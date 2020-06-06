parcel-plugin-asset-copier
Copy static assets to your bundle dir
Table of Contents
Install
This project uses node and npm.
$ npm install parcel-plugin-asset-copier
$
$ yarn add parcel-plugin-asset-copier
Usage
Add a
assetsPath property to your
package.json. See package.json for example.
Contribute
- Fork it and create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
- Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
- Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
- Submit a pull request
License
MIT