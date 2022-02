use base64 encode file in js and css (includes sass / less etc.)

the plugin will unlink file in production (parcel env)

Installation

yarn add parcel-plugin-url-loader or npm i parcel-plugin-url-loader

Usage

✨✨✨ If you have used url-loader in webpack , you'll feel familiar with it

there is default options

{ "url-loader" : { "exts" : [ "jpg" , "jpeg" , "png" , "gif" , "svg" ], "limit" : 10240 } }

if you want to have your configuration

first of all, you should touch .parcelrc in root path of your project