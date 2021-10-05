Generate parliament charts as hast virtual DOM SVG*. Design inspired by the Wikipedia parliament charts. Play around with the live demo! For westminster-style parliament charts, see westminster-svg. If you are using D3, you might prefer working with the d3-parliament module.

*Also compatible with other virtual DOM implementations, see the docs below.

Installation

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm install --save parliament-svg

Usage

import parliamentSVG from 'parliament-svg' const virtualSvg = parliamentSVG(parties, [opt])

opt can contain the following options: seatCount is a boolean, if true the total seat count will be displayed in the chart. Defaults to false . hFunction is a function that will be used to generate the element tree. Defaults to hastscript 's s() function, custom values need to match that function's signature. You could use virtual-hyperscript-svg 's h() function here if you prefer working with virtual-dom , for example.

can contain the following options: parties is an object containing seat count and colour for each party, e.g.:

{ "linke" : { "seats" : 64 , "colour" : "#a08" }, "spd" : { "seats" : 193 , "colour" : "#e02" }, "gruene" : { "seats" : 63 , "colour" : "#0b2" }, "union" : { "seats" : 311 , "colour" : "#333" } }

Each seat contains the party name in its class attribute.

For the given parties object and seatCount enabled, the rendered result should look as follows:

If you want to convert the hast tree to an SVG string, use hast-util-to-html (don't get confused by the name, the library can also stringify SVG):

import parliamentSVG from 'parliament-svg' import { toHtml as toSvg } from 'hast-util-to-html' const virtualSvg = parliamentSVG(parties, seatCount) const svg = toSvg(virtualSvg)

Check the code example as well.

What if I prefer virtual-dom (or anything else)?

If you prefer virtual-dom over hast , e.g. for diffing or patching, you can either:

use hast-to-hyperscript to transform the tree after it was generated or

to transform the tree after it was generated or use the hFunction parameter documented above with a virtual-dom h() function of your choice

See also

westminster-svg - "westminster-style parliament charts"

d3-parliament - "parliament charts for D3"

wikidata-parliament-svg - "draws parliament graphs based on data from wikidata"

Contributing

If you found a bug or want to propose a feature, feel free to visit the issues page.