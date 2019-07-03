Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device. Where no gyroscope or motion detection hardware is available, the position of the cursor is used instead.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/parallax/3.1.0/parallax.min.js"></script> to your markup
compiled.zip from the latest release
parallax.js and
parallax.min.js files
parallax.js if you want to snoop around in the code
parallax.min.js for deployment, because it has a smaller file size
npm i -s parallax-js
You will then find the source code in
node_modules/parallax-js/src/parallax.js and the browserified, babelified, uglified, production-ready version in
node_modules/parallax-js/dist/parallax.min.js
If you use the compiled version, either downloaded from the releases page, or copied from the
dist folder, include the script like any other Javascript library:
<script src="path/to/parallax.js"></script>
Of course, when you've installed via npm, and use browserify/babel, you can also simply do:
import Parallax from 'parallax-js' or
const Parallax = require('parallax-js')
Each Parallax.js instance needs a container element, the scene. You're free to identify it by any means you want, but for now, let's use an ID:
<div id="scene">
</div>
Per default, all direct child elements of the scene will become moving objects, the layers. You can change this to a custom query selector, but again, we're going with the easiest approach for now:
<div id="scene">
<div>My first Layer!</div>
<div>My second Layer!</div>
</div>
While all other options and parameters are optional, with sane defaults, and can be set programatically, each layer needs a
data-depth attribute. The movement applied to each layer will be multiplied by its depth attribute.
<div id="scene">
<div data-depth="0.2">My first Layer!</div>
<div data-depth="0.6">My second Layer!</div>
</div>
As soon as your DOM is ready and loaded, you can create a new Parallax.js instance, providing your scene element as first parameter.
var scene = document.getElementById('scene');
var parallaxInstance = new Parallax(scene);
That's it, you're running Parallax.js now!
Most configuration settings can be declared either as data-value attribute of the scene element, or property of the configuration object. The programmatic approach will take priority over the data-value attributes set in the HTML.
Some options can also be set at run-time via instance methods.
Declarative:
<div data-relative-input="true" id="scene">
<div data-depth="0.2">My first Layer!</div>
<div data-depth="0.6">My second Layer!</div>
</div>
Programmatic:
var scene = document.getElementById('scene');
var parallaxInstance = new Parallax(scene, {
relativeInput: true
});
Using Methods at Runtime:
parallaxInstance.friction(0.2, 0.2);
Property: relativeInput
Attribute: data-relative-input
Value: boolean
Default: false
Makes mouse input relative to the position of the scene element.
No effect when gyroscope is used.
Property: clipRelativeInput
Attribute: data-clip-relative-input
Value: boolean
Default: false
Clips mouse input to the bounds of the scene. This means the movement stops as soon as the edge of the scene element is reached by the cursor.
No effect when gyroscope is used, or
hoverOnly is active.
Property: hoverOnly
Attribute: data-hover-only
Value: boolean
Default: false
Parallax will only be in effect while the cursor is over the scene element, otherwise all layers move back to their initial position. Works best in combination with
relativeInput.
No effect when gyroscope is used.
Property: inputElement
Attribute: data-input-element
Method: setInputElement(HTMLElement)
Value: null or HTMLElement / String
Default: null
Allows usage of a different element for cursor input.
The configuration property expects an HTMLElement, the data value attribute a query selector string.
Will only work in combination with
relativeInput, setting
hoverOnly might make sense too.
No effect when gyroscope is used.
Property: calibrateX & calibrateY
Attribute: data-calibrate-x & data-calibrate-y
Method: calibrate(x, y)
Value: boolean
Default: false for X, true for Y
Caches the initial X/Y axis value on initialization and calculates motion relative to this.
No effect when cursor is used.
Property: invertX & invertY
Attribute: data-invert-x & data-invert-y
Method: invert(x, y)
Value: boolean
Default: true
Inverts the movement of the layers relative to the input. Setting both of these values to false will cause the layers to move with the device motion or cursor.
Property: limitX & limitY
Attribute: data-limit-x & data-limit-y
Method: limit(x, y)
Value: false or integer
Default: false
Limits the movement of layers on the respective axis. Leaving this value at false gives complete freedom to the movement.
Property: scalarX & scalarY
Attribute: data-scalar-x & data-scalar-y
Method: scalar(x, y)
Value: float
Default: 10.0
Multiplies the input motion by this value, increasing or decreasing the movement speed and range.
Property: frictionX & frictionY
Attribute: data-friction-x & data-friction-y
Method: friction(x, y)
Value: float between 0 and 1
Default: 0.1
Amount of friction applied to the layers. At 1 the layers will instantly go to their new positions, everything below 1 adds some easing.
The default value of 0.1 adds some sensible easing. Try 0.15 or 0.075 for some difference.
Property: originX & originY
Attribute: data-origin-x & data-origin-y
Method: origin(x, y)
Value: float between 0 and 1
Default: 0.5
X and Y origin of the mouse input. The default of 0.5 refers to the center of the screen or element, 0 is the left (X axis) or top (Y axis) border, 1 the right or bottom.
No effect when gyroscope is used.
Property: precision
Attribute: data-precision
Value: integer
Default: 1
Decimals the element positions will be rounded to. 1 is a sensible default which you should not need to change in the next few years, unless you have a very interesting and unique setup.
Property: selector
Attribute: data-selector
Value: null or string
Default: null
String that will be fed to querySelectorAll on the scene element to select the layer elements. When null, will simply select all direct child elements.
Use
.layer for legacy behaviour, selecting only child elements having the class name layer.
Property: pointerEvents
Attribute: data-pointer-events
Value: boolean
Default: false
Set to true to enable interactions with the scene and layer elements. When set to the default of false, the CSS attribute
pointer-events: none will be applied for performance reasons.
Setting this to true alone will not be enough to fully interact with all layers, since they will be overlapping. You have to either set
position: absolute on all layer child elements, or keep pointerEvents at false and set
pointer-events: all for the interactable elements only.
Property: onReady
Value: null or function
Default: null
Callback function that will be called as soon as the Parallax instance has finished its setup. This might currently take up to 1000ms (
calibrationDelay * 2).
In addition to the configuration methods outlined in the section above, there are a few more publicly accessible methods:
Enables a disabled Parallax instance.
Disables a running Parallax instance.
Completely destroys a Parallax instance, allowing it to be garbage collected.
Returns the version number of the Parallax library.
git clone git@github.com:wagerfield/parallax.git
cd parallax
npm install
gulp watch
If you need help relating the direct usage of this library in a project of yours, provide us with a working, running example of your work. This can be a GitHub repository, a ZIP file containing your work, a project on CodePen or JSFiddle, you name it.
Do not complain about something not working without giving us some way to help you. Thank you!
It seems MS Edge does not support the
children or
querySelectorAll methods for SVG elements.
jQuery will not prevent you from using this library in any way. If you want to use jQuery for selecting your Parallax scene element, you can do so too.
var scene = $('#scene').get(0);
var parallaxInstance = new Parallax(scene);
Check out the section on the configuration option
pointerEvents above.
Either download compiled_with_examples.zip from the GitHub Releases section, or follow section 4.1
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT License. Enjoy!
Matthew Wagerfield: @wagerfield
René Roth: Website
