Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109K

GitHub Stars

40.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

356

Package

Dependencies

59

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bundler

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5133
happycontributer
gauravsahu34
faiza-kobra

Top Feedback

5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Buggy

Readme

./packages/core/parcel/README.md

100
happycontributer
December 19, 2020
December 19, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I tried webpack first, got lost in the configuration, plugged in parcel bundler and forget about it, thats how easy it is.

1
aswanikv
Gaurav Sahu
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
Easy to Use

This one is really one of the greatest build tools I have ever used. It is just so easy to use. Now I don't have to worry about the build configuration. Build configuration is always a headache but no more with parcel-bundler. I would definitely go for it as compared to Web pack. Thankfully it's fast also.

0
Faizatul
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

The next generation hassle-free asset bundling tool that I use most of the time. The thing I love most is, it requires zero configuration to get up and running, plus, it is super fast when it runs because it utilizes multicore processing. Recommended for everyone.

0
Adithya Krishna
18 days ago
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
18 days ago
Raja Poudel
1 month ago
1 month ago

Alternatives

webpackA bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use
@babel/core🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
39M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
esb
esbuildAn extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
71
Top Feedback
21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
viteNext generation frontend tooling. It's fast!
GitHub Stars
37K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
123
Top Feedback
19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
rollupNext-generation ES module bundler
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant
