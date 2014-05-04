Create writable streams that process items in parallel.
Creating a parallel writable stream by passing in a task:
var task = function (item, callback) {
console.log('Processing item: ', item);
callback();
}
var writable = new ParallelWritable({task: task, limit: 10});
Alternately, you can create a parallel writable stream by subclassing the
ParallelWritable class and supplying a
_task
function, e.g.:
function FileDeleter(options) {
ParallelWritable.call(this, options);
}
util.inherits(FileDeleter, ParallelWritable);
FileDeleter.prototype._task = function(filename, callback) {
fs.unlink(filename, callback);
}
If we pass in an
options hash with
limit set to
5, this will create a writable stream that deletes up to five files in parallel. If one of those
fs.unlink calls hangs, we'll still make progress with the other four concurrent deletions.
In addition to the standard writable stream options,
ParallelWritable supports:
task(item, callback) - function to be run on each object written to this stream. This function must call callback, with an optional error, when it is done.
limit - maximum number of concurrent calls to
task. Defaults to 10.