Immutable from the outside, mutable in actions

Reactive (state emits updates without explicit calls to i.e. setState )

) Modular (you can nest models inside each other)

I was disappointed with all the current state management solutions. Then I found mobx-state-tree, which seemed like a godsend to me (ok not really, but I liked the concept), but it was pretty big in terms of file size (mobx alone is big: 16.5kB). So I thought it's surely possible to make a smaller version of it, that's how this started. And after 2 failed attempts I finally got something that works well

Installation

npm i parket

import { model } from 'parket' ; const { model } = require ( 'parket' );

Usage

Note: This library uses Proxies and Symbols. Proxies cannot be fully polyfilled so you have to target modern browers which support Proxies.

Basic example

import { model } from 'parket' ; const Person = model( 'Person' , { initial : () => ({ firstname : null , lastname : null , nested : null , }), actions : ( state ) => ({ setFirstName(first) { state.firstname = first; }, setLastName(last) { state.lastname = last; }, setNested(nested) { state.nested = nested; }, }), views : ( state ) => ({ fullname : () => ` ${state.firstname} ${state.lastname} ` , }), }); const instance = Person({ firstname : 'Tom' }); const unsubscribe = instance.onSnapshot( console .log); instance.setLastName( 'Clancy' ); console .log(instance.fullname); instance.setNested(Person()); instance.nested.setFirstName( 'wow' ); console .log(instance.getSnapshot());

Async example

const Async = model( 'Async' , { initial : () => ({ loading : false , result : null , }), actions : ( self ) => ({ async doSomethingAsync() { self.loading = true ; self.result = await somethingAsync(); self.loading = false ; }, }), });

preact / react

import { Component } from 'preact' ; import { observe, connect, Provider } from 'parket/preact' ; @observe class Observed extends Component { render({ person }) { return ( < div > < h1 > {person.fullname} </ h1 > </ div > ); } } @connect class Person extends Component { render({ store }) { return ( < div > < h1 > {store.fullname} </ h1 > </ div > ); } } const root = () => ( < Provider store = {instance} > < div id = "app" > < Person /> < Observed person = {instance} /> </ div > </ Provider > );

preact / react hooks

function Observed ( { person } ) { useObserved(person); return ( < div > < h1 > {person.fullname} </ h1 > </ div > ); } function Person ( ) { const store = useStore(); return ( < div > < h1 > {store.fullname} </ h1 > </ div > ); } const root = () => ( < Provider store = {instance} > < div id = "app" > < Person /> < Observed person = {instance} /> </ div > </ Provider > );

