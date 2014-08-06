parse a css color string
plus
hsv() and
cmyk() strings
var parse = require('parse-color');
console.log(parse(process.argv[2]));
output:
$ node example/parse.js '#ffa500'
{ rgb: [ 255, 165, 0 ],
hsl: [ 39, 100, 50 ],
hsv: [ 39, 100, 100 ],
cmyk: [ 0, 35, 100, 0 ],
keyword: 'orange',
hex: '#ffa500',
rgba: [ 255, 165, 0, 1 ],
hsla: [ 39, 100, 50, 1 ],
hsva: [ 39, 100, 100, 1 ],
cmyka: [ 0, 35, 100, 0, 1 ] }
$ node example/parse.js lime
{ rgb: [ 0, 255, 0 ],
hsl: [ 120, 100, 50 ],
hsv: [ 120, 100, 100 ],
cmyk: [ 100, 0, 100, 0 ],
keyword: 'lime',
hex: '#00ff00',
rgba: [ 0, 255, 0, 1 ],
hsla: [ 120, 100, 50, 1 ],
hsva: [ 120, 100, 100, 1 ],
cmyka: [ 100, 0, 100, 0, 1 ] }
$ node example/parse.js 'hsl(210,50,50)'
{ rgb: [ 64, 127, 191 ],
hsl: [ 210, 50, 50 ],
hsv: [ 210, 67, 75 ],
cmyk: [ 67, 33, 0, 25 ],
keyword: undefined,
hex: '#407fbf',
rgba: [ 64, 127, 191, 1 ],
hsla: [ 210, 50, 50, 1 ],
hsva: [ 210, 67, 75, 1 ],
cmyka: [ 67, 33, 0, 25, 1 ] }
$ node example/parse.js 'rgba(153,50,204,60%)'
{ rgb: [ 153, 50, 204 ],
hsl: [ 280, 61, 50 ],
hsv: [ 280, 75, 80 ],
cmyk: [ 25, 75, 0, 20 ],
keyword: 'darkorchid',
hex: '#9932cc',
rgba: [ 153, 50, 204, 0.6 ],
hsla: [ 280, 61, 50, 0.6 ],
hsva: [ 280, 75, 80, 0.6 ],
cmyka: [ 25, 75, 0, 20, 0.6 ] }
var parse = require('parse-color')
Return a
color object from the
css colorString.
color has these attributes:
[ red, green, blue ]
[ hue, saturation, luminosity ]
[ hue, saturation, value ]
[ cyan, magenta, yellow, blac(k) ]
#rrggbb
When a color can't be parsed or is unknown, the attributes will be undefined:
$ node example/parse.js 'x'
{ rgb: undefined,
hsl: undefined,
hsv: undefined,
cmyk: undefined,
keyword: 'x',
hex: undefined }
With npm do:
npm install parse-color
MIT