import { flatten, tail } from 'paretojs'
flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5]) // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
tail([1, 2, 3]) // [2, 3]
To install the stable version:
npm install --save paretojs
This assumes that you’re using npm with a module bundler like Webpack
ES2015 or TypeScript:
import _ from 'paretojs'
or
import { chunk, debounce } from 'paretojs'
CommonJS:
var _ = require('paretojs');
or
var chunk = require('paretojs').chunk;
var debounce = require('paretojs').debounce;
UMD:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/paretojs/dist/paretojs.min.js"></script>
Returns the chunk of an array based on an integer n
import { chunk } from 'paretojs';
chunk([1,2,3,4,5,6,7], 3); // [ [1,2,3], [4,5,6], [7] ]
Gets a composed function
import { compose } from 'paretojs';
const toUpperCase = x => x.toUpperCase();
const exclaim = x => x + '!!!';
const angry = compose(toUpperCase, exclaim);
angry('stop'); // 'STOP!!!
Gets a curried function
import { curry } from 'paretojs';
const add = (x, y) => x + y;
curry(add, 1, 2); // 3
curry(add)(1)(2); // 3
curry(add)(1, 2); // 3
curry(add, 1)(2); // 3
Creates and returns a new debounced version of the passed function which will postpone its execution until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was invoked.
import { debounce } from 'paretojs';
let a = 1;
const fn = () => a = 42;
const debounce = debounce(fn, 500);
debounce();
console.log(a); // 1 before 500ms
setTimeout(() => {
console.log(a); // 42 after 500ms
}, 600)
Creates a deep copy of an object
import { deepCopy } from 'paretojs';
const object = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: {
d: 3,
},
};
deepCopy(object); // { a: 1, b: 2, c: { d: 3} }
Generates a flattened array by iterating through a collection and applying a function to each element
import { flatMap } from 'paretojs';
const inc = n => n + 1;
flatMap([1, 2, 3], inc)); // [2, 3, 4]
const dup = n => [n, n];
flatMap([1, 2, 3], dup)); // [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3]
const sq = n => n ** 2;
flatMap([1, 2, 3], sq)) // [1, 4, 9]
Flattens (recursively) an array
import { flatten } from 'paretojs';
flatten([1, [2, 3], 4]); // [1, 2, 3, 4]
Gets the value of an object property based on a string path provided. If the property is not found, the defaultValues is returned
import { get } from 'paretojs';
get({ a: 1 }, "a")); // 1
get({ a: 1 }, "b", "default")); // "default"
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a")); // { b: 2 }
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a.b")); // 2
get({ a: { b: 2 } }, "a.c")); // undefined
Checks if an objects matches with some properties
import { matches } from 'paretojs';
const object1 = { a: 1, b: 2 };
matches(object1, { a: 1 }); // true
matches(object1, { a: 1, b: 2 }); // true
matches(object1, { a: 3 }); // false
Creates a function that memoizes (caches) the result
import { memoize } from 'paretojs';
let count = 0;
const square = x => {
count = count + 1;
return x * x;
};
const memoSquare = memoize(square);
count; // 0
memoSquare(10); // 100
memoSquare(10); // 100
memoSquare(10); // 100
count; // 1
Creates and returns a new function that performs a left-to-right function composition.
import { pipe } from 'paretojs';
const increment = x => x + 1;
const decrement = x => x - 1;
const piped = pipe(increment, increment, decrement);
piped(0); // 1
Gets the property of an object
import { prop } from 'paretojs';
const object = {
label: 'custom label',
};
prop('label', object); // custom label
Sorts a collection based on a property
import { sort } from 'paretojs';
const collection = [
{
id: 2,
},
{
id: 1,
},
];
sort(collection, 'id'); // [{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }]
Gets all, except the first element of an array.
import { tail } from 'paretojs';
tail([1, 2, 3]); // [2, 3]
If you want to add a new function, please open an issue and explain why.