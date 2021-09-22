🚀 Parcel plugin that allows you to specify a custom dist structure.
# Installs the plugin and saves it as a development dependency
npm i parcel-plugin-custom-dist-structure --save-dev
After you've installed the plugin, you'll need to specify configuration for it in
package.json.
The plugin configuration is very simple, but also very flexible.
It will generate the structure you specify in the configuration object while also handle all your imports (css, images, js...) which makes it suitable for all use cases, from simple websites all the way to complex React/Angular/Vue projects.
Example configuration object in
package.json:
"customDistStructure": {
"config": {
// Output JS files to dist/js folder
".js": "js",
// Output JPG and PNG files to dist/images folder
"images": [
".jpg",
".png"
],
// General idea
".fileExtension": "folder/in/dist",
"folder/in/dist": [ ".file", ".extensions" ]
},
"options": {
// Enable plugin in development mode (default: false)
"development": true
}
}
⚠️ NOTE: In order for this plugin to work, Parcel needs to be installed as a project dependency (globally installed
parcelwon't work)
The plugin uses Jest for running tests.
Jest will execute all
.test.js files in the
test folder.
npm test
