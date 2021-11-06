MD5

a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5.

Installation

You can use this package on the server side as well as the client side.

npm install md5

API

md5(message)

message -- String , Buffer , Array or Uint8Array

-- , , or returns String

Usage

const md5 = require ( 'md5' ); console .log(md5( 'message' ));

This will print the following

It supports buffers, too

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const md5 = require ( 'md5' ); fs.readFile( 'example.txt' , function ( err, buf ) { console .log(md5(buf)); });

Versions

Before version 2.0.0 there were two packages called md5 on npm, one lowercase, one uppercase (the one you're looking at). As of version 2.0.0, all new versions of this module will go to lowercase md5 on npm. To use the correct version, users of this module will have to change their code from require('MD5') to require('md5') if they want to use versions >= 2.0.0.

Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github.

Credits

This package is based on the work of Jeff Mott, who did a pure JS implementation of the MD5 algorithm that was published by Ronald L. Rivest in 1991. I needed a npm package of the algorithm, so I used Jeff’s implementation for this package. The original implementation can be found in the CryptoJS project.

License