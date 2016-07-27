Parker is a stylesheet analysis tool. It runs metrics on your stylesheets and will report on their complexity.
Install with npm:
npm install -g parker
parker a.css b.css c.css
parker css/
curl http://www.katiefenn.co.uk/css/shuttle.css -s | parker -s
parker example.css --format=json
After installing parker as a dependency in your project, you can use it as follows:
var Parker = require('parker/lib/Parker');
var metrics = require('parker/metrics/All'); // Or an array of the metrics you want to measure
var file = fs.readFile('test.css', function (err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
var parker = new Parker(metrics);
var results = parker.run(data.toString());
// Do something with results
});
Documentation can be found in markdown format the docs folder.
From the repo root:
npm install
npm test
Pull requests, issues, new unit tests, code reviews and good advice are all things that would make a difference to Parker. You can even contribute by telling me how useful Parker is to you; please let me know on Twitter at @katie_fenn. Any time generously donated to helping make Parker better is gratefully accepted, and in return I shall do my best to merge contributions.
Please target pull requests at the "develop" branch.
Parker is my first open source project, and your suggestions and feedback are welcome. The project is in a pre-beta phase and is liable to change at any time. Parker is named for the character Parker from Gerry Anderson's Thunderbirds, without which my interest in technology and computers would certainly not be what it is today. Parker is Nosey about your stylesheets.