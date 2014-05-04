openbase logo
parallel-writable

by Dan Robinson
0.1.1 (see all)

Create writable streams that process items in parallel.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

parallel-writable

Create writable streams that process items in parallel.

Examples

Creating a parallel writable stream by passing in a task:

var task = function (item, callback) {
  console.log('Processing item: ', item);
  callback();
}

var writable = new ParallelWritable({task: task, limit: 10});

Alternately, you can create a parallel writable stream by subclassing the ParallelWritable class and supplying a _task function, e.g.:

function FileDeleter(options) {
  ParallelWritable.call(this, options);
}

util.inherits(FileDeleter, ParallelWritable);

FileDeleter.prototype._task = function(filename, callback) {
  fs.unlink(filename, callback);
}

If we pass in an options hash with limit set to 5, this will create a writable stream that deletes up to five files in parallel. If one of those fs.unlink calls hangs, we'll still make progress with the other four concurrent deletions.

Usage

new ParallelWritable(options)

In addition to the standard writable stream options, ParallelWritable supports:

  • task(item, callback) - function to be run on each object written to this stream. This function must call callback, with an optional error, when it is done.
  • limit - maximum number of concurrent calls to task. Defaults to 10.

