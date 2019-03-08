Stability: 1 - Experimental This feature is still under active development and subject to non-backwards compatible changes, or even removal, in any future version. Use of the feature is not recommended in production environments.

Make Parcel support ESlint.

Using Plugin

Using plugins in Parcel could not be any simpler. All you need to do is install them and save in your package.json. Plugins should be named with the prefix parcel-plugin-, e.g. parcel-plugin-foo. Any dependencies listed in package.json with this prefix will be automatically loaded during initialization.

You must node >= 8

npm i parcel-plugin-eslint -D

Make some issues clear

You Should install parcel-bundler yourself

The plugins for parcel-bundler need a same version of parcel-bundler at runtime.

You Should install eslint yourself

You can choose the version of Eslint yourself.