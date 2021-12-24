This is a Parcel 1 plugin.

Parcel 2 has built-in support for compressing assets: https://parceljs.org/features/production/#compression

Parcel 1 plugin that precompresses all assets in production mode.

This plugin utilizes @gfx/zopfli, node-zopfli-es and zlib for GZip compression and zlib (Node 11.7.0+) and brotli for Brotli compression.

Installation

npm install parcel-plugin-compress -D

Usage

By default, this plugin doesn't require any extra configuration to get started. If, however, you'd like to be more targeted in how this plugin is applied, you can configure the plugin as needed.

To configure, add a file called .compressrc in your project's root folder, or add a key in your package.json called compress . The available options are below, with the defaults.

{ "test" : "." , "threshold" : undefined , concurrency : 2 , "gzip" : { "enabled" : true , "numiterations" : 15 , "blocksplitting" : true , "blocksplittinglast" : false , "blocksplittingmax" : 15 , "zlib" : false , "zlibLevel" : 9 , "zlibMemLevel" : 9 }, "brotli" : { "enabled" : true , "mode" : 0 , "quality" : 11 , "lgwin" : 24 , "enable_context_modeling" : true , "lgblock" : undefined , "nPostfix" : undefined , "nDirect" : undefined }, compressOutput : false }

Browser Support for Brotli

Current versions of the major browsers send br in the Accept-Encoding header when the request is sent over TLS

Support introduced in version ...

Edge 15

Firefox 44

Chrome 50

Safari 11

Server support

To take advantage of precompressed resources you need a server that is able to understand the Accept-Encoding header and serve files ending with .gz and .br accordingly.

Nginx

Nginx supports Gzip compressed files out of the box with the gzip_static directive.

Add this to a http , server or location section and Nginx will automatically search for files ending with .gz when the request contains an Accept-Encoding header with the value gzip .

gzip_static on ;

See the documentation for more information.

To enable Brotli support you either

build the ngx_brotli from source:

https://www.majlovesreg.one/adding-brotli-to-a-built-nginx-instance

https://www.majlovesreg.one/adding-brotli-to-a-built-nginx-instance or install a pre-built Nginx from ppa with the brotli module included:

https://gablaxian.com/blog/brotli-compression

https://gablaxian.com/blog/brotli-compression or use the approach described in this blog post that works without the brotli module:

https://siipo.la/blog/poor-mans-brotli-serving-brotli-files-without-nginx-brotli-module

Apache HTTP

https://css-tricks.com/brotli-static-compression/

https://blog.desgrange.net/post/2017/04/10/pre-compression-with-gzip-and-brotli-in-apache.html

LightSpeed

Support for Brotli introduced in version 5.2