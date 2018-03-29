❗️❗️❗️parcel-bundler/parcel @1.7.0 support Vue Now ❗️❗️❗️ ⚠️ This plugin will be not recommended. Maybe I will be forgotten, but I will be continue. Nice to meet you at parcel-plugin-eslint.

Stability: 1 - Experimental This feature is still under active development and subject to non-backwards compatible changes, or even removal, in any future version. Use of the feature is not recommended in production environments.

Make Parcel support Vue single file components.

【What's the Parcel】【What's the Vue】【What's the Vue single file components】

Using Plugin

Using plugins in Parcel could not be any simpler. All you need to do is install them and save in your package.json. Plugins should be named with the prefix parcel-plugin-, e.g. parcel-plugin-foo. Any dependencies listed in package.json with this prefix will be automatically loaded during initialization.

You must node >= 8

npm i parcel-plugin-vue -D npm i parcel-bundler -D npm i vue -S npm i vue-template-compiler -D npm i babel-plugin-transform-runtime babel-preset-es2015 -D

Examples

Make some issues clear

CSS Extraction

You can make a file named 'vue.config.js', edit and save it

module .exports = { extractCSS : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' };

For other attributes of 'vue.config.js', you can refer to https://github.com/vuejs/vueify#configuring-options

Custom Compilers

The plugin for Vue is using built-in compiler compiles the other lang.

Those compilers are:

coffee , babel less , sass , scss , stylus jade , pug

That will allow you to use other parcel plugins to process a part of a Vue component at next version.

But now, you need do it yourself, I'm sorry for this.

You can make a file named 'vue.config.js', edit and save it

var TypeScriptAsset = require ( 'parcel-bundler/src/assets/TypeScriptAsset.js' ); module .exports = { customCompilers : { ts : function ( content, cb, compiler, filePath ) { let ts = new TypeScriptAsset(filePath, {}, {}); ts.contents = content; ts.process().then( ( res ) => { cb( null , res.js); }); } } };

For 'vue.config.js', you can refer to https://github.com/vuejs/vueify#configuring-options

This Plugin only support '*.vue'

When you meet this:

[Vue warn]: You are using the runtime-only build of Vue where the template compiler is not available. Either pre-compile the templates into render functions, or use the compiler-included build.

Maybe in your code:

import Vue from 'vue' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , template : '...' , ... });

You should change to:

import Vue from 'vue/dist/vue.esm.js' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , template : '...' , ... });

or We recommend more: