Precompile handlebars templates into javascript allowing them to be imported as a regular javascript source. It is up to you how and when the template will be rendered.
npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-handlebars-precompile
parcel-bundler@1.11.0.
parcel-bundler@1.12.x
source map generation must be disabled eg:
parcel build index.html --no-source-maps.
Import your handlebars template:
// index.js
import templateFunction from './template.hbs';
document.body.innerHTML = templateFunction();
Import
index.js from your
index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<!-- index.html -->
...
<body>
<script src="./index.js"></script>
</body>
...
</html>
Run the parcel bundler:
parcel build index.html
With
parcel-bundler@1.12.x run without sourcemap generation:
parcel index.html --no-source-maps
build:
parcel build index.html --no-source-maps