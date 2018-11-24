Fast and simple way to parse code context for use with documentation from code comments. Parses context from a single line of JavaScript, for functions, variable declarations, methods, prototype properties, prototype methods etc.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save parse-code-context
const parse = require('parse-code-context');
console.log(parse('function app(a, b, c) {\n\n}'));
Create an instance of
Parser with the given
string, optionally passing a
parent name for namespacing methods
Params
str {String}
parent {String}
Example
const { Parser } = require('parse-code-context');
const parser = new Parser('function foo(a, b, c) {}');
Convenience method for creating a property name that is prefixed with the parent namespace, if defined.
Params
name {String}
returns {String}
Register a parser to use (in addition to those already registered as default parsers) with the given
regex and function.
Params
regex {RegExp}
fn {Function}
returns {Object}: The instance for chaining
Example
const parser = new Parser('function foo(a, b, c){}');
.capture(/function\s*([\w$]+)\s*\(([^)]+)/, (match) => {
return {
name: match[1],
params: matc(h[2] || '').split(/[,\s]/)
};
});
Parse the string passed to the constructor with all registered parsers.
returns {Object|Null}
const context = parse('function app(a, b, c) {\n\n}');
console.log(context);
Results in:
{ type: 'function statement',
name: 'app',
params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
string: 'app()',
original: 'function app() {\n\n}' }
parse("var app = function(a, b, c) {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'function expression',
name: 'app',
params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
string: 'app()',
original: 'var app = function() {\n\n}' }
module.exports function expression
parse("module.exports = function foo(a, b, c) {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'function expression',
receiver: 'module.exports',
name: 'foo',
params: [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
string: 'module.exports()',
original: 'module.exports = function foo(a, b, c) {\n\n}' }
module.exports method
parse("module.exports = function() {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'method',
receiver: 'module.exports',
name: '',
params: [],
string: 'module.exports.() {\n\n}()',
original: 'module.exports = function() {\n\n}' }
parse("Template.prototype.get = function() {}");
Results in:
{ type: 'prototype method',
class: 'Template',
name: 'get',
params: [],
string: 'Template.prototype.get()',
original: 'Template.prototype.get = function() {}' }
parse("Template.prototype.enabled = true;\nasdf");
Results in:
{ type: 'prototype property',
class: 'Template',
name: 'enabled',
value: 'true',
string: 'Template.prototype.enabled',
original: 'Template.prototype.enabled = true;\nasdf' }
parse("option.get = function() {}");
Results in:
{ type: 'method',
receiver: 'option',
name: 'get',
params: [],
string: 'option.get()',
original: 'option.get = function() {}' }
parse("option.name = \"delims\";\nasdf");
Results in:
{ type: 'property',
receiver: 'option',
name: 'name',
value: '"delims"',
string: 'option.name',
original: 'option.name = "delims";\nasdf' }
parse("var name = \"delims\";\nasdf");
Results in:
{ type: 'declaration',
name: 'name',
value: '"delims"',
string: 'name',
original: 'var name = "delims";\nasdf' }
parse("function app(a, b) {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'function statement',
name: 'app',
params: [ 'a', 'b' ],
string: 'app()',
original: 'function app(a, b) {\n\n}' }
parse("var app = function(foo, bar) {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'function expression',
name: 'app',
params: [ 'foo', 'bar' ],
string: 'app()',
original: 'var app = function(foo, bar) {\n\n}' }
parse("var app=function(foo,bar) {\n\n}");
Results in:
{ type: 'function expression',
name: 'app',
params: [ 'foo', 'bar' ],
string: 'app()',
original: 'var app=function(foo,bar) {\n\n}' }
parse("Template.prototype.get = function(key, value, options) {}");
Results in:
{ type: 'prototype method',
class: 'Template',
name: 'get',
params: [ 'key', 'value', 'options' ],
string: 'Template.prototype.get()',
original: 'Template.prototype.get = function(key, value, options) {}' }
Instantiate the
Parser class to register custom parsers.
const { Parser} = require('parse-code-context');
const parser = new Parser();
parser.capture(/foo\(([^)]+)\)/, match => {
return {
params: match[1].split(/[,\s]+/)
};
});
console.log(parser.parse('foo(a, b, c)'));
Regex was originally sourced and modified from https://github.com/visionmedia/dox.
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
