Enhanced TypeScript integration for Parcel.
While Parcel has built-in transpiling support for TypeScript, this plugin provides additional features.
If you only need transpiling then this plugin might not be necessary. You can see this plugin as a Parcel version of
awesome-typescript-loader or
ts-loader.
import on the fly accordingly to your
paths and
baseUrl compiler options.
Angular support has been moved to
parcel-plugin-angular.
yarn add parcel-plugin-typescript
or
npm install parcel-plugin-typescript
For configuration, you can pass a
parcel-plugin-typescript object in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {...},
// the plugin options
"parcel-plugin-typescript": {
// If true type-checking is disabled
"transpileOnly": false
}
}