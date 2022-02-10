openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

parcel

by parcel-bundler
2.0.1 (see all)

The zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103K

GitHub Stars

40.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

356

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bundler

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/538
Read All Reviews
keeleighlawrence89
brandenxcoder
knownasilya
riginoommen
omrilotan
akjha9721
Jeremy-Bojko

Top Feedback

30Easy to Use
24Performant
22Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
4Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

./packages/core/parcel/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation22
Easy to Use30
Performant24
Highly Customizable4
Bleeding Edge15
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Keeleigh Lawrence4 Ratings4 Reviews
Freelance Dev ♥ JavaScript
July 9, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant

After wrestling with Webpack for years, Parcel was just a joy to work with. It actually just works. It's amazing that in 2020 the most common use cases that nearly every front-end developer runs into require an insane Webpack configuration. The only small complaints that I would have about Parcel is that the documentation is a bit lacking, and it would be nice to have just a bit of configuration (coming in Parcel 2), but hey...compared to Webpack I'm not complaining.

4
rjaus
mhynson
omrilotan
andrei27m
Branden MetcalfeUnderground14 Ratings13 Reviews
I'm the firestarter
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use

Parcel is the perfect module bundler for JS applications. It just works. I've been using Webpack in the past, and found myself spending hours installing plugins, dealing with configuration issues, and reading StackOverflow posts to get it to work the way it should work. Parcel, on the contrary, is super easy to use. It just works out of the box, with sensible configuration, and no for installing additional dependencies (most of the time). It's quickly growing in popularity (almost 36K stars as for the time of this review), and has a pretty good community, although to be honest - you won't need it - since it just works. The only issue I found with Parcel is that it sometimes conflict with Dropbox (if used for the same directory), and starts rebuilding the bundle unnecessarily. This is really a small issue, compared with the numerous issues I had with Webpack. If you're still using Webpack, I suggest you take a look at Parcel for your next project, I found it to be significantly easier to use, faster, and most of all - less frustrating.

1
liorgrossman
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 31, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Have used this for a few quick demos and things of the sort and can always say that it's super easy to get started with bundling. I've used their CSS features and the normal bundling but otherwise I haven't touched the other features. There are many interesting projects in this space now, including Vite, and Snowpack.

0
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Parcel is really easy bundle generator for apps. Its very easy to use when Compared to webpack parcel adoption is really fast and learning curve was less. Parcel offers great performance on packing small to medium scale web applications. When parcel is used in large scale web applications bunbling process have delays when compared to webpack. For adopting in a small/medium level apps i suggest parcel for high scale webapps i suggest webpack.

4
hybridx
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
omrilotan24 Ratings11 Reviews
☕ I woke up like this
September 19, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

I've been using parcel to create automatically built static websites and I can honestly say this is the quickest way to start building from the first line of code you write. Its 0 configuration holds up throughout the development, and edge cases are also very quickly mediated.

1
Jogai

Alternatives

webpackA bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use
@babel/core🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
39M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
esb
esbuildAn extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
71
Top Feedback
21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
viteNext generation frontend tooling. It's fast!
GitHub Stars
37K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
123
Top Feedback
19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
rollupNext-generation ES module bundler
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant
parcel-bundlerThe zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
133
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

www.google.com
Easy Frontend JS Workflow With No Framework
www.youtube.com2 years agoEasy Frontend JS Workflow With No FrameworkIn this video, we will create a boilerplate for creating frontend applications with vanilla JS with Parcel bundler, babel and sass. Code: https://github.com/...