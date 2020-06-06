Copy static assets to your bundle dir

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm.

$ npm install parcel-plugin-asset-copier $ $ yarn add parcel-plugin-asset-copier

Usage

Add a assetsPath property to your package.json . See package.json for example.

Contribute

Fork it and create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

License

MIT