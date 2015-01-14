parents

Return all the parent directories of a directory, inclusive of that directory.

example

dirname

var parents = require ( 'parents' ); var dirs = parents(__dirname); console .dir(dirs);

[ '/home/substack/projects/node-parents/example', '/home/substack/projects/node-parents', '/home/substack/projects', '/home/substack', '/home', '/' ]

win32

var parents = require ( 'parents' ); var dir = 'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000\\cities' ; var dirs = parents(dir, { platform : 'win32' }); console .dir(dirs);

[ 'C: \ \ Program Files \ \ Maxis \ \ Sim City 2000 \ \ cities', 'C: \ \ Program Files \ \ Maxis \ \ Sim City 2000', 'C: \ \ Program Files \ \ Maxis', 'C: \ \ Program Files', 'C:' ]

methods

var parents = require ( 'parents' )

Return an array of the parent directories of dir , including and starting with dir . If a dir isn't specified, process.cwd() will be used.

Optionally specify an opts.platform to control whether the separator and paths works the unixy way with '/' or the windowsy way where sometimes things use '/' and sometimes they use '\\' and also there are leading drive letters and other exotic features. If opts.platform isn't specified, process.platform will be used. Anything that matches /^win/ will use the windowsy behavior.

install

With npm do:

npm install parents

licence

MIT