Readme

US Street Address Parser Build Status

This is Node.js port for Perl Geo::StreetAddress::US package

Description from Geo::StreetAddress::US:

Geo::StreetAddress::US is a regex-based street address and street intersection parser for the United States. Its basic goal is to be as forgiving as possible when parsing user-provided address strings. Geo::StreetAddress::US knows about directional prefixes and suffixes, fractional building numbers, building units, grid-based addresses (such as those used in parts of Utah), 5 and 9 digit ZIP codes, and all of the official USPS abbreviations for street types and state names... more

Usage:

//from node:
npm install parse-address
var parser = require('parse-address'); 
var parsed = parser.parseLocation('1005 N Gravenstein Highway Sebastopol CA 95472');

//from browser:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./parse-address.min.js"></script>
var parsed = parseAddress.parseLocation('1005 N Gravenstein Highway Sebastopol CA 95472');

//Parsed address:
{
 number: '1005',
 prefix: 'N',
 street: 'Gravenstein',
 type: 'Hwy',
 city: 'Sebastopol',
 state: 'CA',
 zip: '95472' }

Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 30, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the simplest address parsing libraries I've used before, and address parsing is hard. I like the simple API and the result returned is practical and what you'd expect. Haven't had any bugs, so can't say anything about maintainer or how the project is run. Would use this library again.

0

