Partial application syntax and lambda parameters for JavaScript, inspired by Scala's
_& Kotlin's
it. Read more about this macro in the intro blog post "Partial Application & Lambda Parameter Syntax for JavaScript".
try it live on the online playground
utensilList.find(it.isFork())
add(1, _)
const areSameThing = _ === _
it.getPower().level > 9000,
const greet = `Hello, ${_}!`
lift modifier:
;[1, 2].reduce(lift(_ + _))
_ and
it
param.macro provides two main symbols —
it and
_.
it can be used in an expression passed to a function which implicitly creates
a lambda function in place accepting a single argument.
The
_ symbol is inspired by Scala and is used as a placeholder to signal that
a function call is partially applied — the original code isn't actually called
yet, but will return a new function receiving the arguments you signified as
placeholders. Think of the values that aren't placeholders as being "bound", and
you'll provide the rest later.
Check out the examples section and the official introduction post if you'd like to see how these can be useful.
yarn add --dev param.macro
Make sure you also have Babel and babel-plugin-macros installed (the following use Babel v7, see usage for more):
yarn add --dev @babel/cli @babel/core babel-plugin-macros
... and configured with Babel:
module.exports = {
presets: [],
plugins: ['babel-plugin-macros']
}
for usage without
babel-plugin-macros, see standalone plugin
Then just
import and use:
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
it is also the default export, so you could also do:
import it from 'param.macro'
The benefits of this explicit import are that linters and type systems won't have a fit over
_and
itnot being defined. It's also self-documenting and more easily understandable. Anyone looking at your code will know that these symbols come from
param.macro.
You can set custom identifiers for these just by using an aliased import.
import { it as IT, _ as PLACEHOLDER } from 'param.macro'
or for the default
it export:
import IT from 'param.macro'
Scala, Kotlin, etc have what's called a lambda parameter — an easy shorthand
for passing unary (single-argument) functions to other functions (higher order).
It's useful in higher order functions like
Array#map():
import it from 'param.macro'
const people = [
{ name: 'Jeff' },
{ name: 'Karen' },
{ name: 'Genevieve' }
]
people.map(it.name)
// -> ['Jeff', 'Karen', 'Genevieve']
Transform this:
import { _ } from 'param.macro'
function sumOfThreeNumbers (x, y, z) {
return x + y + z
}
const oneAndTwoPlusOther = sumOfThreeNumbers(1, 2, _)
... into this:
function sumOfThreeNumbers (x, y, z) {
return x + y + z
}
const oneAndTwoPlusOther = _arg => {
return sumOfThreeNumbers(1, 2, _arg)
}
_ and
it in assignments
Most expressions using
_ and
it can also be used outside function calls and
assigned to a variable. Here are some ultra simple cases to demonstrate this:
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
const identity = it
const isEqualToItself = it === it
const areSameThing = _ === _
... becomes:
const identity = _it => _it
const isEqualToItself = _it2 => _it2 === _it2
const areSameThing = (_arg, _arg2) => _arg === _arg2
We could implement a
hasOwn() function to check if a property exists on an
object like this:
import { it, _ } from 'param.macro'
const hasOwn = it.hasOwnProperty(_)
const object = { flammable: true }
hasOwn(object, 'flammable')
// -> true
You can also put these macros to use within binary expressions, template literals, and most other expressions.
import { it, _ } from 'param.macro'
const log = console.log(_)
log([0, 1, 0, 1].filter(!!it))
// -> [1, 1]
const heroes = [
{ name: 'bob', getPower () { return { level: 9001 } } },
{ name: 'joe', getPower () { return { level: 4500 } } }
]
log(heroes.find(it.getPower().level > 9000))
// -> { name: 'bob', getPower: [Function] }
const greet = `Hello, ${_}!`
log(greet('world'))
// -> Hello, world!
It's especially fun to use with the pipeline operator since it basically removes the need to auto-curry an entire library's API (like Ramda), which can be pretty costly for performance.
This is a scenario specifically tested against to ensure compatibility:
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
const add = _ + _
const tenPlusString =
it
|> parseInt(_, 10)
|> add(10, _)
|> String
tenPlusString('10') |> console.log
// -> 20
lift modifier
In addition to
_ and
it, there is a third symbol exported by
param.macro
called
lift. In most scenarios it is simply removed from the output but is
very useful in combination with
_ placeholders.
Because
it creates only unary functions in place and
_ always traverses
out of its nearest parent function call,
lift serves as an operator that
fills out the middle ground: using placeholders to create inline functions of
any arity.
