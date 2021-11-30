ParcelJS v2 plugin to copy static files from some directory to output dir. There is no watcher - files are copied on build finish.

Install

yarn add parcel-reporter-static-files- copy

npm install -D parcel-reporter- static -files-copy

Usage

Create static directory in your project root. Fill it with your static files Add plugin to .parcelrc :

{ "extends" : [ "@parcel/config-default" ], "reporters" : [ "..." , "parcel-reporter-static-files-copy" ] }

PLEASE NOTE: "..." is not a placeholder - it is used to extend default list of plugins (reporters in this case). Please see Parcel's plugins documentation for more information.

Run build - and that's all! Files from static directory will end up in dist !

Customization

Beyond the default settings, you can:

Name of the directory to be copied.

{ ... "staticFiles" : { "staticPath" : "customStatic" }

Specify directory to copy static files into

If files from staticPath needs to get copied into a subdirectory inside the dist dir - staticOutPath can be used:

{ ... "staticFiles" : { "staticOutPath" : "vendor" }

Destination of static files

Destination of static files can be set in plugin configuration. It will override --dist-dir parameter.

{ ... "staticFiles" : { "distDir" : "customDist" }

Additional example

Check examples directory for additional examples.

Flaws and problems

At this moment this plugin copies all static files from some static dir to output (dist) directory. There is no watcher on static files - only trigger is finishing build (no matter if normal build or serving).

Contribute

You're interested in contributing? Awesome! Fork, make change, commit and create pull request. I'll do my best to merge changes!

Thanks and acknowledgement

Special thanks to @gmougeolle.

License

MIT