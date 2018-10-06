Enhanced TypeScript integration for Parcel.

Differences with Parcel native support

While Parcel has built-in transpiling support for TypeScript, this plugin provides additional features.

If you only need transpiling then this plugin might not be necessary. You can see this plugin as a Parcel version of awesome-typescript-loader or ts-loader .

Features

Type checking:

Checking your TypeScript code for errors, in a separate process for speed.

Path mappings:

Rewriting your import on the fly accordingly to your paths and baseUrl compiler options.

Use your own TypeScript transformers

Upcoming features

TSLint support

Angular Support

Angular support has been moved to parcel-plugin-angular .

Installation

yarn add parcel-plugin-typescript

or

npm install parcel-plugin-typescript

Configuration

For configuration, you can pass a parcel-plugin-typescript object in your tsconfig.json :