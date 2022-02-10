Keeleigh Lawrence ● 4 Rating s ● 4 Review s ● Freelance Dev ♥ JavaScript July 9, 2020 Easy to Use Bleeding Edge Performant After wrestling with Webpack for years, Parcel was just a joy to work with. It actually just works. It's amazing that in 2020 the most common use cases that nearly every front-end developer runs into require an insane Webpack configuration. The only small complaints that I would have about Parcel is that the documentation is a bit lacking, and it would be nice to have just a bit of configuration (coming in Parcel 2), but hey...compared to Webpack I'm not complaining. 4

Branden Metcalfe ● Underground ● 14 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● I'm the firestarter July 8, 2020 Easy to Use Parcel is the perfect module bundler for JS applications. It just works. I've been using Webpack in the past, and found myself spending hours installing plugins, dealing with configuration issues, and reading StackOverflow posts to get it to work the way it should work. Parcel, on the contrary, is super easy to use. It just works out of the box, with sensible configuration, and no for installing additional dependencies (most of the time). It's quickly growing in popularity (almost 36K stars as for the time of this review), and has a pretty good community, although to be honest - you won't need it - since it just works. The only issue I found with Parcel is that it sometimes conflict with Dropbox (if used for the same directory), and starts rebuilding the bundle unnecessarily. This is really a small issue, compared with the numerous issues I had with Webpack. If you're still using Webpack, I suggest you take a look at Parcel for your next project, I found it to be significantly easier to use, faster, and most of all - less frustrating. 1

Ilya Radchenko ● Traverse City, MI ● 33 Rating s ● 37 Review s ● Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser) January 31, 2021 Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge Have used this for a few quick demos and things of the sort and can always say that it's super easy to get started with bundling. I've used their CSS features and the normal bundling but otherwise I haven't touched the other features. There are many interesting projects in this space now, including Vite, and Snowpack. 0

Rigin Oommen ● Pune ● 61 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● 6 months ago Great Documentation Performant Highly Customizable Easy to Use Bleeding Edge Parcel is really easy bundle generator for apps. Its very easy to use when Compared to webpack parcel adoption is really fast and learning curve was less. Parcel offers great performance on packing small to medium scale web applications. When parcel is used in large scale web applications bunbling process have delays when compared to webpack. For adopting in a small/medium level apps i suggest parcel for high scale webapps i suggest webpack. 4