SYNOPSIS

Parses urls so you can "route"

MOTIVATION

For when you want url parameters but not a big bloated router

USAGE

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var paramify = require ( 'paramify' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var match = paramify(req.url) res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }) if (match( 'intro/:greeting' )) { intro(match.params, res) } else if (match( 'showtimes/:start/:end' )) { showtimes(match.params, res) } else if (match( 'files/*' )) { serveFile(match.params, res) } }).listen( 1337 , '127.0.0.1' ) function intro ( params, res ) { res.end( 'Greeting was "' + params.greeting + '"

' ) } function showtimes ( params, res ) { var message = [ 'Show starts at' , params.start, 'and ends at' , params.end ].join( ' ' ) + '

' res.end(message) } function serveFile ( params, res ) { fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/static/' + params[ 0 ]).pipe(res) } console .log( 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/' )

Given the following url

http :

The server would respond with

Show starts at 10 :00AM and ends at 8 :30PM

Given the following url

http :

The server would respond with

Greeting was "Hello world!"

Given the following url

http :