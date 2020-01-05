openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ppw

parcel-plugin-web-extension

by Kevin Tjiam
1.6.1 (see all)

📦🚀 Parcel plugin for WebExtension projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

parcel-plugin-web-extension

This parcel plugin enables you to use a WebExtension manifest.json as an entry point. For more information about manifest.json, please refer to the MDN docs.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-web-extension

or via yarn:

yarn add -D parcel-plugin-web-extension

Usage

Quick Start

After installing this plugin, use manifest.json as your entry point, like so:

parcel src/manifest.json

Your assets will now be resolved from the contents of your manifest file.

Assets resolved by this plugin:

  • background.scripts
  • background.page
  • content_scripts
  • browser_action.default_popup
  • browser_action.default_icon
  • page_action.default_popup
  • page_action.default_icon
  • icons
  • web_accessible_resources
  • chrome_url_overrides.bookmarks
  • chrome_url_overrides.newtab
  • chrome_url_overrides.history

Environments

This plugin will try to resolve and merge environment-specific manifest files in the format manifest.${NODE_ENV}.json. For example, in development, you can run:

NODE_ENV=development parcel src/manifest.json

and the plugin will also look for manifest.development.json and merge those keys into the base manifest.

Licence

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial