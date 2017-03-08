Parse a string into an object with
name,
urlproperties following npm conventions. Useful for the
authorsproperty in package.json or for parsing an AUTHORS file into an array of authors objects.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save parse-author
var parse = require('parse-author');
Works with a flexible range of formats, any of the properties can be used or missing:
Name
Name <email> (url)
Name <email>(url)
Name<email> (url)
Name<email>(url)
Name (url) <email>
Name (url)<email>
Name(url) <email>
Name(url)<email>
Name (url)
Name(url)
Name <email>
Name<email>
<email> (url)
<email>(url)
(url) <email>
(url)<email>
<email>
(url)
var author = parse('Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)');
console.log(author);
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', email: 'jon.schlinkert@sellside.com', url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert'}
console.log(parse('Jon Schlinkert (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)'));
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert'}
console.log(parse('Jon Schlinkert <jon.schlinkert@sellside.com>'));
//=> {name: 'Jon Schlinkert', email: 'jon.schlinkert@sellside.com'}
console.log(parse(''));
//=> {}
Jon Schlinkert
Jon Schlinkert

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
