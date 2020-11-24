Shell: applications with pluggable middleware

Shell brings a Connect inspired API, Express inspired routing, and other similar functionality to console based applications.

Run both in shell mode and command mode

First class citizen for console application (arrows, ctrl-a, ctrl-u,...)

User friendly with history, help messages and many other plugins

Foundation to structure and build complex based applications

Command matching, parameters and advanced functionnalities found in Express routing

Flexible architecture based on middlewares for plugin creation and routing enhancement

Familiar API for those of us using Connect or Express

Predifined commands through plugins for Redis, HTTP servers, Cloud9, CoffeeScript, ...

Installation

Shell is open source and licensed under the new BSD license.

npm install shell

Quick start

The example below illustrate how to code a simple Redis client.

var shell = require ( 'shell' ); var app = new shell( { chdir : __dirname } ) app.configure( function ( ) { app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { app.client = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() next() }); app.use(shell.history({ shell : app })); app.use(shell.completer({ shell : app })); app.use(shell.redis({ config : 'redis.conf' , pidfile : 'redis.pid' })); app.use(shell.router({ shell : app })); app.use(shell.help({ shell : app, introduction : true })); }); app.cmd( 'redis keys :pattern' , 'Find keys' , function ( req, res, next ) { app.client.keys(req.params.pattern, function ( err, keys ) { if (err){ return res.styles.red(err.message), next(); } res.cyan(keys.join( '

' )|| 'no keys' ); res.prompt(); }); }); app.on( 'quit' , function ( ) { app.client.quit(); });

Creating and Configuring a Shell

var app = shell(); app.configure( function ( ) { app.use(shell.history({ shell : app})); app.use(shell.completer({ shell : app})); app.use(shell.help({ shell : app, introduction : true })); }); app.configure( 'prod' , function ( ) { app.set( 'title' , 'Production Mode' ); });

Shell settings

The constructor shell takes an optional object. Options are:

chdir , Changes the current working directory of the process, a string of the directory, boolean true will default to the workspace (in which case workspace must be provided or discoverable)

, Changes the current working directory of the process, a string of the directory, boolean true will default to the (in which case must be provided or discoverable) prompt , Character for command prompt, Defaults to ">>"

, Character for command prompt, Defaults to ">>" stdin , Source to read from

, Source to read from stdout , Destination to write to

, Destination to write to env , Running environment, Defaults to the env setting (or NODE_ENV if defined, eg: production , development ).

, Running environment, Defaults to the setting (or if defined, eg: , ). isShell , Detect whether the command is run inside a shell or as a single command.

, Detect whether the command is run inside a shell or as a single command. noPrompt , Do not prompt the user for a command, useful to plug your own starting mechanism (eg: starting with a question).

, Do not prompt the user for a command, useful to plug your own starting mechanism (eg: starting with a question). workspace , Project root directory or null if none was found. The discovery strategy starts from the current working directory and traverses each parent dir looking for a node_module directory or a package.json file.

Shell settings may be set by calling app.set('key', value) . They can be retrieved by calling the same function without a second argument.

var app = new shell({ chdir : true }); app.set( 'env' , 'prod' ); app.configure( 'prod' , function ( ) { console .log(app.set( 'env' )); });

As with Express, app.configure allows the customization of plugins for all or specific environments, while app.use registers plugins.

If app.configure is called without specifying the environment as the first argument, the provided callback is always called. Otherwise, the environment must match the env setting or the global variable NODE_ENV .

Middlewares and plugins

Shell is build on a middleware architecture. When a command is issued, multiple callbacks are executed sequentially until one decide to stop the process (calling res.prompt() or shell.quit . Those callbacks are called middlewares. A callback recieves 3 arguments: a request object, a response object and the next callback. Traditionnaly, request deals with stdin while response deals with stdout .

A plugin is simply a function which configure and return a middleware. Same plugin also enrich the Shell application with new routes and functions.

Shell events

The following events may be emitted:

"command" , listen to all executed commands, provide the command name as first argument.

, listen to all executed commands, provide the command name as first argument. #{command} , listen to a particular event.

, listen to a particular event. "quit" , called when the application is about to quit.

, called when the application is about to quit. "error" , called on error providing the error object as the first callback argument.

, called on error providing the error object as the first callback argument. "exit" , called when the process exit.

Request parameter

The request object contains the following properties:

shell , (required) A reference to your shell application.

, (required) A reference to your shell application. command , Command entered by the user

, Command entered by the user params , Parameters object extracted from the command, defined by the shell.router middleware

, Parameters object extracted from the command, defined by the middleware question , Ask questions with optionally suggested and default answers

, Ask questions with optionally suggested and default answers confirm , Ask a question expecting a boolean answer

Response parameter

The response object inherits from styles containing methods for printing, coloring and bolding:

Colors:

black

white

yellow

blue

cyan

green

magenta

red

bgcolor

color

nocolor

Style:

regular

weight

bold

Display:

prompt , Exits the current command and return user to the prompt.

, Exits the current command and return user to the prompt. ln , Print a new line

, Print a new line print , Print a text

, Print a text println , Print a text followed by a new line

, Print a text followed by a new line reset , Stop any formating like color or bold

, Stop any formating like color or bold pad , Print a text with a fixed padding

, Print a text with a fixed padding raw , Return a text

Router plugin

The functionality provided by the 'routes' module is very similar to that of express. Options passed during creation are:

shell , (required) A reference to your shell application.

, (required) A reference to your shell application. sensitive , (optional) Defaults to false , set to true if the match should be case sensitive.

New routes are defined with the cmd method. A route is made of pattern against which the user command is matched, an optional description and one or more route specific middlewares to handle the command. The pattern is either a string or a regular expression. Middlewares receive three parameters: a request object, a response object, and a function. Command parameters are substituted and made available in the params object of the request parameter.

Parameters can have restrictions in parenthesis immediately following the keyword, as in express: :id([0-9]+) . See the list route in the example:

var app = new shell(); app.configure( function ( ) { app.use(shell.router({ shell : app })); }); var auth = function ( req, res, next ) { if (req.params.uid == process.getuid()){ next() } else { throw new Error ( 'Not me' ); } } app.param( 'uid' , function ( req, res, next ) { exec( 'whoami' , function ( err, stdout, sdterr ) { req.params.username = stdout; next(); }); }); app.cmd( 'help' , function ( req, res ) { res.cyan( 'Run this command `./ami user ' + process.getuid() + '`' ); res.prompt() }); app.cmd( 'user :uid' , auth, function ( req, res ) { res.cyan( 'Yes, you are ' + req.params.username); }); app.cmd( 'user :id([0-9]+)' , function ( req, res ) { res.cyan( 'User id is ' + req.params.id); res.prompt(); });

