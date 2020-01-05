This parcel plugin enables you to use a WebExtension
manifest.json as an entry point. For more information about
manifest.json, please refer to the MDN docs.
Install via npm:
npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-web-extension
or via yarn:
yarn add -D parcel-plugin-web-extension
After installing this plugin, use
manifest.json as your entry point, like so:
parcel src/manifest.json
Your assets will now be resolved from the contents of your manifest file.
Assets resolved by this plugin:
background.scripts
background.page
content_scripts
browser_action.default_popup
browser_action.default_icon
page_action.default_popup
page_action.default_icon
icons
web_accessible_resources
chrome_url_overrides.bookmarks
chrome_url_overrides.newtab
chrome_url_overrides.history
This plugin will try to resolve and merge environment-specific manifest files in the format
manifest.${NODE_ENV}.json. For example, in development, you can run:
NODE_ENV=development parcel src/manifest.json
and the plugin will also look for
manifest.development.json and merge those keys into the base manifest.
Apache 2.0