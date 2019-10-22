ES6 module of Syntagmatic's Parallel Coordinates (aka. parcoords). This library is completely based on D3 V5 API.
Please refer to Parallel Coordinates's project page for concepts and API usage
All examples of the original project has been verified. You can play with them via running:
npm install
npm run dev
This section only lists api that are deviated from the original parallel coordinates.
# parcoords.brushExtents(extents) supports 1D multi brushes:
1D brush <>
.brushMode("1D-axes")
.brushExtents({"2": [3,4]});
1D multi brush <>
.brushMode("1D-axes-multi")
.brushExtents({"2": [[3,4], [6,8], [10, 14]]});
when parameter
extents is not provided, this function returns
const extents = parcoords.brushExtents();
// format is:
{
extents,
selection: {
raw, //raw coordinate
scaled //y-scale transformed
}
}
# parcoords.mark([values]) allows user to permanently highlight a data element in chart
const data = [...];
const pc = ParCoords().data(data)...;
parcoords.mark(data.filter(d => d.volume > 10));
Please refer to marking demo for details
# parcoords.unmark() clears all permanently highlighted data that is added by mark([values])
# parccords.on(function(brushed, args){})
adds brush arguments to
brushstart,
brush, and
brushend events.
parcoords.on('brushstart', function(brushed, args){
const {
selection: {
raw, //raw coordinate
scaled //y-scale transformed
},
node, // svg node
axis // dimension name
} = args;
})
Please refer to brushing with arguments demo for details
npm install parcoord-es --save
import 'parcoord-es/dist/parcoords.css';
import ParCoords from 'parcoord-es';
const chart = ParCoords()....
parcoords.standalone.js contains all dependencies and can be used directly in your html page. Please note that only essential D3 V5 modules are bundled, your global namespace won't be polluted.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./parcoords.css">
<script src="./parcoords.standalone.js"></script>
var parcoords = ParCoords()("#example")
You are free to use either D3 V3 or D3 V5 in your html. demo/superformula.html demonstrates how to use parcoords-es with d3 V3.
Follow this instruction to setup development environment for parcoords-es
npm
npm install
npm run build
Internal server will be launched, hosting all demos at localhost:3004
npm run dev
run all unit tests and generate test coverage report.
npm run test:cover
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
This project gets supports from open-source community. Many thanks to our contributors
Run
npm run pretty before committing.
This project is based on Parallel Coordinates v0.7.0. Many thanks to parcoords contributors for such a complicated and useful D3 visualization.