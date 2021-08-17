parasails

Lightweight structures for apps with more than one page. Built on top of Vue.js.

While it can be used with any module system, this library does not rely on Webpack, Babel, Gulp, Grunt, Brunch, or any other build system or transpiler. It is 2.96KB minified and gzipped (or 27KB uncompressed).

Usage

Out of the box, parasails supports:

pages

components

utilities

constants

As well as a few optional integrations:

Vue Router (for client-side routing / "virtual pages")

jQuery (for this.$get() , this.$find() , and this.$focus() )

< div id = "homepage" v-cloak > < h1 > {{welcomeMessage}} </ h1 > < button autofocus @ click = "clickButton()" > Click me </ button > </ div >

parasails.registerPage( 'homepage' , { data : { welcomeMessage : '' }, beforeMount : function ( ) { this .welcomeMessage = 'Hello world!' ; }, mounted : function ( ) { this .$focus( '[autofocus]' ); }, methods : { clickButton : function ( ) { this .welcomeMessage = 'Ow that hurt!' ; } } });

Jumping off

Have questions? Need advice? Want to contribute? Come by and say hello!

Parasails is developed by Mike McNeil, with help from other Sails.js core team members in Austin, TX. If you're working on a commercial project and are interested in ways we can work together, drop us a line.

License

Copyright © 2017-present Mike McNeil