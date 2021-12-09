Parrot is a set of tools that allow you to create HTTP mocks and organize them into scenarios in order to develop your app against different sets of data. We have implemented all of Parrot's functionality in JavaScript, but scenarios are a general specification that can be implemented in any language.
Want to get paid for your contributions to
parrot?
Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com
Let's walk through a common development workflow using Parrot.
import { describe, it, get, post, graphql } from 'parrot-friendly';
import casual from 'casual'; // for generating fake data
import schema from './schema'; // our GraphQL schema
const scenarios = describe('Ship Log', () => {
it('has a ship log', () => {
// respond with a mock JSON file and add a delay
get('/ship_log')
.response(require('./mocks/shipLog.json'))
.delay(1200);
// respond with the request body that was sent
post('/ship_log').response(req => req.body);
});
it('has a random ship log', () => {
// respond with random data generated by casual
get('/ship_log').response(() => [
{
port: casual.city,
captain: casual.full_name,
},
]);
});
it('has a server error', () => {
// respond with a 500 status
get('/ship_log').status(500);
});
it('has a ship log from GraphQL', () => {
// respond to GraphQL queries
graphql('/graphql', schema, () => ({
ShipLog: () => require('./mocks/shipLog.json'),
}));
});
});
export default scenarios;
More information about writing scenarios can be found in the scenarios documentation.
import express from 'express';
import parrot from 'parrot-middleware';
import scenarios from './scenarios';
const app = express();
app.use(parrot(scenarios));
app.listen(3000);
Fetch current scenario.
$ curl 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenario'
Fetch all scenarios.
$ curl 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenarios'
Setting parrot to a new scenario.
$ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{ "scenario": "[scenario name here]" }' 'http://localhost:3002/parrot/scenario'
Parrot is divided into several packages that can be used together depending on your use case.
|Name
|Description
|parrot-core
|Core Parrot functionality that can be extended to new use cases
|parrot-devtools
|Devtools that allow you to switch between Parrot scenarios
|parrot-fetch
|Fetch mocking implementation of Parrot
|parrot-friendly
|Helper library to write your scenarios in BDD style
|parrot-graphql
|Helper library to add GraphQL mocks to your scenarios
|parrot-middleware
|Express middleware implementation of Parrot
|parrot-server
|CLI to get a parrot server up and running
We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.
Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md.
Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.
This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.