A parcel plugin that enables svelte support
yarn add parcel-plugin-svelte -D
or
npm install parcel-plugin-svelte -D
The default configuration should work for most people but for anyone who would like to change the way svelte compiles the files there is the possibility to configure it.
This can be done though a
svelte.config.js file,
.svelterc file or
svelte field in
package.json.
For documentation on which parameters you can set and use look at the official svelte docs.
// Used by svelte.compile
compiler: {
...
},
// Used by svelte.preprocess
preprocess: {
...
}
Note: the use of
compilerOptions property will be deprecated on the next major version, you should use the
compiler property instead.
If you set
compiler.css to
false, CSS will be bundled in a separate file. It also enables post-transformations provided by Parcel such as PostCSS and file resolution for
url().
If you want to know how it works have a look at my article about this plugin, might help if you wanna fix a bug or write your own parcel-plugin.
