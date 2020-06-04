A parameter verify tools.
$ npm install parameter --save
Parameter Class
constructor([options]) - new Class
Parameter instance
options.translate - translate function
options.validateRoot - config whether to validate the passed in value must be a object, default to
false.
options.convert - convert primitive params to specific type, default to
false.
options.widelyUndefined - convert empty string(
''), NaN, Null to undefined, this option can make
rule.required more powerful, default to
false.This may change the original input params.
validate(rule, value) - validate the
value conforms to
rule. return an array of errors if break rule.
addRule(type, check) - add custom rules.
type - rule type, required and must be string type.
check - check handler. can be a
function or a
RegExp.
Note: when
options.convert enabled, all built-in rules check for primitive input param and convert it to rule's default
convertType(which defined below), you can also enable this feature for specific rule by
convertType options in each rule definition.
var Parameter = require('parameter');
var parameter = new Parameter({
translate: function() {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);
// Assume there have I18n.t method for convert language.
return I18n.t.apply(I18n, args);
},
validateRoot: true, // restrict the being validate value must be a object
});
var data = {
name: 'foo',
age: 24,
gender: 'male'
};
var rule = {
name: 'string',
age: 'int',
gender: ['male', 'female', 'unknown']
};
var errors = parameter.validate(rule, data);
required - if
required is set to false, this property can be null or undefined. default to
true.
type - The type of property, every type has it's own rule for the validate.
convertType - Make parameter convert the input param to the specific type, support
int,
number,
string and
boolean, also support a function to customize your own convert method.
default - The default value of property, once the property is allowed non-required and missed, parameter will use this as the default value. This may change the original input params.
widelyUndefined - override
options.widelyUndefined
Note: you can combile require and type end with a notation
? like:
int? or
string? to specific both type and non-required.
If type is
int, there has tow addition rules:
max - The maximum of the value,
value must <=
max.
min - The minimum of the value,
value must >=
min.
Default
convertType is
int.
Note: default
convertType will only work when
options.convert set to true in parameter's constructor.
Alias to
int.
If type is
number, there has tow addition rules:
max - The maximum of the value,
value must <=
max.
min - The minimum of the value,
value must >=
min.
Default
convertType is
number.
The
date type want to match
YYYY-MM-DD type date string.
Default
convertType is
string.
The
dateTime type want to match
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss type date string.
Default
convertType is
string.
Alias to
dateTime.
The
id type want to match
/^\d+$/ type date string.
Default
convertType is
string.
Match
boolean type value.
Default
convertType is
boolean.
Alias to
boolean
If type is
string, there has four addition rules:
allowEmpty(alias to
empty) - allow empty string, default to false. If
rule.required set to false,
allowEmpty will be set to
true by default.
format - A
RegExp to check string's format.
max - The maximum length of the string.
min - The minimum length of the string.
trim - Trim the string before check, default is
false.
Default
convertType is
string.
The
allowEmpty - allow empty string, default is false.
Default
convertType is
string.
The
password type want to match
/^$/ type string.
compare - Compare field to check equal, default null, not check.
max - The maximum length of the password.
min - The minimum length of the password, default is 6.
Default
convertType is
string.
The
url type want to match web url.
Default
convertType is
string.
If type is
enum, it requires an addition rule:
values - An array of data,
value must be one on them. this rule is required.
If type is
object, there has one addition rule:
rule - An object that validate the properties ot the object.
If type is
array, there has four addition rule:
itemType - The type of every item in this array.
rule - An object that validate the items of the array. Only work with
itemType.
max - The maximun length of the array.
min - The minimun lenght of the array.
'int' =>
{type: 'int', required: true}
'int?' =>
{type: 'int', required: false }
'integer' =>
{type: 'integer', required: true}
'number' =>
{type: 'number', required: true}
'date' =>
{type: 'date', required: true}
'dateTime' =>
{type: 'dateTime', required: true}
'id' =>
{type: 'id', required: true}
'boolean' =>
{type: 'boolean', required: true}
'bool' =>
{type: 'bool', required: true}
'string' =>
{type: 'string', required: true, allowEmpty: false}
'string?' =>
{type: 'string', required: false, allowEmpty: true}
'email' =>
{type: 'email', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: EMAIL_RE}
'password' =>
{type: 'password', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: PASSWORD_RE, min: 6}
'object' =>
{type: 'object', required: true}
'array' =>
{type: 'array', required: true}
[1, 2] =>
{type: 'enum', values: [1, 2]}
/\d+/ =>
{type: 'string', required: true, allowEmpty: false, format: /\d+/}
errors examples
code: missing_field
{
code: 'missing_field',
field: 'name',
message: 'required'
}
code: invalid
{
code: 'invalid',
field: 'age',
message: 'should be an integer'
}
We're using semantic-release to run npm publish after every commit on master.
See Default Commit Message Format for details.