This is Node.js port for Perl Geo::StreetAddress::US package
Description from Geo::StreetAddress::US:
Geo::StreetAddress::US is a regex-based street address and street intersection parser for the United States. Its basic goal is to be as forgiving as possible when parsing user-provided address strings. Geo::StreetAddress::US knows about directional prefixes and suffixes, fractional building numbers, building units, grid-based addresses (such as those used in parts of Utah), 5 and 9 digit ZIP codes, and all of the official USPS abbreviations for street types and state names... more
//from node:
npm install parse-address
var parser = require('parse-address');
var parsed = parser.parseLocation('1005 N Gravenstein Highway Sebastopol CA 95472');
//from browser:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./parse-address.min.js"></script>
var parsed = parseAddress.parseLocation('1005 N Gravenstein Highway Sebastopol CA 95472');
//Parsed address:
{
number: '1005',
prefix: 'N',
street: 'Gravenstein',
type: 'Hwy',
city: 'Sebastopol',
state: 'CA',
zip: '95472' }
One of the simplest address parsing libraries I've used before, and address parsing is hard. I like the simple API and the result returned is practical and what you'd expect. Haven't had any bugs, so can't say anything about maintainer or how the project is run. Would use this library again.