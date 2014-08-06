openbase logo
parse-color

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

parse a css color string plus `hsv()` and `cmyk()`

Readme

parse-color

parse a css color string plus hsv() and cmyk() strings

testling badge

build status

example

var parse = require('parse-color');
console.log(parse(process.argv[2]));

output:

$ node example/parse.js '#ffa500'
{ rgb: [ 255, 165, 0 ],
  hsl: [ 39, 100, 50 ],
  hsv: [ 39, 100, 100 ],
  cmyk: [ 0, 35, 100, 0 ],
  keyword: 'orange',
  hex: '#ffa500',
  rgba: [ 255, 165, 0, 1 ],
  hsla: [ 39, 100, 50, 1 ],
  hsva: [ 39, 100, 100, 1 ],
  cmyka: [ 0, 35, 100, 0, 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js lime
{ rgb: [ 0, 255, 0 ],
  hsl: [ 120, 100, 50 ],
  hsv: [ 120, 100, 100 ],
  cmyk: [ 100, 0, 100, 0 ],
  keyword: 'lime',
  hex: '#00ff00',
  rgba: [ 0, 255, 0, 1 ],
  hsla: [ 120, 100, 50, 1 ],
  hsva: [ 120, 100, 100, 1 ],
  cmyka: [ 100, 0, 100, 0, 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js 'hsl(210,50,50)'
{ rgb: [ 64, 127, 191 ],
  hsl: [ 210, 50, 50 ],
  hsv: [ 210, 67, 75 ],
  cmyk: [ 67, 33, 0, 25 ],
  keyword: undefined,
  hex: '#407fbf',
  rgba: [ 64, 127, 191, 1 ],
  hsla: [ 210, 50, 50, 1 ],
  hsva: [ 210, 67, 75, 1 ],
  cmyka: [ 67, 33, 0, 25, 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js 'rgba(153,50,204,60%)'
{ rgb: [ 153, 50, 204 ],
  hsl: [ 280, 61, 50 ],
  hsv: [ 280, 75, 80 ],
  cmyk: [ 25, 75, 0, 20 ],
  keyword: 'darkorchid',
  hex: '#9932cc',
  rgba: [ 153, 50, 204, 0.6 ],
  hsla: [ 280, 61, 50, 0.6 ],
  hsva: [ 280, 75, 80, 0.6 ],
  cmyka: [ 25, 75, 0, 20, 0.6 ] }

methods

var parse = require('parse-color')

var color = parse(colorString)

Return a color object from the css colorString.

color has these attributes:

  • rgb - an array of [ red, green, blue ]
  • hsl - an array of [ hue, saturation, luminosity ]
  • hsv - an array of [ hue, saturation, value ]
  • cmyk - an array of [ cyan, magenta, yellow, blac(k) ]
  • keyword - the name of the color, if known
  • hex - the hex rgb string #rrggbb
  • rgba - rgb plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive
  • hsla - hsl plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive
  • hsva - hsv plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive
  • cmyka - cmyk plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive

When a color can't be parsed or is unknown, the attributes will be undefined:

$ node example/parse.js 'x'
{ rgb: undefined,
  hsl: undefined,
  hsv: undefined,
  cmyk: undefined,
  keyword: 'x',
  hex: undefined }

install

With npm do:

npm install parse-color

license

MIT

