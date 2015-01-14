openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
par

parents

by James Halliday
1.0.1 (see all)

return all the parent directories for a directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

parents

Return all the parent directories of a directory, inclusive of that directory.

build status

example

dirname

var parents = require('parents');
var dirs = parents(__dirname);
console.dir(dirs);

[ '/home/substack/projects/node-parents/example',
  '/home/substack/projects/node-parents',
  '/home/substack/projects',
  '/home/substack',
  '/home',
  '/' ]

win32

var parents = require('parents');
var dir = 'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000\\cities';

var dirs = parents(dir, { platform : 'win32' });
console.dir(dirs);

[ 'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000\\cities',
  'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000',
  'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis',
  'C:\\Program Files',
  'C:' ]

methods

var parents = require('parents')

parents(dir, opts)

Return an array of the parent directories of dir, including and starting with dir. If a dir isn't specified, process.cwd() will be used.

Optionally specify an opts.platform to control whether the separator and paths works the unixy way with '/' or the windowsy way where sometimes things use '/' and sometimes they use '\\' and also there are leading drive letters and other exotic features. If opts.platform isn't specified, process.platform will be used. Anything that matches /^win/ will use the windowsy behavior.

install

With npm do:

npm install parents

licence

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial