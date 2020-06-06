openbase logo
ppa

parcel-plugin-asset-copier

by Tiaan
1.1.0 (see all)

Copy static assets to your bundle dir

Overview

875

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

parcel-plugin-asset-copier

Copy static assets to your bundle dir

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. 

$ npm install parcel-plugin-asset-copier
$ # OR
$ yarn add parcel-plugin-asset-copier

Usage

Add a assetsPath property to your package.json. See package.json for example.

Contribute

  1. Fork it and create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  2. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  3. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  4. Submit a pull request

License

MIT