With
_ alone, the following example will not do what you probably want:
import { _ } from 'param.macro'
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
const sum = array.reduce(_ + _)
Because it produces this:
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
const sum = (_arg, _arg2) => {
return array.reduce(_arg + _arg2)
}
To actually pass in an implicit binary function with
_ you can use the
lift
operator:
import { _, lift } from 'param.macro'
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
const sum = array.reduce(lift(_ + _))
console.log(sum)
// -> 15
It may be helpful to note that
_ is still following its own rules here: it
traversed upward out of its parent function call! It just so happens that call
is removed afterward leaving your new function exactly where you want it.
module.exports = {
presets: [],
plugins: ['babel-plugin-macros']
}
{
"presets": [],
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-macros"]
}
A standalone version is also provided for those not already using
babel-plugin-macros:
.babelrc.js (Babel v7)
module.exports = {
presets: [],
plugins: ['module:param.macro/plugin']
}
.babelrc (Babel v6)
{
"presets": [],
"plugins": ["param.macro/plugin"]
}
_ and
it
There are two main & distinct constructs provided by param.macro:
_ → partial application symbol
it → implicit parameter symbol
There are a couple of major differences between the two:
_ will always traverse upward out of the nearest function call, while
it will be
transformed in place. It's easiest to see when we look at a simple example:
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
const array = [1, 2, 3]
array.map(_)
array.map(it)
While these look like they might be the same, they'll come out acting very different:
const array = [1, 2, 3]
_arg => array.map(_arg)
array.map(_it => _it)
An exception to these scoping differences is at the top-level, like the right-hand
side of an assignment.
it and
_ behave similarly here since there's no further
upward to go, so they'll both happen to target the same place.
For example the following two map implementations do the same thing:
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
const map1 = _.map(_)
const map2 = it.map(_)
However, if nested deeper inside a function call the object placeholder
_ in
map1 above would traverse further upward than an
it would, and create a separate
function first, before the argument placeholder
_ inside the method call itself.
This creates an unary method call instead of the implicit binary function we probably
wanted,
lift or not.
The
it implementation in
map2 above does still create the implicit binary
function, even if nested deeper. And following the normal placeholder rules, any
_
inside the method call will traverse up to the method call and stop to create a
function there, as we wanted.
it always refers to the same argument even when used multiple times in an
argument list.
_ will always refer to the next argument.
import { _, it } from 'param.macro'
console.log(_ + _ + _)
console.log(it + it + it)
... are compiled to:
(_arg, _arg2, _arg3) => console.log(_arg + _arg2 + _arg3)
console.log(_it => _it + _it + _it)
_is a common variable name ( eg. for lodash )
This is the most obvious potential pitfall when using this plugin.
_ is
commonly used as the identifier for things like lodash's collection of utilities.
There are a few reasons this is totally fine.
The plugin allows for custom symbols
If you do happen to need
_ or
it as identifiers, you're able to change
the imported symbols (using standard aliased imports) to anything you want.
_ is a common symbol for partial application
The Scala language uses the underscore as a placeholder for partially applied functions, and tons of JavaScript libraries have also used it — so it's become recognizable.
Monolithic builds of packages like lodash are on the way out
lodash v5 will be getting rid of the monolithic build in favor of explicitly imported or 'cherry-picked' utilities. So it will become less common to see the entirety of lodash imported, especially with ES module tree-shaking on the horizon.
On top of that, babel-plugin-lodash still works effectively when you just import what you need like this:
import { add } from 'lodash'
Partial application with
_ is damn cool
Lodash, Underscore, Ramda, and other libraries have provided partial application
with a helper function something like
_.partial(fn, _) which wraps the provided
function, and basically just takes advantage of the fact that
{} !== {} to recognize
that the monolithic
_,
_.partial.placeholder, or Ramda's
R.__ is a specific
object deemed a placeholder.
This Babel plugin gives you the same features at the syntax level. And on top of that, it adds features no runtime library can manage (like arbitrary expressions) and comes with zero runtime overhead. The macros are compiled away and turn into regular functions that don't have to check their arguments to see if a placeholder was provided.
git clone https://github.com/citycide/param.macro.git
cd param.macro
yarn or
npm install
yarn build or
npm run build
yarn test or
npm test
this project uses itself in its source, so you can use
param.macrowhile you develop
param.macro(... yo dawg)
Pull requests and any issues found are always welcome.
feat-make-better
src directory as needed
MIT © Bo Lingen / citycide