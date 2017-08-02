ECMAScript Proposal: Function.prototype.papp

This proposal introduces papp and pappRight – concise ways of using partial application for functions that require no immediate this parameter. It is backwards-compatible, and is immediately useful with most any JavaScript function today.

Try it out!

npm install --save papp-polyfill

Then require it once (in your code, as early as possible):

require ( 'papp-polyfill' )

Introduction

Partial application is possible in JavaScript via Function.prototype.bind :

function add ( x, y ) { return x + y; } var addTen = add.bind( null , 10 ); addTen( 20 )

However, bind is undesirable for three reasons:

Sometimes you don't care about the value of this , yet you still must provide bind 's first argument Sometimes you do care about the value of this , but don't want to commit to a specific value yet. Using bind is significantly slower than using a plain closure (!) (this has been fixed in V8, and wasn't an issue in other engines for quite a while)

Function.prototype.papp solves both these issues in a simple, elegant, and noise-free manner. Here is an illustrative example:

function add ( x, y, z ) { return x + y + z; } var addTen = add.papp( 3 , 7 ); addTen( 5 ) var addThenIncrement = add.papp( 1 ); addThenIncrement( 10 , 6 )

Accepting papp into the ES standard will allow JS runtimes to implement a more performant version of bind that is dedicated to partial application.

Ignoring this

For functions that don't use the keyword this , papp helps with brevity:

function add ( x, y ) { return x + y; } var addTen = add.papp( 10 ); addTen( 20 )

Deferring Function Binding

If a function does use the keyword this , papp allows you to partially apply arguments without committing to a this value:

function greet ( target ) { return ` ${ this .name} greets ${target} ` ; } var greetNewcomer = greet.papp( 'the newcomer' ); greetNewcomer.call({ name : 'Alice' })

Practical Examples

These examples are pulled from real-world use cases of partial application.

HTTP API Output Whitelisting

Player.whitelist = { basic : pluck.papp([ 'name' , 'score' ]), admin : pluck.papp([ 'name' , 'score' , 'email' ]), }; function pluck ( attrs, obj ) { var result = {}; attrs.forEach( name => result[name] = obj[name] ); return result; } var alice = { name : 'Alice' , score : 100 , email : 'alice@example.com' , password_hash : '...' }; Player.whitelist.basic(alice) Player.whitelist.admin(alice)

Constructing User-friendly APIs

function createClient ( host ) { return { get : makeRequest.papp(host, 'GET' ), post : makeRequest.papp(host, 'POST' ), put : makeRequest.papp(host, 'PUT' ), del : makeRequest.papp(host, 'DELETE' ), }; } var client = createClient( 'https://api.example.com' ); client.get( '/users' ); client.post( '/comments' , { content : "papp is great!" }); function makeRequest ( host, method, url, data, options ) { }

Other Examples

These examples illustrate concepts you can use in your own applications.

Mapping with Arrays

var chapters = [ "The Beginning" , "Climax" , "Resolution" ]; var numberedChapters = chapters.map( toListItem.papp( 'My Book' ) ) function toListItem ( prefix, item, i ) { return ` ${prefix} / ${i + 1 } . ${item} ` }

Polyfill

ES6:

Function .prototype.papp = function ( ...args ) { var fn = this ; return function ( ...moreArgs ) { return fn.apply( this , [...args, ...moreArgs]); }; };

ES5: