid); const { value } = validateHeader(header, true ); console .log(value); const { error } = validateHeader({ type : 'bar' }, true ); console .log(error);

Receives a Header and checks if it is valid. Basically the same as .check, except that it only can accept single Header object.

Params

header {Header} a Header object like { type, scope?, subject }

Returns

Header returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw.

Examples

import { checkHeader } from 'parse-commit-message' ; try { checkHeader({ type : 'fix' }); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } checkHeader( 'foo bar baz' ); checkHeader( 123 ); checkHeader([]); checkHeader([{ type : 'foo' , subject : 'bar' }]);

Apply a set of plugins over all of the given commits . A plugin is a simple function passed with Commit object, which may be returned to modify and set additional properties to the Commit object.

The commits should be coming from parse , validate (with ret option) or the check methods. It does not do checking and validation.

Params

plugins {Array<Function>} a simple function like (commit) => {}

a simple function like commits {string|object|array} a value which should already be gone through parse

Returns

Array<Commit> plus the modified or added properties from each function in plugins

Examples

import dedent from 'dedent' ; import { applyPlugins, plugins, parse, check } from './src' ; const commits = [ 'fix: bar qux' , dedent `feat(foo): yea yea Awesome body here with @some mentions resolves #123 BREAKING CHANGE: ouch!` , 'chore(ci): updates for ci config' , { header : { type : 'fix' , subject : 'Barry White' }, body : 'okey dude' , foo : 'possible' , }, ]; const results = applyPlugins(plugins, check(parse(commits))); console .log(results);

An array which includes mentions and increment built-in plugins. The mentions is an array of objects. Basically what's returned from the collect-mentions package.

Examples

import { plugins, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message' ; console .log(plugins); console .log(plugins[ 0 ]); console .log(plugins[ 0 ]); const cmts = parse([ 'fix: foo @bar @qux haha' , 'feat(cli): awesome @tunnckoCore feature



Super duper baz!' 'fix: ooh



BREAKING CHANGE: some awful api change' ]); const commits = applyPlugins(plugins, cmts); console .log(commits);

An object (named set) which includes mentions and increment built-in plugins.

Examples

import { mappers, applyPlugins, parse } from 'parse-commit-message' ; console .log(mappers); console .log(mappers.mentions); console .log(mappers.increment); const flat = true ; const parsed = parse( 'fix: bar' , flat); console .log(parsed); const commit = applyPlugins([mappers.increment], parsed); console .log(commit)

Receives and parses a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.

Params

commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed into an object like Commit type

a value to be parsed into an object like type [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

Array<Commit> if flat: true , returns a Commit

Examples

import { parse } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const commits = [ 'fix(ci): tweaks for @circleci config' , 'chore: bar qux' ]; const result = parse(commits); console .log(result); const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah Awesome body! resolves #123 Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>` ; const res = parse(commitMessage, true ); console .log(res);

Receives a Commit object, validates it using validate , builds a "commit" message string and returns it.

This method does checking and validation too, so if you pass a string, it will be parsed and validated, and after that turned again to string.

Params

commits {string|object|array} a Commit object, or anything that can be passed to check

a object, or anything that can be passed to [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

Array<string> an array of commit strings like 'fix(foo): bar baz' , if flat: true , returns a string

Examples

import { parse, stringify } from 'parse-commit-message' ; const commitMessage = `feat: awesome yeah Awesome body! resolves #123 Signed-off-by: And Footer <abc@exam.pl>` ; const flat = true ; const res = parse(commitMessage, flat); const str = stringify(res, flat); console .log(str); console .log(str === commitMessage);

Validates a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed. You may want to pass ret to return an object instead of throwing.

Params

commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like Commit type

a value to be parsed & validated into an object like type [ret] {boolean} to return result instead of throwing, default false

Returns

undefined if ret is true then returns { value, error } object, where value is Commit|Array<Commit> and error a standard Error

Examples

import { validate } from 'parse-commit-message' ; console .log(validate( 'foo bar qux' )); console .log(validate( 'foo: bar qux' )); console .log(validate( 'fix(ci): bar qux' )); console .log(validate([ 'a bc cqux' , 'foo bar qux' ])); console .log(validate({ qux : 1 })); console .log(validate({ header : { type : 'fix' } })); console .log(validate({ header : { type : 'fix' , subject : 'ok' } })); const commitObject = { header : { type : 'test' , subject : 'updating tests' }, foo : 'bar' , isBreaking : false , body : 'oh ah' , }; console .log(validate(commitObject)); const result = validate( 'foo bar qux' , true ); console .log(result.error); const res = validate( 'fix(ci): okey barry' , true ); console .log(result.value); const commit = { header : { type : 'fix' } }; const { error } = validate(commit, true ); console .log(error); const commit = { header : { type : 'fix' , scope : 123 , subject : 'okk' } }; const { error } = validate(commit, true ); console .log(error);

Receives a single or multiple commit message(s) in form of string, object, array of strings, array of objects or mixed.

Basically the return result is the same as if you run .validate() with the ret option, but instead it throws if find problems.

Params

commits {string|object|array} a value to be parsed & validated into an object like Commit type

a value to be parsed & validated into an object like type [flat] {boolean} if the returned result length is 1, then returns the first item

Returns

Array<Commit> returns the same as given if no problems, otherwise it will throw; if flat: true , returns a Commit

Examples

import { check } from 'parse-commit-message' ; try { check({ header : { type : 'fix' } }); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } try { check( 'fix(): invalid scope, it cannot be empty' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

A plugin that adds increment and isBreaking properties to the commit . It is already included in the plugins named export, and in mappers named export.

See the .plugins and .mappers examples.

Params

commit {Commit} a standard Commit object

Returns

Commit plus { increment: string, isBreaking: boolean }

A plugin that adds mentions array property to the commit . It is already included in the plugins named export, and in mappers named export. Basically each entry in that array is an object, directly returned from the collect-mentions.

See the .plugins and .mappers examples.

Params

commit {Commit} a standard Commit object

Returns

Commit plus { mentions: Array<Mention> }

