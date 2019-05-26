This repository adds node.js and npm support for parameterize which is originally used in Ruby on Rails. It replaces special characters in a string so that it may be used as part of a 'pretty' URL.
parameterize.js is a port of django admin urlify.js
npm install parameterize
Turkish Azerbaijani Serbian Greek Georgian Russian Ukranian Czech Polish Romanian Latvanian Lithuanian Arabic Latin special chars
var parameterize = require('parameterize');
parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ');
// outputs
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc
// using optional length limit
parameterize('this is a long text', 10);
// outputs
// this-is-a-l
// you can change delimiter character
parameterize('this is a long text', 10, '_');
// outputs
// this_is_a_l
You can implement it as in the example just below in your app.js file so that you can use it in all views. Note that it should be before the line 'app.use(app.router)'.
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
res.locals.parameterize = parameterize
next();
});
app.use(app.router);
index.jade
#{parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ')}
// output:
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc
index.ejs
<% parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ') %>
// parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc