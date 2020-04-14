A Parcel plugin for generating a service worker that precaches resources.

npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-sw-precache

Configurations

You DON'T have to configure anything to get it work. It just works as you expected after you installed.

Every time you build resources with Parcel, it will generate a service-worker.js file for you.

Internally it is using sw-precache

If you want to configure sw-precache , you can supply the configs by adding them in your package.json within the key sw-precache . See all available options at: https://github.com/GoogleChromeLabs/sw-precache#options-parameter

Additionally this plugin have the option "additionalCodeFile" if you want to add anything to your service-worker.js (for example a new event-handler). Add a filename relative to the entrypoint specified to Parcel.

For example:

{ "name" : "my-project" , "version" : "0.1.0" , ... "sw-precache" : { "maximumFileSizeToCacheInBytes" : 10485760 , "additionalCodeFile" : "addSome.js" } }

Note: only files with the following extensions will be added to the precache : js, html, css, png, jpg, gif, svg, eot, ttf, woff, woff2, ogg, wav, mp3, wasm, webp, pdf

License

MIT