ParcelJS v2 plugin to copy static files from some directory to output dir. There is no watcher - files are copied on build finish.
yarn add parcel-reporter-static-files-copy --dev
npm install -D parcel-reporter-static-files-copy
static directory in your project root.
.parcelrc:
{
"extends": ["@parcel/config-default"],
"reporters": ["...", "parcel-reporter-static-files-copy"]
}
PLEASE NOTE:
"..." is not a placeholder - it is used to extend default list of
plugins (reporters in this case). Please see
Parcel's plugins documentation for more information.
static directory will end up in
dist!
Beyond the default settings, you can:
// package.json
{
...
"staticFiles": {
"staticPath": "customStatic"
}
If files from
staticPath needs to get copied into a subdirectory inside the dist dir -
staticOutPath can be used:
// package.json
{
...
"staticFiles": {
"staticOutPath": "vendor"
}
Destination of static files can be set in plugin configuration. It will override
--dist-dir parameter.
// package.json
{
...
"staticFiles": {
"distDir": "customDist"
}
Check examples directory for additional examples.
At this moment this plugin copies all static files from some static dir to output (dist) directory. There is no watcher on static files - only trigger is finishing build (no matter if normal build or serving).
You're interested in contributing? Awesome! Fork, make change, commit and create pull request. I'll do my best to merge changes!
Special thanks to @gmougeolle.