a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5.
You can use this package on the server side as well as the client side.
npm install md5
md5(message)
message --
String,
Buffer,
Array or
Uint8Array
String
const md5 = require('md5');
console.log(md5('message'));
This will print the following
It supports buffers, too
const fs = require('fs');
const md5 = require('md5');
fs.readFile('example.txt', function(err, buf) {
console.log(md5(buf));
});
Before version 2.0.0 there were two packages called md5 on npm, one lowercase,
one uppercase (the one you're looking at). As of version 2.0.0, all new versions
of this module will go to lowercase md5 on
npm. To use the correct version, users of this module will have to change their
code from
require('MD5') to
require('md5') if they want to use versions >=
2.0.0.
If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github.
This package is based on the work of Jeff Mott, who did a pure JS implementation of the MD5 algorithm that was published by Ronald L. Rivest in 1991. I needed a npm package of the algorithm, so I used Jeff’s implementation for this package. The original implementation can be found in the CryptoJS project.
