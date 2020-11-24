Shell brings a Connect inspired API, Express inspired routing, and other similar functionality to console based applications.
Shell is open source and licensed under the new BSD license.
npm install shell
The example below illustrate how to code a simple Redis client.
var shell = require('shell');
// Initialization
var app = new shell( { chdir: __dirname } )
// Middleware registration
app.configure(function() {
app.use(function(req, res, next){
app.client = require('redis').createClient()
next()
});
app.use(shell.history({
shell: app
}));
app.use(shell.completer({
shell: app
}));
app.use(shell.redis({
config: 'redis.conf',
pidfile: 'redis.pid'
}));
app.use(shell.router({
shell: app
}));
app.use(shell.help({
shell: app,
introduction: true
}));
});
// Command registration
app.cmd('redis keys :pattern', 'Find keys', function(req, res, next){
app.client.keys(req.params.pattern, function(err, keys){
if(err){ return res.styles.red(err.message), next(); }
res.cyan(keys.join('\n')||'no keys');
res.prompt();
});
});
// Event notification
app.on('quit', function(){
app.client.quit();
});
var app = shell();
app.configure(function() {
app.use(shell.history({shell: app}));
app.use(shell.completer({shell: app}));
app.use(shell.help({shell: app, introduction: true}));
});
app.configure('prod', function() {
app.set('title', 'Production Mode');
});
The constructor
shell takes an optional object. Options are:
chdir , Changes the current working directory of the process, a string of the directory, boolean true will default to the
workspace (in which case
workspace must be provided or discoverable)
prompt , Character for command prompt, Defaults to ">>"
stdin , Source to read from
stdout , Destination to write to
env , Running environment, Defaults to the
env setting (or
NODE_ENV if defined, eg:
production,
development).
isShell , Detect whether the command is run inside a shell or as a single command.
noPrompt , Do not prompt the user for a command, useful to plug your own starting mechanism (eg: starting with a question).
workspace , Project root directory or null if none was found. The discovery strategy starts from the current working directory and traverses each parent dir looking for a
node_module directory or a
package.json file.
Shell settings may be set by calling
app.set('key', value). They can be retrieved by calling the same function without a second argument.
var app = new shell({
chdir: true
});
app.set('env', 'prod');
app.configure('prod', function() {
console.log(app.set('env'));
});
As with Express,
app.configure allows the customization of plugins for all or specific environments, while
app.use registers plugins.
If
app.configure is called without specifying the environment as the first argument, the provided callback is always called. Otherwise, the environment must match the
env setting or the global variable
NODE_ENV.
Shell is build on a middleware architecture. When a command is issued, multiple callbacks are executed sequentially until one decide to stop the process (calling
res.prompt() or
shell.quit. Those callbacks are called middlewares. A callback recieves 3 arguments: a
request object, a
response object and the next callback. Traditionnaly,
request deals with
stdin while
response deals with
stdout.
A plugin is simply a function which configure and return a middleware. Same plugin also enrich the Shell application with new routes and functions.
The following events may be emitted:
"command" , listen to all executed commands, provide the command name as first argument.
#{command} , listen to a particular event.
"quit" , called when the application is about to quit.
"error" , called on error providing the error object as the first callback argument.
"exit" , called when the process exit.
The request object contains the following properties:
shell , (required) A reference to your shell application.
command , Command entered by the user
params , Parameters object extracted from the command, defined by the
shell.router middleware
question , Ask questions with optionally suggested and default answers
confirm , Ask a question expecting a boolean answer
The response object inherits from styles containing methods for printing, coloring and bolding:
Colors:
black
white
yellow
blue
cyan
green
magenta
red
bgcolor
color
nocolor
Style:
regular
weight
bold
Display:
prompt , Exits the current command and return user to the prompt.
ln , Print a new line
print , Print a text
println , Print a text followed by a new line
reset , Stop any formating like color or bold
pad , Print a text with a fixed padding
raw , Return a text
The functionality provided by the 'routes' module is very similar to that of express. Options passed during creation are:
shell , (required) A reference to your shell application.
sensitive , (optional) Defaults to
false, set to
true if the match should be case sensitive.
New routes are defined with the
cmd method. A route is made of pattern against which the user command is matched, an optional description and one or more route specific middlewares to handle the command. The pattern is either a string or a regular expression. Middlewares receive three parameters: a request object, a response object, and a function. Command parameters are substituted and made available in the
params object of the request parameter.
Parameters can have restrictions in parenthesis immediately following the
keyword, as in express:
:id([0-9]+). See the
list route in the example:
var app = new shell();
app.configure(function(){
app.use(shell.router({
shell: app
}));
});
// Route middleware
var auth = function(req, res, next){
if(req.params.uid == process.getuid()){
next()
}else{
throw new Error('Not me');
}
}
// Global parameter substitution
app.param('uid', function(req, res, next){
exec('whoami', function(err, stdout, sdterr){
req.params.username = stdout;
next();
});
});
// Simple command
app.cmd('help', function(req, res){
res.cyan('Run this command `./ami user ' + process.getuid() + '`');
res.prompt()
});
// Command with parameter
app.cmd('user :uid', auth, function(req, res){
res.cyan('Yes, you are ' + req.params.username);
});
// Command with contrained parameter
app.cmd('user :id([0-9]+)', function(req, res) {
res.cyan('User id is ' + req.params.id);
res.prompt();
});