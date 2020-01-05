This parcel plugin enables you to use a WebExtension manifest.json as an entry point. For more information about manifest.json , please refer to the MDN docs.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-web-extension

or via yarn:

yarn add -D parcel-plugin-web-extension

Usage

Quick Start

After installing this plugin, use manifest.json as your entry point, like so:

parcel src/manifest.json

Your assets will now be resolved from the contents of your manifest file.

Assets resolved by this plugin:

background.scripts

background.page

content_scripts

browser_action.default_popup

browser_action.default_icon

page_action.default_popup

page_action.default_icon

icons

web_accessible_resources

chrome_url_overrides.bookmarks

chrome_url_overrides.newtab

chrome_url_overrides.history

Environments

This plugin will try to resolve and merge environment-specific manifest files in the format manifest.${NODE_ENV}.json . For example, in development, you can run:

NODE_ENV=development parcel src/manifest.json

and the plugin will also look for manifest.development.json and merge those keys into the base manifest.

Licence

Apache 2.0