I was disappointed with all the current state management solutions. Then I found mobx-state-tree, which seemed like a godsend to me (ok not really, but I liked the concept), but it was pretty big in terms of file size (mobx alone is big: 16.5kB). So I thought it's surely possible to make a smaller version of it, that's how this started. And after 2 failed attempts I finally got something that works well
$ npm i parket
// ES6
import { model } from 'parket';
// CJS
const { model } = require('parket');
Note: This library uses Proxies and Symbols. Proxies cannot be fully polyfilled so you have to target modern browers which support Proxies.
import { model } from 'parket';
// model returns a "constructor" function
const Person = model('Person', {
// name is used internally for serialization
initial: () => ({
firstname: null,
lastname: null,
nested: null,
}),
actions: (state) => ({
setFirstName(first) {
state.firstname = first; // no set state, no returns to merge, it's reactive™
},
setLastName(last) {
state.lastname = last;
},
setNested(nested) {
state.nested = nested;
},
}),
views: (state) => ({
fullname: () => `${state.firstname} ${state.lastname}`, // views are computed properties
}),
});
// merge an object with the initial state
const instance = Person({ firstname: 'Tom' });
// you can subscribe to actions, patches (state updates) and snapshots (full state after actions)
const unsubscribe = instance.onSnapshot(console.log);
// you can unsubscribe by calling the function returned by the listener
// unsubscribe();
instance.setLastName('Clancy');
// views turn into cached getters
console.log(instance.fullname); // 'Tom Clancy'
// nested models also bubble up events to the parent
instance.setNested(Person());
instance.nested.setFirstName('wow');
// you can get a snapshot of the state at any time
// { firstname: 'Tom', lastname: 'Clancy', nested: { firstname: 'wow', lastname: null, nested: null } }
console.log(instance.getSnapshot());
const Async = model('Async', {
initial: () => ({
loading: false,
result: null,
}),
actions: (self) => ({
async doSomethingAsync() {
// actions can be async, parket doesn't care
self.loading = true;
self.result = await somethingAsync(); // be aware that you should handle errors
self.loading = false;
},
}),
});
import { Component } from 'preact';
import { observe, connect, Provider } from 'parket/preact'; // or 'parket/react'
// observe keeps the component updated to models in the prop
@observe
class Observed extends Component {
render({ person }) {
// if you're using react, props don't get passed to render so you have to use `const {person} = this.props;`
return (
<div>
<h1>{person.fullname}</h1>
</div>
);
}
}
// connect inserts the store/instance into props
@connect
class Person extends Component {
render({ store }) {
// if you're using react, props don't get passed to render so you have to use `const {store} = this.props;`
return (
<div>
<h1>{store.fullname}</h1>
</div>
);
}
}
// Provider adds an instance to the context
const root = () => (
<Provider store={instance}>
<div id="app">
<Person />
<Observed person={instance} />
</div>
</Provider>
);
function Observed({ person }) {
useObserved(person);
return (
<div>
<h1>{person.fullname}</h1>
</div>
);
}
function Person() {
const store = useStore();
return (
<div>
<h1>{store.fullname}</h1>
</div>
);
}
// Provider adds an instance to the context
const root = () => (
<Provider store={instance}>
<div id="app">
<Person />
<Observed person={instance} />
</div>
</Provider>
);