openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
par

parameterize

by Fırat Yalavuz
1.0.0 (see all)

parameterize.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-parameterize

This repository adds node.js and npm support for parameterize which is originally used in Ruby on Rails. It replaces special characters in a string so that it may be used as part of a 'pretty' URL.

parameterize.js is a port of django admin urlify.js

Installing

npm install parameterize

Supports

Turkish Azerbaijani Serbian Greek Georgian Russian Ukranian Czech Polish Romanian Latvanian Lithuanian Arabic Latin special chars

Require

var parameterize = require('parameterize');

Using

parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ');
// outputs
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc

// using optional length limit
parameterize('this is a long text', 10);
// outputs
// this-is-a-l

// you can change delimiter character
parameterize('this is a long text', 10, '_');
// outputs
// this_is_a_l

Using in express.js 3 view files as view helper

You can implement it as in the example just below in your app.js file so that you can use it in all views. Note that it should be before the line 'app.use(app.router)'.

app.configure

  app.use(function(req, res, next) {
    res.locals.parameterize = parameterize
    next();
  });
  
  app.use(app.router);

using with jade template engine

index.jade

#{parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ')}
// output:
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc

using with ejs template engine

index.ejs

<% parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ') %>
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial