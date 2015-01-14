Return all the parent directories of a directory, inclusive of that directory.
var parents = require('parents');
var dirs = parents(__dirname);
console.dir(dirs);
[ '/home/substack/projects/node-parents/example',
'/home/substack/projects/node-parents',
'/home/substack/projects',
'/home/substack',
'/home',
'/' ]
var parents = require('parents');
var dir = 'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000\\cities';
var dirs = parents(dir, { platform : 'win32' });
console.dir(dirs);
[ 'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000\\cities',
'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis\\Sim City 2000',
'C:\\Program Files\\Maxis',
'C:\\Program Files',
'C:' ]
var parents = require('parents')
Return an array of the parent directories of
dir, including and starting with
dir. If a
dir isn't specified,
process.cwd() will be used.
Optionally specify an
opts.platform to control whether the separator and paths
works the unixy way with
'/' or the windowsy way where sometimes things use
'/' and sometimes they use
'\\' and also there are leading drive letters and
other exotic features. If
opts.platform isn't specified,
process.platform
will be used. Anything that matches
/^win/ will use the windowsy behavior.
With npm do:
npm install parents
MIT