ppe

parcel-plugin-eslint

by Bolt ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ
1.0.8-2 (see all)

📦 Make Parcel support ESlint.

Overview

Downloads/wk

332

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

parcel-plugin-eslint npm david-dm

Stability: 1 - Experimental This feature is still under active development and subject to non-backwards compatible changes, or even removal, in any future version. Use of the feature is not recommended in production environments.

Make Parcel support ESlint.

【What's the Parcel】【What's the ESlint】

Using Plugin

Using plugins in Parcel could not be any simpler. All you need to do is install them and save in your package.json. Plugins should be named with the prefix parcel-plugin-, e.g. parcel-plugin-foo. Any dependencies listed in package.json with this prefix will be automatically loaded during initialization.

You must node >= 8

npm i parcel-plugin-eslint -D

Examples

Make some issues clear

You Should install parcel-bundler yourself

The plugins for parcel-bundler need a same version of parcel-bundler at runtime.

You Should install eslint yourself

You can choose the version of Eslint yourself.

