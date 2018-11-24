openbase logo
pcc

parse-code-context

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Parse code context in a single line of javascript, for functions, variable declarations, methods, prototype properties, prototype methods etc.

Readme

parse-code-context NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Fast and simple way to parse code context for use with documentation from code comments. Parses context from a single line of JavaScript, for functions, variable declarations, methods, prototype properties, prototype methods etc.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-code-context

Getting started

Usage

const parse = require('parse-code-context');
console.log(parse('function app(a, b, c) {\n\n}'));

API

Parser

Create an instance of Parser with the given string, optionally passing a parent name for namespacing methods

Params

  • str {String}
  • parent {String}

Example

const { Parser } = require('parse-code-context');
const parser = new Parser('function foo(a, b, c) {}');

.name

Convenience method for creating a property name that is prefixed with the parent namespace, if defined.

Params

  • name {String}
  • returns {String}

.capture

Register a parser to use (in addition to those already registered as default parsers) with the given regex and function.

Params

  • regex {RegExp}
  • fn {Function}
  • returns {Object}: The instance for chaining

Example

const parser = new Parser('function foo(a, b, c){}');
  .capture(/function\s*([\w$]+)\s*\(([^)]+)/, (match) => {
    return {
       name: match[1],
       params: matc(h[2] || '').split(/[,\s]/)
    };
  });

.parse

Parse the string passed to the constructor with all registered parsers.

  • returns {Object|Null}

Examples

function statement

const context = parse('function app(a, b, c) {\n\n}');
console.log(context);

Results in:

{ type: 'function statement',
  name: 'app',
  params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
  string: 'app()',
  original: 'function app() {\n\n}' }

function expression

parse("var app = function(a, b, c) {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'function expression',
  name: 'app',
  params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
  string: 'app()',
  original: 'var app = function() {\n\n}' }

module.exports function expression

parse("module.exports = function foo(a, b, c) {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'function expression',
  receiver: 'module.exports',
  name: 'foo',
  params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
  string: 'module.exports()',
  original: 'module.exports = function foo(a, b, c) {\n\n}' }

module.exports method

parse("module.exports = function() {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'method',
  receiver: 'module.exports',
  name: '',
  params: [],
  string: 'module.exports.() {\n\n}()',
  original: 'module.exports = function() {\n\n}' }

prototype method

parse("Template.prototype.get = function() {}");

Results in:

{ type: 'prototype method',
  class: 'Template',
  name: 'get',
  params: [],
  string: 'Template.prototype.get()',
  original: 'Template.prototype.get = function() {}' }

prototype property

parse("Template.prototype.enabled = true;\nasdf");

Results in:

{ type: 'prototype property',
  class: 'Template',
  name: 'enabled',
  value: 'true',
  string: 'Template.prototype.enabled',
  original: 'Template.prototype.enabled = true;\nasdf' }

method

parse("option.get = function() {}");

Results in:

{ type: 'method',
  receiver: 'option',
  name: 'get',
  params: [],
  string: 'option.get()',
  original: 'option.get = function() {}' }

property

parse("option.name = \"delims\";\nasdf");

Results in:

{ type: 'property',
  receiver: 'option',
  name: 'name',
  value: '"delims"',
  string: 'option.name',
  original: 'option.name = "delims";\nasdf' }

declaration

parse("var name = \"delims\";\nasdf");

Results in:

{ type: 'declaration',
  name: 'name',
  value: '"delims"',
  string: 'name',
  original: 'var name = "delims";\nasdf' }

function statement params

parse("function app(a, b) {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'function statement',
  name: 'app',
  params: [ 'a', 'b' ],
  string: 'app()',
  original: 'function app(a, b) {\n\n}' }

function expression params

parse("var app = function(foo, bar) {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'function expression',
  name: 'app',
  params: [ 'foo', 'bar' ],
  string: 'app()',
  original: 'var app = function(foo, bar) {\n\n}' }

function expression params

parse("var app=function(foo,bar) {\n\n}");

Results in:

{ type: 'function expression',
  name: 'app',
  params: [ 'foo', 'bar' ],
  string: 'app()',
  original: 'var app=function(foo,bar) {\n\n}' }

prototype method params

parse("Template.prototype.get = function(key, value, options) {}");

Results in:

{ type: 'prototype method',
  class: 'Template',
  name: 'get',
  params: [ 'key', 'value', 'options' ],
  string: 'Template.prototype.get()',
  original: 'Template.prototype.get = function(key, value, options) {}' }

Custom parsers

Instantiate the Parser class to register custom parsers.

const { Parser} = require('parse-code-context');
const parser = new Parser();

parser.capture(/foo\(([^)]+)\)/, match => {
  return {
    params: match[1].split(/[,\s]+/)
  };
});

console.log(parser.parse('foo(a, b, c)'));

Credit

Regex was originally sourced and modified from https://github.com/visionmedia/dox.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • code-context: Parse a string of javascript to determine the context for functions, variables and comments based… more | homepage
  • snapdragon: Easy-to-use plugin system for creating powerful, fast and versatile parsers and compilers, with built-in source-map… more | homepage
  • strip-comments: Strip comments from code. Removes line comments, block comments, the first comment only, or all… more | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 24, 2018.

