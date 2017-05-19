openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

paretojs

by concretesolutions
3.7.0 (see all)

An extremely small, intuitive and fast functional utility library for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pareto.js

An extremely small, intuitive and fast functional utility library for JavaScript

  • Only 14 core functions
  • Written in TypeScript
  • Encourages immutability
  • Only pure functions (no side-effects)
  • Smaller than lodash

build downloads npm

Example

import { flatten, tail } from 'paretojs'

flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5]) // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
tail([1, 2, 3]) // [2, 3]

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save paretojs

This assumes that you’re using npm with a module bundler like Webpack

How

ES2015 or TypeScript:

import _ from 'paretojs'

or

import { chunk, debounce } from 'paretojs'

CommonJS:

var _ = require('paretojs');

or

var chunk = require('paretojs').chunk;
var debounce = require('paretojs').debounce;

UMD:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/paretojs/dist/paretojs.min.js"></script>

API

chunk

Returns the chunk of an array based on an integer n

import { chunk } from 'paretojs';

chunk([1,2,3,4,5,6,7], 3); // [ [1,2,3], [4,5,6], [7] ]

compose

Gets a composed function

import { compose } from 'paretojs';

const toUpperCase = x => x.toUpperCase();
const exclaim = x => x + '!!!';

const angry = compose(toUpperCase, exclaim);

angry('stop'); // 'STOP!!!

curry

Gets a curried function

import { curry } from 'paretojs';

const add = (x, y) => x + y;

curry(add, 1, 2); // 3
curry(add)(1)(2); // 3
curry(add)(1, 2); // 3
curry(add, 1)(2); // 3

debounce

Creates and returns a new debounced version of the passed function which will postpone its execution until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was invoked.

import { debounce } from 'paretojs';

let a = 1;
const fn = () => a = 42;

const debounce = debounce(fn, 500);
debounce();

console.log(a); // 1 before 500ms

setTimeout(() => {
  console.log(a); // 42 after 500ms
}, 600)

deepCopy

Creates a deep copy of an object

import { deepCopy } from 'paretojs';

const object = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: {
    d: 3,
  },
};

deepCopy(object); // { a: 1, b: 2, c: { d: 3} }

flatMap

Generates a flattened array by iterating through a collection and applying a function to each element

import { flatMap } from 'paretojs';

const inc = n => n + 1;
flatMap([1, 2, 3], inc)); // [2, 3, 4]

const dup = n => [n, n];
flatMap([1, 2, 3], dup)); // [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3]

const sq = n => n ** 2;
flatMap([1, 2, 3], sq)) // [1, 4, 9]

flatten

Flattens (recursively) an array

import { flatten } from 'paretojs';

flatten([1, [2, 3], 4]); // [1, 2, 3, 4]

get

Gets the value of an object property based on a string path provided. If the property is not found, the defaultValues is returned

import { get } from 'paretojs';

get({ a: 1 }, "a")); // 1
get({ a: 1 }, "b", "default")); // "default"
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a")); // { b: 2 }
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a.b")); // 2
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a.c")); // undefined

matches

Checks if an objects matches with some properties

import { matches } from 'paretojs';

const object1 = { a: 1, b: 2 };

matches(object1, { a: 1 }); // true
matches(object1, { a: 1, b: 2 }); // true
matches(object1, { a: 3 }); // false

memoize

Creates a function that memoizes (caches) the result

import { memoize } from 'paretojs';

let count = 0;

const square = x => {
  count = count + 1;
  return x * x;
};

const memoSquare = memoize(square);

count; // 0
memoSquare(10); // 100
memoSquare(10); // 100
memoSquare(10); // 100
count; // 1

pipe

Creates and returns a new function that performs a left-to-right function composition.

import { pipe } from 'paretojs';

const increment = x => x + 1;
const decrement = x => x - 1;

const piped = pipe(increment, increment, decrement);
piped(0); // 1

prop

Gets the property of an object

import { prop } from 'paretojs';

const object = {
  label: 'custom label',
};

prop('label', object); // custom label

sort

Sorts a collection based on a property

import { sort } from 'paretojs';

const collection = [
  {
    id: 2,
  },
  {
    id: 1,
  },
];

sort(collection, 'id'); // [{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }]

tail

Gets all, except the first element of an array.

import { tail } from 'paretojs';

tail([1, 2, 3]); // [2, 3]

Misc

If you want to add a new function, please open an issue and explain why.

Docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial