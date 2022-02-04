openbase logo
parcel-plugin-svelte

by Jasper De Moor
4.0.9 (see all)

A parcel plugin that enables svelte support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

parcel-plugin-svelte

Build Status

A parcel plugin that enables svelte support [CHANGELOG]

Installation

yarn add parcel-plugin-svelte -D

or

npm install parcel-plugin-svelte -D

Configuration

The default configuration should work for most people but for anyone who would like to change the way svelte compiles the files there is the possibility to configure it.

This can be done though a svelte.config.js file, .svelterc file or svelte field in package.json.

For documentation on which parameters you can set and use look at the official svelte docs.

// Used by svelte.compile
compiler: {
  ...
},
// Used by svelte.preprocess
preprocess: {
  ...
}

Note: the use of compilerOptions property will be deprecated on the next major version, you should use thecompiler property instead.

CSS CompilerOptions

If you set compiler.css to false, CSS will be bundled in a separate file. It also enables post-transformations provided by Parcel such as PostCSS and file resolution for url().

How does it work?

If you want to know how it works have a look at my article about this plugin, might help if you wanna fix a bug or write your own parcel-plugin.

License

MIT License

