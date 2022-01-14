A Parcel plugin to inline CSS and JS code in your HTML file.

This plugin uses PostHTML and posthtml-inline-assets to inline your HTML files.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Due to a change in Parcel 2.0 API, plugins whose package name start with parcel-plugin- don't work on it. This plugin needs Parcel 1.x.

If you want inlining in Parcel 2.0, check their documentation: Inline script and style tags :: v2.parceljs.org.

Usage

Just install the plugin as a dependency using yarn or npm and build normally with Parcel. There are no configuration options.

Installation

yarn add parcel-plugin-inliner

or

npm install parcel-plugin-inliner

Caveats

This library only inlines files that are referenced directly in your entry point HTML file. It doesn't inline dependencies referenced inside JS and CSS files. It also doesn't inline files loaded asyncronously using Javascript. It doesn't affect code-splitting.

It only inlines the entry point of your app, and only works with HTML files.

It does not delete the JS and CSS files.

Example

Original HTML file:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Project </ title > < link rel = "style.css" type = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < main > </ main > < script src = "main.jsx" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Resulting HTML file:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Project </ title > < style > html { -webkit-text-size-adjust : 100% ; line-height : 1.15 } body { margin : 0 } ... .h-100 { height : 100% } </ style > </ head > < body > < main > </ main > < script > parcelRequire= function (e,t,n,r) { function o (n,r) { ... },{preact: "WHr8" ,tachyons: "kuxM" }]},{},[ "WoLR" ]); </ script > </ body > </ html >

CSS and JS sections were shortened for example.

License