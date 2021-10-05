Generate parliament charts as hast virtual DOM SVG*. Design inspired by the Wikipedia parliament charts. Play around with the live demo! For westminster-style parliament charts, see westminster-svg. If you are using D3, you might prefer working with the d3-parliament module.
*Also compatible with other virtual DOM implementations, see the docs below.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm install --save parliament-svg
import parliamentSVG from 'parliament-svg'
const virtualSvg = parliamentSVG(parties, [opt])
opt can contain the following options:
seatCount is a boolean, if
true the total seat count will be displayed in the chart. Defaults to
false.
hFunction is a function that will be used to generate the element tree. Defaults to
hastscript's
s() function, custom values need to match that function's signature. You could use
virtual-hyperscript-svg's
h() function here if you prefer working with
virtual-dom, for example.
parties is an object containing seat count and colour for each party, e.g.:
{
"linke": {
"seats": 64,
"colour": "#a08"
},
"spd": {
"seats": 193,
"colour": "#e02"
},
"gruene": {
"seats": 63,
"colour": "#0b2"
},
"union": {
"seats": 311,
"colour": "#333"
}
}
Each seat contains the party name in its
class attribute.
For the given
parties object and
seatCount enabled, the rendered result should look as follows:
If you want to convert the hast tree to an SVG string, use
hast-util-to-html (don't get confused by the name, the library can also stringify SVG):
import parliamentSVG from 'parliament-svg'
import { toHtml as toSvg } from 'hast-util-to-html'
const virtualSvg = parliamentSVG(parties, seatCount)
const svg = toSvg(virtualSvg)
Check the
code example as well.
If you prefer
virtual-dom over
hast, e.g. for diffing or patching, you can either:
hast-to-hyperscript to transform the tree after it was generated or
hFunction parameter documented above with a virtual-dom
h() function of your choice
If you found a bug or want to propose a feature, feel free to visit the issues page.