Create writable streams that process items in parallel.

Examples

Creating a parallel writable stream by passing in a task:

var task = function ( item, callback ) { console .log( 'Processing item: ' , item); callback(); } var writable = new ParallelWritable({ task : task, limit : 10 });

Alternately, you can create a parallel writable stream by subclassing the ParallelWritable class and supplying a _task function, e.g.:

function FileDeleter ( options ) { ParallelWritable.call( this , options); } util.inherits(FileDeleter, ParallelWritable); FileDeleter.prototype._task = function ( filename, callback ) { fs.unlink(filename, callback); }

If we pass in an options hash with limit set to 5 , this will create a writable stream that deletes up to five files in parallel. If one of those fs.unlink calls hangs, we'll still make progress with the other four concurrent deletions.

Usage

new ParallelWritable(options)

In addition to the standard writable stream options, ParallelWritable supports: