Extract street, city, state, zip, and country components from single-line address string

Example

var parseAddress = require ( 'parse-address-string' ) parseAddress( '4296 W 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90802' , function ( err,addressObj ) { console .log( 'Street: ' , addressObj.street_address1) console .log( 'City: ' , addressObj.city) console .log( 'State: ' , addressObj.state) console .log( 'Zip: ' , addressObj.postal_code) console .log( 'Country: ' , addressObj.country) })

Notes

This version currently targets US and Canada Many other North American and European countries follow the same standard, but are not explicitly supported in this build Updating lib/*.json would get you 90% of the way there

explodeAddress conflates Street1 and Street2 as it is economically expensive to parse with high enough consistency Would require a dictionary of prefix terms ("apt", "ste", etc) with heuristics to ensure it wasn't part of Street1 May add support for this in future versions

conflates Street1 and Street2 as it is economically expensive to parse with high enough consistency Async callback format is for interoperability with potential future versions of this module, or if you wanted to swap it out with (for example) a call directly to google maps api

Api

parseAddress( addressString, callback )

addressString

callback(err, addressObj)

err will always be false in current version, should still check if (err) for future compatibility

will always be false in current version, should still check for future compatibility addressObj has string or NULL properties street_address1 , street_address2 , city , state , postal_code , country

parseAddress.explodeAddress( addressString, callback )

Same as parseAddress()

Inverse of explodeAddress

addressObject - Object with some properties street_address1 , street_address2 , city , state , postal_code , country

callback(err, addressStr)

err will always be false in current version, should still check if (err) for future compatibility

will always be false in current version, should still check for future compatibility addressStr Follows inline US/CA address format standard: Street1 Street2, City, State PostalCode, Country*

*See APA, usps.gov, google maps, etc

Test Cases

See test/test.js for more

// Street address looks like a zip code parseAddress('90007 W Washington Blvd, Santa Monica, California 90007 ') => { street_address1: ' 90007 W Washington Blvd', city: 'Santa Monica' , state: 'California' , postal_code: '90007' , country: null } // State with two names spelled out parseAddress('306 Deep Creek Rd, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28312 ') => { street_address1: ' 306 Deep Creek Rd', city: 'Fayetteville' , state: 'North Carolina' , postal_code: '28312' , country: null } // Country is appended with comma parseAddress('1842 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007 , US') => { street_address1: '1842 W Washington Blvd' , city: 'Los Angeles' , state: 'CA' , postal_code: '90007' , country: 'US' } // Country is appended without comma parseAddress('1842 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007 USA') => { street_address1: '1842 W Washington Blvd' , city: 'Los Angeles' , state: 'CA' , postal_code: '90007' , country: 'USA' } // Canada parseAddress('646 Union Ave E, Winnipeg, MB R2L 1A4, Canada') => { street_address1: '646 Union Ave E' , city: 'Winnipeg' , state: 'MB' , postal_code: 'R2L 1A4' , country: 'Canada' } // Canada - no country indicator parseAddress('229 Begin St W, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 5M5') => { street_address1: '229 Begin St W' , city: 'Thunder Bay' , state: 'ON' , postal_code: 'P7E 5M5' , country: null } // Street address + city + state only (no postal code) parseAddress('3300-3332 Glen Koester Ln, Idaho Falls, ID') => { street_address1: '3300-3332 Glen Koester Ln' , city: 'Idaho Falls' , state: 'ID' , postal_code: null , country: null } // Street address + city only parseAddress('757 Juntura-Riverside Rd, Riverside') => { street_address1: '757 Juntura-Riverside Rd' , city: 'Riverside' , state: null , postal_code: null , country: null } // Street address + postal code only parseAddress('1813 Linda Vista Cir, 92831 ') => { street_address1: ' 1813 Linda Vista Cir', city: null , state: null , postal_code: '92831' , country: null } // Street address only parseAddress('145 Parkway Ave') => { street_address1: '145 Parkway Ave' , city: null , state: null , postal_code: null , country: null } // City only parseAddress('Los Angeles') => { street_address1: null , city: 'Los Angeles' , state: null , postal_code: null , country: null } // State only parseAddress('NJ') => { street_address1: null , city: null , state: 'NJ' , postal_code: null , country: null } // Postal code only parseAddress('13820') => { street_address1: null , city: null , state: null , postal_code: '13820' , country: null } // Country only parseAddress('United States') => { street_address1: null , city: null , state: null , postal_code: null , country: 'United States' }

To Do