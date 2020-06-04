parameter

A parameter verify tools.

Install

$ npm install parameter --save

Usage

API

Parameter Class

constructor([options]) - new Class Parameter instance options.translate - translate function options.validateRoot - config whether to validate the passed in value must be a object, default to false . options.convert - convert primitive params to specific type, default to false . options.widelyUndefined - convert empty string( '' ), NaN, Null to undefined, this option can make rule.required more powerful, default to false . This may change the original input params .

- new Class instance validate(rule, value) - validate the value conforms to rule . return an array of errors if break rule.

- validate the conforms to . return an array of errors if break rule. addRule(type, check) - add custom rules. type - rule type, required and must be string type. check - check handler. can be a function or a RegExp .

- add custom rules.

Note: when options.convert enabled, all built-in rules check for primitive input param and convert it to rule's default convertType (which defined below), you can also enable this feature for specific rule by convertType options in each rule definition.

Example

var Parameter = require ( 'parameter' ); var parameter = new Parameter({ translate : function ( ) { var args = Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments ); return I18n.t.apply(I18n, args); }, validateRoot : true , }); var data = { name : 'foo' , age : 24 , gender : 'male' }; var rule = { name : 'string' , age : 'int' , gender : [ 'male' , 'female' , 'unknown' ] }; var errors = parameter.validate(rule, data);

Rule

common rule

required - if required is set to false, this property can be null or undefined. default to true .

- if is set to false, this property can be null or undefined. default to . type - The type of property, every type has it's own rule for the validate.

- The type of property, every type has it's own rule for the validate. convertType - Make parameter convert the input param to the specific type, support int , number , string and boolean , also support a function to customize your own convert method.

- Make parameter convert the input param to the specific type, support , , and , also support a function to customize your own convert method. default - The default value of property, once the property is allowed non-required and missed, parameter will use this as the default value. This may change the original input params .

- The default value of property, once the property is allowed non-required and missed, parameter will use this as the default value. . widelyUndefined - override options.widelyUndefined

Note: you can combile require and type end with a notation ? like: int? or string? to specific both type and non-required.

int

If type is int , there has tow addition rules:

max - The maximum of the value, value must <= max .

- The maximum of the value, must <= . min - The minimum of the value, value must >= min .

Default convertType is int .

Note: default convertType will only work when options.convert set to true in parameter's constructor.

integer

Alias to int .

number

If type is number , there has tow addition rules:

max - The maximum of the value, value must <= max .

- The maximum of the value, must <= . min - The minimum of the value, value must >= min .

Default convertType is number .

The date type want to match YYYY-MM-DD type date string.

Default convertType is string .

The dateTime type want to match YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss type date string.

Default convertType is string .

Alias to dateTime .

id

The id type want to match /^\d+$/ type date string.

Default convertType is string .

boolean

Match boolean type value.

Default convertType is boolean .

bool

Alias to boolean

string

If type is string , there has four addition rules:

allowEmpty (alias to empty ) - allow empty string, default to false. If rule.required set to false, allowEmpty will be set to true by default.

(alias to ) - allow empty string, default to false. If set to false, will be set to by default. format - A RegExp to check string's format.

- A to check string's format. max - The maximum length of the string.

- The maximum length of the string. min - The minimum length of the string.

- The minimum length of the string. trim - Trim the string before check, default is false .

Default convertType is string .

email

The email type want to match RFC 5322 email address.

allowEmpty - allow empty string, default is false.

Default convertType is string .

password

The password type want to match /^$/ type string.

compare - Compare field to check equal, default null, not check.

- Compare field to check equal, default null, not check. max - The maximum length of the password.

- The maximum length of the password. min - The minimum length of the password, default is 6.

Default convertType is string .

url

The url type want to match web url.

Default convertType is string .

enum

If type is enum , it requires an addition rule:

values - An array of data, value must be one on them. this rule is required.

object

If type is object , there has one addition rule:

rule - An object that validate the properties ot the object.

array

If type is array , there has four addition rule:

itemType - The type of every item in this array.

- The type of every item in this array. rule - An object that validate the items of the array. Only work with itemType .

- An object that validate the items of the array. Only work with . max - The maximun length of the array.

- The maximun length of the array. min - The minimun lenght of the array.

abbr

'int' => {type: 'int', required: true}

=> 'int?' => {type: 'int', required: false }

=> 'integer' => {type: 'integer', required: true}

=> 'number' => {type: 'number', required: true}

=> 'date' => {type: 'date', required: true}

=> 'dateTime' => {type: 'dateTime', required: true}

=> 'id' => {type: 'id', required: true}

=> 'boolean' => {type: 'boolean', required: true}

=> 'bool' => {type: 'bool', required: true}

=> 'string' => {type: 'string', required: true, allowEmpty: false}

=> 'string?' => {type: 'string', required: false, allowEmpty: true}

=> 'email' => {type: 'email', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: EMAIL_RE}

=> 'password' => {type: 'password', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: PASSWORD_RE, min: 6}

=> 'object' => {type: 'object', required: true}

=> 'array' => {type: 'array', required: true}

=> [1, 2] => {type: 'enum', values: [1, 2]}

=> /\d+/ => {type: 'string', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: /\d+/}

errors examples

{ code : 'missing_field' , field : 'name' , message : 'required' }

code: invalid

{ code : 'invalid' , field : 'age' , message : 'should be an integer' }

Release process

We're using semantic-release to run npm publish after every commit on master.

See Default Commit Message Format for details.

License

MIT