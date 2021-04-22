parcel-plugin-nunjucks - Parcel support for nunjucks templates
$ npm install nunjucks # peer dependency
$ npm install parcel-plugin-nunjucks
$ cat src/html/index.njk
{% extends 'layout.njk' %}
{% block body %}
<h1>Hello, {{ name }}!</h1>
{% endblock %}
$ cat nunjucks.config.js
module.exports = {
root: './src/html',
data: { name: process.env.USER },
}
$ parcel build src/html/index.njk
This is a Parcel plugin which uses nunjucks to translate templates with an
.njk extension into Parcel assets.
As with other asset types, nunjucks templates can be top-level entries, or dependencies referenced from other documents or templates.
An environment for
any (or every) nunjucks template known to Parcel can be configured by creating
a
nunjucks entry in the project's
package.json file, or by exporting
(CommonJS) or defining (JSON) a configuration object in one of the following
files:
.nunjucksrc (JSON)
.nunjucks.js
nunjucks.config.js
The configuration object has the following type:
interface AssetType {
value?: false | string;
raw?: boolean;
}
interface NunjucksConfiguration {
assetType?: false | string | AssetType | ((path: Path) => (false | string | AssetType));
data?: object | ((path: Path) => (object | PromiseLike<object>));
env?: Nunjucks.Environment | ((path: Path) => Nunjucks.Environment);
filters?: { [name: string]: Function };
options?: Nunjucks.ConfigureOptions;
root?: string | string[];
}
Options that are defined as functions (
assetType,
data, and
env) are passed an object containing the parsed
components of the template's absolute path (including the path itself) as a
parameter, e.g. if the path is
/foo/bar/baz.html.njk, the parameter would
contain the following fields:
{
baseExt: '.html',
basePath: '/foo/bar/baz.html',
dir: '/foo/bar',
dirname: 'bar',
dirs: ['', 'foo', 'bar'],
ext: '.njk',
filename: 'baz.html.njk',
name: 'baz.html',
path: '/foo/bar/baz.html.njk',
root: '/',
}
The following options can be defined.
Override a template's type within Parcel. This allows the rendered template to
be processed as a file of the specified type, e.g. a HTML template will be
scanned for links to scripts, stylesheets etc., and a templated JavaScript file
will be scanned for
requires and
imports etc.
Defined as a falsey value (the default), a string, or an object, or can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value is used as the asset type.
By default, each template's type is determined by the extension before the
.njk suffix, defaulting to HTML if there isn't one or if the extension isn't
recognized, e.g.:
|filename
|type
index.html.njk
|HTML
index.js.njk
|JavaScript
index.css.njk
|CSS
index.njk
|HTML
page-1.0.njk
|HTML
This behavior can be overridden by setting the
assetType option. The default
value is falsey, which enables the filename-matching behavior. Setting it to a
string makes the value the type for all
.njk files, e.g. setting it to
html
makes all files HTML regardless of the filename (which was the default in
parcel-plugin-nunjucks v1):
module.exports = {
data: { ... },
assetType: 'html',
}
The supported types are the extensions registered with Parcel, including those registered by plugins, and they typically correspond to the standard extensions for the respective filetypes, e.g.:
|extension
|type
|css
|CSS
|htm/html
|HTML
|js
|JavaScript
|ts
|TypeScript
The type can be written with or without the leading dot, e.g.
html and
.html
are equivalent.
As an example, the following configuration assigns the default type(s) to most
files, but overrides the type for files in
src/js and
src/css. This allows
the latter to be output as e.g.
foo.html,
bar.js,
baz.css etc. rather
than
foo.html.html,
bar.js.js,
baz.css.css etc.
// if there's no base extension, infer the asset type from the name of the
// containing directory, e.g.:
//
// - foo.html.njk → html
// - bar.js.njk → js
// - baz.css.njk → css
// - src/js/foo.njk → js
// - src/css/bar.njk → css
//
module.exports = {
assetType ({ baseExt, dirname }) {
return baseExt || dirname
}
}
By default, nunjucks assets are processed as the specified or inferred
asset-type i.e. they're scanned and transformed in the same way as regular
JavaScript/HTML etc. files. In some cases, it may be preferable to specify a
rendered template's target type/extension (e.g. HTML) without processing it as
that type (e.g. with PostHTML). This can be done by supplying the
assetType
option as an object rather than a string, and setting
its
raw property to true, e.g.:
module.exports = {
data: { ... },
assetType: { value: 'html', raw: true },
}
If not supplied, the
raw property defaults to false. As with the non-object
shorthand, the
value property can be falsey (infer the type from the
filename) or a type name (string), e.g.
html or
.js.
Data to expose as the "context" in nunjucks assets. Can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value (which can be a promise if the data is loaded asynchronously) is used as the data.
module.exports = {
data: { name: process.env.USER }
}
// or
async function getData ({ filename }) {
const data = await http.getData()
return { filename, ...data }
}
module.exports = { data: getData }
The Environment instance to use. Can be defined as a function, in which case it is called with an object containing the path of the template being processed (see Path parameter), and its return value is used as the environment.
const Nunjucks = require('nunjucks')
const env = Nunjucks.configure('./src/html')
env.addFilter('uc', value => value.toUpperCase())
module.exports = { env }
A map (object) of name/function pairs to add as filters to the environment.
Ignored if the
env option is supplied.
module.exports = {
filters: {
uc: value => value.toUpperCase(),
lc: value => value.toLowerCase(),
}
}
Options to pass to the
nunjucks#configure
method, which is used to construct the Environment instance. Ignored if the
env option is supplied.
module.exports = {
options: { autoescape: false }
}
The base template directory or directories. Can be a single path (string) or
multiple paths (array of strings). If not supplied, it defaults to the current
directory (
.). Ignored if the
env option is supplied.
Relative paths are resolved against the directory of the configuration file in
which the paths are defined (or the
package.json if defined there), falling
back to the current working directory if a configuration file isn't found.
module.exports = { root: './src/html' }
Note that nunjucks only resolves files in the specified/default template directories, and dies with a misleading error about the file not existing if an attempt is made to access a template outside these directories. This applies to nested template dependencies, but also to top-level entry files i.e. this won't work:
module.exports = {
root: './src/html',
}
$ parcel ./index.html.njk
# error: ./index.html.njk: template not found: ./index.html.njk
The solution is to add the parent directories of entry files that are nunjucks templates to the list of template directories, e.g.:
module.exports = {
root: ['./src/html', '.'],
}
$ parcel ./index.html.njk
# OK
