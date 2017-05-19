An extremely small, intuitive and fast functional utility library for JavaScript

Only 14 core functions

Written in TypeScript

Encourages immutability

Only pure functions (no side-effects)

Smaller than lodash

Example

import { flatten, tail } from 'paretojs' flatten([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 4 ], 5 ]) tail([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save paretojs

This assumes that you’re using npm with a module bundler like Webpack

How

ES2015 or TypeScript:

import _ from 'paretojs'

or

import { chunk, debounce } from 'paretojs'

CommonJS:

var _ = require ( 'paretojs' );

or

var chunk = require ( 'paretojs' ).chunk; var debounce = require ( 'paretojs' ).debounce;

UMD:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/paretojs/dist/paretojs.min.js" > </ script >

API

chunk

Returns the chunk of an array based on an integer n

import { chunk } from 'paretojs' ; chunk([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ], 3 );

compose

Gets a composed function

import { compose } from 'paretojs' ; const toUpperCase = x => x.toUpperCase(); const exclaim = x => x + '!!!' ; const angry = compose(toUpperCase, exclaim); angry( 'stop' );

curry

Gets a curried function

import { curry } from 'paretojs' ; const add = ( x, y ) => x + y; curry(add, 1 , 2 ); curry(add)( 1 )( 2 ); curry(add)( 1 , 2 ); curry(add, 1 )( 2 );

debounce

Creates and returns a new debounced version of the passed function which will postpone its execution until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was invoked.

import { debounce } from 'paretojs' ; let a = 1 ; const fn = () => a = 42 ; const debounce = debounce(fn, 500 ); debounce(); console .log(a); setTimeout( () => { console .log(a); }, 600 )

deepCopy

Creates a deep copy of an object

import { deepCopy } from 'paretojs' ; const object = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : { d : 3 , }, }; deepCopy(object);

flatMap

Generates a flattened array by iterating through a collection and applying a function to each element

import { flatMap } from 'paretojs' ; const inc = n => n + 1 ; flatMap([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], inc)); const dup = n => [n, n]; flatMap([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], dup)); const sq = n => n ** 2 ; flatMap([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], sq))

flatten

Flattens (recursively) an array

import { flatten } from 'paretojs' ; flatten([ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4 ]);

get

Gets the value of an object property based on a string path provided. If the property is not found, the defaultValues is returned

import { get } from 'paretojs'; get ({ a: 1 }, "a" )); get ({ a: 1 }, "b" , "default" )); get ({ a: { b : 2 } }, "a" )); get ({ a: { b : 2 } }, "a.b" )); get ({ a: { b : 2 } }, "a.c" ));

matches

Checks if an objects matches with some properties

import { matches } from 'paretojs' ; const object1 = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; matches(object1, { a : 1 }); matches(object1, { a : 1 , b : 2 }); matches(object1, { a : 3 });

memoize

Creates a function that memoizes (caches) the result

import { memoize } from 'paretojs' ; let count = 0 ; const square = x => { count = count + 1 ; return x * x; }; const memoSquare = memoize(square); count; memoSquare( 10 ); memoSquare( 10 ); memoSquare( 10 ); count;

pipe

Creates and returns a new function that performs a left-to-right function composition.

import { pipe } from 'paretojs' ; const increment = x => x + 1 ; const decrement = x => x - 1 ; const piped = pipe(increment, increment, decrement); piped( 0 );

prop

Gets the property of an object

import { prop } from 'paretojs' ; const object = { label : 'custom label' , }; prop( 'label' , object);

sort

Sorts a collection based on a property

import { sort } from 'paretojs' ; const collection = [ { id : 2 , }, { id : 1 , }, ]; sort(collection, 'id' );

tail

Gets all, except the first element of an array.

import { tail } from 'paretojs' ; tail([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

Misc

If you want to add a new function, please open an issue and explain why.

Docs