happycontributer ● 16 Rating s ● 130 Review s ● December 19, 2020 Performant Easy to Use Great Documentation I tried webpack first, got lost in the configuration, plugged in parcel bundler and forget about it, thats how easy it is. 1

Gaurav Sahu ● Jaipur Rajasthan ● 86 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● 2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate. 6 days ago Easy to Use This one is really one of the greatest build tools I have ever used. It is just so easy to use. Now I don't have to worry about the build configuration. Build configuration is always a headache but no more with parcel-bundler. I would definitely go for it as compared to Web pack. Thankfully it's fast also. 0

Faizatul ● 26 Rating s ● 35 Review s ● December 29, 2020 Easy to Use Performant Great Documentation The next generation hassle-free asset bundling tool that I use most of the time. The thing I love most is, it requires zero configuration to get up and running, plus, it is super fast when it runs because it utilizes multicore processing. Recommended for everyone. 0

