Transform and writable streams capable of processing chunks concurrently.
A concurrent transform stream
Parameters
work function a function to process a single chunk. Function
signature should be
process(chunk, enc, callback). When finished processing,
fire the provided
callback.
options object options to pass to the transform stream. (optional, default
undefined)
options.concurrency number number of chunks to process concurrently. (optional, default
1)
Examples
var parallel = require('parallel-stream');
var transform = parallel.transform(function(chunk, enc, callback) {
processAsync(chunk)
.on('done', function(processedData) {
callback(null, processedData);
});
}, { objectMode: true, concurrency: 15 });
readable.pipe(transform)
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('got processed data: %j', data);
})
.on('end', function() {
console.log('complete!');
});
Returns object a transform stream. Do not override the
._transform function.
A concurrent writable stream
Parameters
work function a function to process a single chunk. Function
signature should be
process(chunk, enc, callback). When finished processing,
fire the provided
callback.
flush function a function to run once all chunks have been
processed, but before the stream emits a
finished event. Function signature
should be
flush(callback), fire the provided
callback when complete. (optional, default
undefined)
options object options to pass to the writable stream. (optional, default
undefined)
options.concurrency number number of chunks to process concurrently. (optional, default
1)
Examples
var parallel = require('parallel-stream');
var writable = parallel.writable(function(chunk, enc, callback) {
processAsync(chunk)
.on('done', callback);
}, { objectMode: true, concurrency: 15 });
readable.pipe(writable)
.on('finish', function() {
console.log('complete!');
});
Returns object a writable stream. Do not override the
._write function.