parse a css color string plus hsv() and cmyk() strings

example

var parse = require ( 'parse-color' ); console .log(parse(process.argv[ 2 ]));

output:

$ node example/parse.js '#ffa500' { rgb: [ 255 , 165 , 0 ], hsl: [ 39 , 100 , 50 ], hsv: [ 39 , 100 , 100 ], cmyk: [ 0 , 35 , 100 , 0 ], keyword: 'orange' , hex: '#ffa500' , rgba: [ 255 , 165 , 0 , 1 ], hsla: [ 39 , 100 , 50 , 1 ], hsva: [ 39 , 100 , 100 , 1 ], cmyka: [ 0 , 35 , 100 , 0 , 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js lime { rgb: [ 0 , 255 , 0 ], hsl: [ 120 , 100 , 50 ], hsv: [ 120 , 100 , 100 ], cmyk: [ 100 , 0 , 100 , 0 ], keyword: 'lime' , hex: '#00ff00' , rgba: [ 0 , 255 , 0 , 1 ], hsla: [ 120 , 100 , 50 , 1 ], hsva: [ 120 , 100 , 100 , 1 ], cmyka: [ 100 , 0 , 100 , 0 , 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js 'hsl(210,50,50)' { rgb: [ 64 , 127 , 191 ], hsl: [ 210 , 50 , 50 ], hsv: [ 210 , 67 , 75 ], cmyk: [ 67 , 33 , 0 , 25 ], keyword: undefined, hex: '#407fbf' , rgba: [ 64 , 127 , 191 , 1 ], hsla: [ 210 , 50 , 50 , 1 ], hsva: [ 210 , 67 , 75 , 1 ], cmyka: [ 67 , 33 , 0 , 25 , 1 ] }

$ node example/parse.js 'rgba(153,50,204,60%)' { rgb: [ 153 , 50 , 204 ], hsl: [ 280 , 61 , 50 ], hsv: [ 280 , 75 , 80 ], cmyk: [ 25 , 75 , 0 , 20 ], keyword: 'darkorchid' , hex: '#9932cc' , rgba: [ 153 , 50 , 204 , 0.6 ], hsla: [ 280 , 61 , 50 , 0.6 ], hsva: [ 280 , 75 , 80 , 0.6 ], cmyka: [ 25 , 75 , 0 , 20 , 0.6 ] }

methods

var parse = require ( 'parse-color' )

var color = parse(colorString)

Return a color object from the css colorString.

color has these attributes:

rgb - an array of [ red, green, blue ]

hsl - an array of [ hue, saturation, luminosity ]

hsv - an array of [ hue, saturation, value ]

cmyk - an array of [ cyan, magenta, yellow, blac(k) ]

keyword - the name of the color, if known

hex - the hex rgb string #rrggbb

rgba - rgb plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive

hsla - hsl plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive

hsva - hsv plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive

cmyka - cmyk plus an alpha value from 0 to 1, inclusive

When a color can't be parsed or is unknown, the attributes will be undefined:

$ node example/parse.js 'x' { rgb : undefined , hsl : undefined , hsv : undefined , cmyk : undefined , keyword : 'x' , hex : undefined }

install

With npm do:

npm install parse-color

license

MIT