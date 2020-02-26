Precompile handlebars templates into javascript allowing them to be imported as a regular javascript source. It is up to you how and when the template will be rendered.

Install

npm install --save-dev parcel-plugin-handlebars-precompile

NOTE to version 1.0.2

Fully compatible with parcel-bundler@1.11.0 .

. Partially compatible with parcel-bundler@1.12.x source map generation must be disabled eg: parcel build index.html --no-source-maps .

Usage

Import your handlebars template:

import templateFunction from './template.hbs' ; document .body.innerHTML = templateFunction();

Import index.js from your index.html file:

< html > ... < body > < script src = "./index.js" > </ script > </ body > ... </ html >

Run the parcel bundler:

parcel build index.html

With parcel-bundler@1.12.x run without sourcemap generation:

parcel index.html --no-source-maps

build:

parcel build index.html --no-source-maps

Credits