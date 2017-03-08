Parse a string into an object with name , email and url properties following npm conventions. Useful for the authors property in package.json or for parsing an AUTHORS file into an array of authors objects.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-author

Usage

var parse = require ( 'parse-author' );

Supported formats

Works with a flexible range of formats, any of the properties can be used or missing:

Name Name < email > (url) Name < email > (url) Name < email > (url) Name < email > (url) Name (url) < email > Name (url) < email > Name(url) < email > Name(url) < email > Name (url) Name(url) Name < email > Name < email > < email > (url) < email > (url) (url) < email > (url) < email > < email > (url)

Examples

var author = parse( 'Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' ); console .log(author); console .log(parse( 'Jon Schlinkert (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' )); console .log(parse( 'Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com>' )); console .log(parse( '' ));

About

Related projects

author-regex: Regular expression for parsing an author string into an object following npm conventions. | homepage

string into an object following npm conventions. | homepage parse-authors: Parse a string into an array of objects with name , email and url properties following… more | homepage

, and properties following… more | homepage stringify-author: Stringify an authors object to name <email> (url) . | homepage

. | homepage stringify-authors: Converts an author object or array of author objects into an array of strings. Useful… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 14 slang800 12 jonschlinkert 1 MitMaro

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on March 08, 2017.