This repository adds node.js and npm support for parameterize which is originally used in Ruby on Rails. It replaces special characters in a string so that it may be used as part of a 'pretty' URL.

parameterize.js is a port of django admin urlify.js

Installing

npm install parameterize

Supports

Turkish Azerbaijani Serbian Greek Georgian Russian Ukranian Czech Polish Romanian Latvanian Lithuanian Arabic Latin special chars

Require

var parameterize = require ( 'parameterize' );

Using

parameterize( 'parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ' );

parameterize( 'this is a long text' , 10 );

parameterize( 'this is a long text' , 10 , '_' );

Using in express.js 3 view files as view helper

You can implement it as in the example just below in your app.js file so that you can use it in all views. Note that it should be before the line 'app.use(app.router)'.

app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { res.locals.parameterize = parameterize next(); }); app.use(app.router);

using with jade template engine

index.jade

#{parameterize('parameterized url with special characters, öçıŞÇ')} // output: // parameterized-url-with-special-characters-ocisc

using with ejs template engine

index.ejs