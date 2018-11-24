Parse code comments from JavaScript or any language that uses the same format.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-comments

Usage

const Comments = require ( 'parse-comments' ); const comments = new Comments(); const ast = comments.parse(str); console .log(ast);

Parses a comment like this:

class CustomClass { constructor (options) { this .options = options; } set (type, fn) { } }

Into an array of comment objects, like this:

[ { type : 'BlockComment' , value : '

Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.



@param {String} options

@api public' , range : [ 0 , 117 ], loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 6 , column : 3 } }, codeStart : 119 , raw : '*

* Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.

*

* @param {String} options

* @api public

' , code : { context : { type : 'class' , ctor : 'CustomClass' , name : 'CustomClass' , extends : undefined , string : 'new CustomClass()' }, value : 'class CustomClass {' , range : [ 119 , 138 ], loc : { start : { line : 8 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 8 , column : 19 } } }, description : 'Create an instance of `CustomClass` with the given `options`.' , footer : '' , examples : [], tags : [ { title : 'param' , name : 'options' , description : '' , type : { type : 'NameExpression' , name : 'String' } }, { title : 'api' , name : 'public' , description : '' } ], inlineTags : [] } ]

API

Create an instance of Comments with the given options .

Params

{Object}: options

Example

const Comments = require ( 'parse-comments' ); const comments = new Comments();

Register a parser function of the given type

Params

type {string|object}

fn {Function}

returns {Object}

Params

fn {Function} : plugin function

: plugin function returns {Object}: Returns the comments instance for chaining.

Example

function yourPlugin ( options ) { return function ( comments ) { }; } comments.use(yourPlugin());

Params

type {String} : The node.type to call the handler on. You can override built-in middleware by registering a handler of the same name, or register a handler for rendering a new type.

: The to call the handler on. You can override built-in middleware by registering a handler of the same name, or register a handler for rendering a new type. fn {Function} : The handler function

: The handler function returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

comments.set( 'param' , function ( node ) { });

Params

type {String|Object|Array} : Handler name(s), or an object of middleware

: Handler name(s), or an object of middleware fn {Function} : Handler function, if type is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored.

: Handler function, if is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

comments.before( 'param' , function ( node ) { }); comments.before([ 'param' , 'returns' ], function ( node ) { }); comments.before({ param : function ( node ) { }, returns : function ( node ) { } });

Params

type {String|Object|Array} : Handler name(s), or an object of middleware

: Handler name(s), or an object of middleware fn {Function} : Handler function, if type is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored.

: Handler function, if is a string or array. Otherwise this argument is ignored. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

comments.after( 'param' , function ( node ) { }); comments.after([ 'param' , 'returns' ], function ( node ) { }); comments.after({ param : function ( node ) { }, returns : function ( node ) { } });

Params

javascript {String} : String of javascript

: String of javascript options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with description string, array of examples , array of tags (strings), and a footer if descriptions are defined both before and after tags.

Example

const parser = new ParseComments(); const tokens = parser.tokenize([string]);

Params

str {String} : String of javascript

: String of javascript options {Object}

returns {Array}: Array of objects.

Example

const parser = new ParseComments(); const comments = parser.parse(string);

Params

str {String} : JavaScript comment

: JavaScript comment options {Object}

returns {Object}: Parsed comment object

Example

let parser = new ParseComments(); let comments = parser.parseComment(string);

Contributors

Commits Contributor 35 jonschlinkert 4 doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

