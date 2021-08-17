Lightweight structures for apps with more than one page. Built on top of Vue.js.
While it can be used with any module system, this library does not rely on Webpack, Babel, Gulp, Grunt, Brunch, or any other build system or transpiler. It is 2.96KB minified and gzipped (or 27KB uncompressed).
Out of the box, parasails supports:
As well as a few optional integrations:
this.$get(),
this.$find(), and
this.$focus())
<div id="homepage" v-cloak>
<h1>{{welcomeMessage}}</h1>
<button autofocus @click="clickButton()">Click me</button>
</div>
parasails.registerPage('homepage', {
data: {
welcomeMessage: ''
},
beforeMount: function(){
this.welcomeMessage = 'Hello world!';
},
mounted: function(){
this.$focus('[autofocus]');
},
methods: {
clickButton: function(){
this.welcomeMessage = 'Ow that hurt!';
}
}
});
