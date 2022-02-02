openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

paraviewweb

by Kitware
3.2.21 (see all)

Web framework for building interactive visualization relying on VTK or ParaView to produce visualization data

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ParaViewWeb

Kitware is Hiring

Introduction

This repository is now in maintenance mode which means we are not adding any new feature.

Nowadays, the VTK/ParaView Web stack relies on vtk.js for local and remote rendering.

If you are looking at building interactive 3D web visualizations applications, you might want to look at trame which allow any Python developer to do so with little to no knowledge in Web.

Documentation

The documentation provides many guides that are still relevant for any modern VTK/ParaView Web applications based on vtk.js or trame.

With time we hope to replace it with more up-to-date guides directly on the trame website.

Licensing

ParaViewWeb is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial