Parse code comments from JavaScript or any language that uses the same format.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save parse-comments
const Comments = require('parse-comments');
const comments = new Comments();
const ast = comments.parse(str);
console.log(ast);
Parses a comment like this:
/**
* Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.
*
* @param {String} options
* @api public
*/
class CustomClass {
constructor(options) {
this.options = options;
}
set(type, fn) {
// do stuff
}
}
Into an array of comment objects, like this:
[
{
type: 'BlockComment',
value: '\nCreate an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.\n\n@param {String} options\n@api public',
range: [0, 117],
loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 6, column: 3 } },
codeStart: 119,
raw:
'*\n * Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.\n *\n * @param {String} options\n * @api public\n ',
code: {
context: {
type: 'class',
ctor: 'CustomClass',
name: 'CustomClass',
extends: undefined,
string: 'new CustomClass()'
},
value: 'class CustomClass {',
range: [119, 138],
loc: { start: { line: 8, column: 0 }, end: { line: 8, column: 19 } }
},
description: 'Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.',
footer: '',
examples: [],
tags: [
{
title: 'param',
name: 'options',
description: '',
type: { type: 'NameExpression', name: 'String' }
},
{ title: 'api', name: 'public', description: '' }
],
inlineTags: []
}
]
Create an instance of
Comments with the given
options.
Params
Example
const Comments = require('parse-comments');
const comments = new Comments();
Register a parser function of the given
type
Params
type {string|object}
fn {Function}
returns {Object}
Params
fn {Function}: plugin function
returns {Object}: Returns the comments instance for chaining.
Example
// plugin example
function yourPlugin(options) {
return function(comments) {
// do stuff
};
}
// usage
comments.use(yourPlugin());
Params
type {String}: The
node.type to call the handler on. You can override built-in middleware by registering a handler of the same name, or register a handler for rendering a new type.
fn {Function}: The handler function
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
comments.set('param', function(node) {
// do stuff to node
});
Params
type {String|Object|Array}: Handler name(s), or an object of middleware
fn {Function}: Handler function, if
type is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
comments.before('param', function(node) {
// do stuff to node
});
// or
comments.before(['param', 'returns'], function(node) {
// do stuff to node
});
// or
comments.before({
param: function(node) {
// do stuff to node
},
returns: function(node) {
// do stuff to node
}
});
Params
type {String|Object|Array}: Handler name(s), or an object of middleware
fn {Function}: Handler function, if
type is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
comments.after('param', function(node) {
// do stuff to node
});
// or
comments.after(['param', 'returns'], function(node) {
// do stuff to node
});
// or
comments.after({
param: function(node) {
// do stuff to node
},
returns: function(node) {
// do stuff to node
}
});
Params
javascript {String}: String of javascript
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with
description string, array of
examples, array of
tags (strings), and a
footer if descriptions are defined both before and after tags.
Example
const parser = new ParseComments();
const tokens = parser.tokenize([string]);
Params
str {String}: String of javascript
options {Object}
returns {Array}: Array of objects.
Example
const parser = new ParseComments();
const comments = parser.parse(string);
Params
str {String}: JavaScript comment
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Parsed comment object
Example
let parser = new ParseComments();
let comments = parser.parseComment(string);
**Params**
* **{}**: {String}
* **{String}**: name
* **{String}**: name The name to use for foo ```
* **{Object}**: tok Takes a token from
* `returns` **{Object}**
```js
**Params**
* **{}**: {String}
* **{String}**: name
* **{String}**: name The name to use for foo ```
* **{Object}**: tok
* `returns` **{Object}**
```js
**Params**
* **{}**: {String}
* **{}**: {...string}
* **{}**: {function(...a)}
* **{}**: {function(...a:b)}
* **{}**: {String|Array}
* **{}**: {(String|Array)}
* **{}**: {{foo: bar}}
* **{}**: {String[]}
* ``` **{Array<String|Function|Array>=}**
* **{String}**: value The
* `returns` **{Object}**
```js
**Params**
* **{}**: {String}
* **{}**: {String|Array}
* **{}**: {(String|Array)}
* **{}**: {{foo: bar}} ```
* **{string}**: str The string to parse
* `returns` **{object}**
Returns true if the given `comment` is valid. By default, comments
are considered valid when they begin with `/**`, and do not contain
`jslint`, `jshint`, `eshint`, or `eslint`. A custom `isValid` function may be
passed on the constructor options.
**Params**
* `comment` **{Object}**
* `options` **{Object}**
* `returns` **{Boolean}**
## About
<details>
<summary><strong>Contributing</strong></summary>
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, [please create an issue](../../issues/new).
Please read the [contributing guide](.github/contributing.md) for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
</details>
<details>
<summary><strong>Running Tests</strong></summary>
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
```sh
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
|Commits
|Contributor
|35
|jonschlinkert
|4
|doowb
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 24, 2018.