openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pa

parse-author

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Parse a person, author, contributor or maintainer string into an object with name, email and url properties following NPM conventions. Useful for the `authors` property in package.json or for parsing an AUTHORS file into an array of person objects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

240K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

parse-author NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Parse a string into an object with name, email and url properties following npm conventions. Useful for the authors property in package.json or for parsing an AUTHORS file into an array of authors objects.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-author

Usage

var parse = require('parse-author');

Supported formats

Works with a flexible range of formats, any of the properties can be used or missing:

Name
Name <email> (url)
Name <email>(url)
Name<email> (url)
Name<email>(url)
Name (url) <email>
Name (url)<email>
Name(url) <email>
Name(url)<email>
Name (url)
Name(url)
Name <email>
Name<email>
<email> (url)
<email>(url)
(url) <email>
(url)<email>
<email>
(url)

Examples

var author = parse('Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)');
console.log(author);
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', email: 'jon.schlinkert@sellside.com', url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert'}

console.log(parse('Jon Schlinkert (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)'));
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert'}

console.log(parse('Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com>'));
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', email: 'jon.schlinkert@sellside.com'}

console.log(parse(''));
//=> {}

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
14slang800
12jonschlinkert
1MitMaro

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on March 08, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial