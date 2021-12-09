Parrot is a set of tools that allow you to create HTTP mocks and organize them into scenarios in order to develop your app against different sets of data. We have implemented all of Parrot's functionality in JavaScript, but scenarios are a general specification that can be implemented in any language.

👩‍💻 Hiring 👨‍💻

Want to get paid for your contributions to parrot ?

Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com

🤹‍ Usage

Let's walk through a common development workflow using Parrot.

Define your scenarios

import { describe, it, get , post, graphql } from 'parrot-friendly'; import casual from 'casual'; // for generating fake data import schema from './schema'; // our GraphQL schema const scenarios = describe('Ship Log', () => { it( 'has a ship log' , () => { get ('/ship_log') .response(require('./mocks/shipLog.json')) .delay(1200); // respond with the request body that was sent post('/ship_log').response(req => req.body); }); it('has a random ship log', () => { get ('/ship_log').response(() => [ { port : casual.city, captain : casual.full_name, }, ]); }); it( 'has a server error' , () => { get ('/ship_log').status(500); }); it('has a ship log from GraphQL', () => { graphql( '/graphql' , schema, () => ({ ShipLog : () => require ( './mocks/shipLog.json' ), })); }); }); export default scenarios;

More information about writing scenarios can be found in the scenarios documentation.

Add them to your server

import express from 'express' ; import parrot from 'parrot-middleware' ; import scenarios from './scenarios' ; const app = express(); app.use(parrot(scenarios)); app.listen( 3000 );

Example API requests

Fetch current scenario.

$ curl 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenario'

Fetch all scenarios.

$ curl 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenarios'

Setting parrot to a new scenario.

$ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{ "scenario": "[scenario name here]" }' 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenario'

📦 Packages

Parrot is divided into several packages that can be used together depending on your use case.

Name Description parrot-core Core Parrot functionality that can be extended to new use cases parrot-devtools Devtools that allow you to switch between Parrot scenarios parrot-fetch Fetch mocking implementation of Parrot parrot-friendly Helper library to write your scenarios in BDD style parrot-graphql Helper library to add GraphQL mocks to your scenarios parrot-middleware Express middleware implementation of Parrot parrot-server CLI to get a parrot server up and running

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md.

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.