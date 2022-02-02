Introduction

This repository is now in maintenance mode which means we are not adding any new feature.

Nowadays, the VTK/ParaView Web stack relies on vtk.js for local and remote rendering.

If you are looking at building interactive 3D web visualizations applications, you might want to look at trame which allow any Python developer to do so with little to no knowledge in Web.

Documentation

The documentation provides many guides that are still relevant for any modern VTK/ParaView Web applications based on vtk.js or trame.

With time we hope to replace it with more up-to-date guides directly on the trame website.

Licensing

ParaViewWeb is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License.