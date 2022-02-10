./packages/core/parcel/README.md
I tried webpack first, got lost in the configuration, plugged in parcel bundler and forget about it, thats how easy it is.
This one is really one of the greatest build tools I have ever used. It is just so easy to use. Now I don't have to worry about the build configuration. Build configuration is always a headache but no more with parcel-bundler. I would definitely go for it as compared to Web pack. Thankfully it's fast also.
The next generation hassle-free asset bundling tool that I use most of the time. The thing I love most is, it requires zero configuration to get up and running, plus, it is super fast when it runs because it utilizes multicore processing. Recommended for everyone.