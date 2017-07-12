Parses urls so you can "route"
For when you want url parameters but not a big bloated router
var fs = require('fs')
var http = require('http')
var paramify = require('paramify')
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var match = paramify(req.url)
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'})
if (match('intro/:greeting')) {
intro(match.params, res)
}
else if (match('showtimes/:start/:end')) {
showtimes(match.params, res)
}
else if (match('files/*')) {
serveFile(match.params, res)
}
}).listen(1337, '127.0.0.1')
function intro(params, res) {
res.end('Greeting was "' + params.greeting + '"\n')
}
function showtimes(params, res) {
var message = [
'Show starts at', params.start,
'and ends at', params.end
].join(' ') + '\n'
res.end(message)
}
function serveFile(params, res) {
// match.params contains numeric keys for any
// path components matched with *
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/static/' + params[0]).pipe(res)
}
console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/')
Given the following url
http://localhost:1337/showtimes/10:00AM/8:30PM
The server would respond with
Show starts at 10:00AM and ends at 8:30PM
Given the following url
http://localhost:1337/intro/Hello%20world!
The server would respond with
Greeting was "Hello world!"
Given the following url
http://localhost:1337/files/users/1/description.txt
The server would respond with the contents of
static/users/1/description.txt.