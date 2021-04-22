NAME

parcel-plugin-nunjucks - Parcel support for nunjucks templates

INSTALLATION

npm install nunjucks npm install parcel-plugin-nunjucks

SYNOPSIS

$ cat src/html/ index .njk

{% extends 'layout.njk' %} {% block body %} < h1 > Hello, {{ name }} ! </ h1 > {% endblock %}

$ cat nunjucks .config .js

module .exports = { root : './src/html' , data : { name : process.env.USER }, }

$ parcel build src/html/ index .njk

DESCRIPTION

This is a Parcel plugin which uses nunjucks to translate templates with an .njk extension into Parcel assets.

As with other asset types, nunjucks templates can be top-level entries, or dependencies referenced from other documents or templates.

CONFIGURATION

An environment for any (or every) nunjucks template known to Parcel can be configured by creating a nunjucks entry in the project's package.json file, or by exporting (CommonJS) or defining (JSON) a configuration object in one of the following files:

.nunjucksrc (JSON)

(JSON) .nunjucks.js

nunjucks.config.js

Type

The configuration object has the following type:

interface AssetType { value?: false | string ; raw?: boolean ; } interface NunjucksConfiguration { assetType?: false | string | AssetType | ( ( path: Path ) => ( false | string | AssetType ) ); data ?: object | ( ( path: Path ) => ( object | PromiseLike<object> ) ); env ?: Nunjucks . Environment | ( ( path: Path ) => Nunjucks.Environment ); filters ?: { [ name : string ]: Function }; options ?: Nunjucks . ConfigureOptions ; root ?: string | string []; }

Path parameter

Options that are defined as functions ( assetType , data , and env ) are passed an object containing the parsed components of the template's absolute path (including the path itself) as a parameter, e.g. if the path is /foo/bar/baz.html.njk , the parameter would contain the following fields:

{ baseExt : '.html' , basePath : '/foo/bar/baz.html' , dir : '/foo/bar' , dirname : 'bar' , dirs : [ '' , 'foo' , 'bar' ], ext : '.njk' , filename : 'baz.html.njk' , name : 'baz.html' , path : '/foo/bar/baz.html.njk' , root : '/' , }

Options

The following options can be defined.

assetType

Override a template's type within Parcel. This allows the rendered template to be processed as a file of the specified type, e.g. a HTML template will be scanned for links to scripts, stylesheets etc., and a templated JavaScript file will be scanned for require s and import s etc.

Defined as a falsey value (the default), a string, or an object, or can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value is used as the asset type.

By default, each template's type is determined by the extension before the .njk suffix, defaulting to HTML if there isn't one or if the extension isn't recognized, e.g.:

filename type index.html.njk HTML index.js.njk JavaScript index.css.njk CSS index.njk HTML page-1.0.njk HTML

This behavior can be overridden by setting the assetType option. The default value is falsey, which enables the filename-matching behavior. Setting it to a string makes the value the type for all .njk files, e.g. setting it to html makes all files HTML regardless of the filename (which was the default in parcel-plugin-nunjucks v1):

module .exports = { data : { ... }, assetType : 'html' , }

The supported types are the extensions registered with Parcel, including those registered by plugins, and they typically correspond to the standard extensions for the respective filetypes, e.g.:

extension type css CSS htm/html HTML js JavaScript ts TypeScript

The type can be written with or without the leading dot, e.g. html and .html are equivalent.

As an example, the following configuration assigns the default type(s) to most files, but overrides the type for files in src/js and src/css . This allows the latter to be output as e.g. foo.html , bar.js , baz.css etc. rather than foo.html.html , bar.js.js , baz.css.css etc.

module .exports = { assetType ({ baseExt, dirname }) { return baseExt || dirname } }

Raw assets

By default, nunjucks assets are processed as the specified or inferred asset-type i.e. they're scanned and transformed in the same way as regular JavaScript/HTML etc. files. In some cases, it may be preferable to specify a rendered template's target type/extension (e.g. HTML) without processing it as that type (e.g. with PostHTML). This can be done by supplying the assetType option as an object rather than a string, and setting its raw property to true, e.g.:

module .exports = { data : { ... }, assetType : { value : 'html' , raw : true }, }

If not supplied, the raw property defaults to false. As with the non-object shorthand, the value property can be falsey (infer the type from the filename) or a type name (string), e.g. html or .js .

data

Data to expose as the "context" in nunjucks assets. Can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value (which can be a promise if the data is loaded asynchronously) is used as the data.

module .exports = { data : { name : process.env.USER } } async function getData ( { filename } ) { const data = await http.getData() return { filename, ...data } } module .exports = { data : getData }

env

The Environment instance to use. Can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value is used as the environment.

const Nunjucks = require ( 'nunjucks' ) const env = Nunjucks.configure( './src/html' ) env.addFilter( 'uc' , value => value.toUpperCase()) module .exports = { env }

filters

A map (object) of name/function pairs to add as filters to the environment. Ignored if the env option is supplied.

module .exports = { filters : { uc : value => value.toUpperCase(), lc : value => value.toLowerCase(), } }

options

Options to pass to the nunjucks#configure method, which is used to construct the Environment instance. Ignored if the env option is supplied.

module .exports = { options : { autoescape : false } }

root

The base template directory or directories. Can be a single path (string) or multiple paths (array of strings). If not supplied, it defaults to the current directory ( . ). Ignored if the env option is supplied.

Relative paths are resolved against the directory of the configuration file in which the paths are defined (or the package.json if defined there), falling back to the current working directory if a configuration file isn't found.

module .exports = { root : './src/html' }

Note that nunjucks only resolves files in the specified/default template directories, and dies with a misleading error about the file not existing if an attempt is made to access a template outside these directories. This applies to nested template dependencies, but also to top-level entry files i.e. this won't work:

module .exports = { root : './src/html' , }

$ parcel ./ index .html.njk # error: ./ index .html.njk: template not found : ./ index .html.njk

The solution is to add the parent directories of entry files that are nunjucks templates to the list of template directories, e.g.:

module .exports = { root : [ './src/html' , '.' ], }

parcel ./index.html.njk OK

DEVELOPMENT

NPM Scripts The following NPM scripts are available: build - compile the code and save it to the dist directory

directory build:doc - generate the README's TOC (table of contents)

clean - remove the dist directory and other build artifacts

directory and other build artifacts rebuild - clean the build artifacts and recompile the code

test - clean and rebuild and run the test suite

test:run - run the test suite

COMPATIBILITY

SEE ALSO

nunjucks - a Jinja2-inspired templating engine with support for template inheritance

posthtml-extend - a PostHTML plugin which supports Jade-like template inheritance

posthtml-include - a PostHTML plugin which supports HTML transclusion

VERSION

2.2.2

AUTHORS

COPYRIGHT AND LICENSE

Copyright © 2017-2020 by Matthew McCune.

This is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the MIT license.